How Kristian Fulton Helps the Chargers Defense

Joe Hortiz offered a bit of foreshadowing.

The Chargers General Manager met with local reporters for 30 minutes last Thursday and covered a variety of topics ranging from recent roster moves to the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was also asked about potentially of bring in a free-agent cornerback as that was one of the few positions the Chargers hadn't added to yet this offseason.

"Certainly, we haven't hit it yet but we're still talking to corners," Hortiz said. "Hoping make some headway there."

Hortiz and the Chargers front office have done just that as the Bolts announced Thursday that they have signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.

A former 2020 second-round pick with Tennessee, Fulton brings solid experience to the Bolts.

He played in 42 games (37 starts) with the Titans, notching 150 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 25 passes defended and four interceptions.

And while he did miss a handful of games due to injuries, the potential still remains for the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Fulton to be a good cornerback in the NFL.

If nothing else, he will give the Chargers some much needed depth at a position group they had been relatively thin at.

With Michael Davis signing with Washington and Essang Bassey currently a free agent, the remaining cornerbacks on the Bolts roster included Asante Samuel, Jr., Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard.

"It's an important position and I feel good about the guys that are here," Hortiz said Thursday. "I think Asante is good pro. He's been in a starting role. I feel good about Ja'Sir and Deane, I think they're going to take steps this year.

"And what I do feel great about are our coaches … they're going to do a great job of developing our young guys," Hortiz added.

At best, the Bolts will hope Fulton finds his form and develops into a quality starter. If not, he'll provide depth at a position Hortiz said is never complete.

"We're always shopping for corners," Hortix said.

He later added: "We'll sign corners, we'll draft corners and we'll always be looking for corners. That's a position you never stop chasing."