List of Chargers 2024 Opponents

Who's on the Chargers schedule for 2024?
The Bolts will once again play 17 games, with eight slated to be at home at SoFi Stadium.
Here are the Chargers 2024 opponents:
Chargers Home Opponents:
AFC West: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals
NFC South: New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC South: TBD
Chargers Road Opponents:
AFC West: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders
AFC North: Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers
AFC East: TBD
NFC West: TBD
Games against opponents who are 'TBD' will be determined at the conclusion of the regular season. The Chargers will play a team who finished in the same spot in their respective division in 2023.
