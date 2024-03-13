Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

Williams has been one of the NFL's best deep threats since being selected by the Bolts at No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, totaling 309 catches for 4,806 yards (15.6 avg.) and 31 touchdowns. He broke out in 2018, when he scored 11 touchdowns (10 receiving, one rushing) and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after a three-touchdown performance to lead the Chargers to victory in Kansas City on Thursday Night Football.