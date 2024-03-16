Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford.
Ford broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent the first five seasons of his career in the Pacific Northwest, starting 64-of-76 regular-season games and posting 181 tackles (104 solo), 7.5 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery. In five postseason games with the Seahawks, Ford made four starts and recorded 12 tackles (10 solo). This past season, Ford appeared in eight games for the Buffalo Bills, registering nine tackles (five solo), a six-yard sack and three quarterback hits.
Over four seasons at the University of Texas (2014-17), Ford started 30-of-46 career games played. He was Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior after recording 34 tackles (22 solo), eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal, which was returned 65 yards for a touchdown. Over his Longhorns career, Ford totaled 136 tackles (88 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, a pair of pass breakups and three blocked kicks.
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford.