5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Denzel Perryman

3. Other stops

Perryman would spend another season in Las Vegas following his Pro Bowl season and play in 12 games. He was third on the team in total tackles that season and was tied for the most interceptions with two.

Most recently, Perryman spent some time in Houston helping the team on their way to the postseason.

He played in 12 games (six starts) during the 2023 season and was fourth on the team in total tackles. Perryman also played during the Texans' two playoff games.

Over the last two seasons, Perryman has been a helpful part of defenses in the run game. According to Pro Football Focus, Perryman has ranked 12th in the run defense grade among linebackers who have played at least 20 percent of the snaps in each of the last two seasons.

4. ACC standout

It didn't take long for Perryman to showcase himself with the University of Miami.

As a true freshman, the linebacker played in all 12 games and started five, first among ACC freshmen and second overall on team with 69 total tackles.

He would continue as a steady presence in the middle of the Hurricanes' defense throughout his time there, earning First-Team All-ACC in his junior and senior season.

Perryman's collegiate career culminated with a stellar season in which he was named a Third-Team All-American selection and a Butkus Award finalist.

5. Florida HS star

The linebacker showcased his tackling ways in the state of Florida long before he joined the Hurricanes.

As a star at Coral Gables Senior High School, he recorded 137 tackles, seven for losses, 4.0 sacks and one interception return for touchdown as senior.

Perryman did much of the same in other years, as he surpassed the 100-tackle mark in his final three years of high school.