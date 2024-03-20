 Skip to main content
5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Denzel Perryman

Mar 20, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Perryman 5 things

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Here are five things to know about Perryman:

1. Back with the Bolts

Perryman will don the powder blue once again.

The veteran linebacker makes his return to the Chargers, who drafted him in the second round (No. 48 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Perryman spent six seasons with the Bolts and was a major part of the middle of the defense.

He appeared in 69 career games (51 starts) and tallied 349 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

2. Former Pro Bowler

Following his time with the Chargers, Perryman would join the Panthers in free agency before he was subsequently traded to the Raiders before the regular season.

Perryman had a stellar season in 2021 that ended in a Pro Bowl selection, the first of his career.

He would play in 15 games that season and set a Raiders franchise record with 154 total tackles, also good for a career high. He would tack on five tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Best Photos of Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27
1 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. FINAL SCORE: LAC 20- HOU 27

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]
2 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 26 - GB 11]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - KC 24]
3 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - KC 24]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - DEN 23]
4 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - DEN 23]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 10 - MIN 39]
5 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 10 - MIN 39]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 39 - LAC 10]
6 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: MIN 39 - LAC 10]

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - OAK 24]
7 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 17 - OAK 24]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC21 - KC 31]
8 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC21 - KC 31]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - KC 23]
9 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 20 - KC 23]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]
10 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]
11 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]
12 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 34 - NYJ 28]

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 27 - LAC 17]
13 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. [FINAL SCORE: BUF 27 - LAC 17]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - KC 21]
14 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - KC 21]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - KC 21]
15 / 25

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 38 - KC 21]

Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Ravens in overtime, 33-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)
16 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Ravens in overtime, 33-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 31-28 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
17 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 31-28 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
19 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 27-20. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) reacts during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens via AP)
20 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) reacts during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) in coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. The Dolphins won 28-3. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
21 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) in coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. The Dolphins won 28-3. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) looks to tackle during the NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Texans 30-6. (Kathryn Riley via AP)
22 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) looks to tackle during the NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Texans 30-6. (Kathryn Riley via AP)

Kathryn Riley/Kathryn Riley
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. The Browns defeated the Texans 36-22. (Cooper Neill via AP)
23 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) defends in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston. The Browns defeated the Texans 36-22. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Titans 26-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)
24 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Titans 26-3. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. Texans won 23-19. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
25 / 25

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. Texans won 23-19. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
3. Other stops

Perryman would spend another season in Las Vegas following his Pro Bowl season and play in 12 games. He was third on the team in total tackles that season and was tied for the most interceptions with two.

Most recently, Perryman spent some time in Houston helping the team on their way to the postseason.

He played in 12 games (six starts) during the 2023 season and was fourth on the team in total tackles. Perryman also played during the Texans' two playoff games.

Over the last two seasons, Perryman has been a helpful part of defenses in the run game. According to Pro Football Focus, Perryman has ranked 12th in the run defense grade among linebackers who have played at least 20 percent of the snaps in each of the last two seasons.

4. ACC standout

It didn't take long for Perryman to showcase himself with the University of Miami.

As a true freshman, the linebacker played in all 12 games and started five, first among ACC freshmen and second overall on team with 69 total tackles.

He would continue as a steady presence in the middle of the Hurricanes' defense throughout his time there, earning First-Team All-ACC in his junior and senior season.

Perryman's collegiate career culminated with a stellar season in which he was named a Third-Team All-American selection and a Butkus Award finalist.

5. Florida HS star

The linebacker showcased his tackling ways in the state of Florida long before he joined the Hurricanes.

As a star at Coral Gables Senior High School, he recorded 137 tackles, seven for losses, 4.0 sacks and one interception return for touchdown as senior.

Perryman did much of the same in other years, as he surpassed the 100-tackle mark in his final three years of high school.

He was a three-star prospect by multiple outlets and chose to stay in the state despite considering other top schools in the region.

Latest News
