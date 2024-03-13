Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
Williams has been one of the NFL's best deep threats since being selected by the Bolts at No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, totaling 309 catches for 4,806 yards (15.6 avg.) and 31 touchdowns. He broke out in 2018, when he scored 11 touchdowns (10 receiving, one rushing) and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after a three-touchdown performance to lead the Chargers to victory in Kansas City on Thursday Night Football.
A year later, Williams posted his first 1,000-yard season and led the NFL by averaging 20.4 yards per reception, the best by any NFL player in a single season in five years (min. 40 rec.). Since entering the NFL, Williams has scored seven go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter or overtime, including five in 2021 to set the all-time single-season record.