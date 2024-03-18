5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers on on Friday signed defensive lineman Poona Ford.
Here are five things to know about Ford:
1. Coming from Buffalo
The Bolts get a big presence along the interior with Ford.
The 28-year-old defensive lineman spent 2023 on the Bills, playing in eight games, notching 1.0 sack and a tackle for loss.
2. Former UDFA
Ford wasn't draft coming out of college in 2018, but it took him no time to make an impression.
He signed with the Seahawks coming out of Texas and played well enough in the preseason to make the team's initial 53-man roster. The defensive lineman would suit up for 11 games (one start) during his rookie season and be a contributor clogging up the middle of the line.
Ford would become a regular in Seattle, spending five seasons and playing in 76 games (64 starts) from 2018 to 2022 and notching 181 total tackles.
3. Creating pressure from the interior
One of the things Ford has been doing since arriving to the league is getting pressure on the quarterback and backfield on passing downs.
The defensive lineman has accumulated 8.5 sacks in his career to go along with 29 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits.
But over his career he has also created 109 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus.
Some of his best seasons came during his last three years in Seattle, where he became a force at creating some pressure. To go along with 7.0 sacks during that time period, Ford also had 83 pressures in a three-year span along with 66 stops.
4. Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year
Ford stepped right in as a freshman after arriving with the Longhorns.
He was a regular contributor over the first two seasons at Texas, playing in 21 games and serving as a steady player along their interior.
But his junior and senior year was where Ford took off.
He became a starter for the Longhorns beginning in his junior year, finishing fourth on the team with 54 tackles (40 solo) along with 5.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. He also added one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked PATs.
Ford took it up another level in his final collegiate year, finishing with 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
He was named a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and earned the Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year award.
5. All-Area DPOY in South Carolina
Before Ford became a dominant force at Texas, he was a part of leading the turnaround at Hilton Head High School in South Carolina.
He spearheaded a defense that improved its scoring average by double digits in his final two years. He would notch 17 sacks and 72 tackles combined during his final two years.
Ford's dominant senior season saw him contribute on defense as well as offense and special teams enroute to a playoff appearance and the school's most wins in five years. He was named the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year that season.