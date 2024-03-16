Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

Ford broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent the first five seasons of his career in the Pacific Northwest, starting 64-of-76 regular-season games and posting 181 tackles (104 solo), 7.5 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery. In five postseason games with the Seahawks, Ford made four starts and recorded 12 tackles (10 solo). This past season, Ford appeared in eight games for the Buffalo Bills, registering nine tackles (five solo), a six-yard sack and three quarterback hits.