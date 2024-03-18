5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Poona Ford

3. Creating pressure from the interior

One of the things Ford has been doing since arriving to the league is getting pressure on the quarterback and backfield on passing downs.

The defensive lineman has accumulated 8.5 sacks in his career to go along with 29 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits.

But over his career he has also created 109 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Some of his best seasons came during his last three years in Seattle, where he became a force at creating some pressure. To go along with 7.0 sacks during that time period, Ford also had 83 pressures in a three-year span along with 66 stops.

4. Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

Ford stepped right in as a freshman after arriving with the Longhorns.

He was a regular contributor over the first two seasons at Texas, playing in 21 games and serving as a steady player along their interior.

But his junior and senior year was where Ford took off.

He became a starter for the Longhorns beginning in his junior year, finishing fourth on the team with 54 tackles (40 solo) along with 5.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. He also added one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked PATs.

Ford took it up another level in his final collegiate year, finishing with 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

He was named a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and earned the Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year award.

5. All-Area DPOY in South Carolina

Before Ford became a dominant force at Texas, he was a part of leading the turnaround at Hilton Head High School in South Carolina.

He spearheaded a defense that improved its scoring average by double digits in his final two years. He would notch 17 sacks and 72 tackles combined during his final two years.