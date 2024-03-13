Why Alohi Gilman's Return is Big for the Bolts Defense

And while Gilman did miss three games with a nagging heel injury, he did start 14 contests and posted the highest Pro Football Focus grade of his career at 86.1.

He also displayed a nose for the ball with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to go along with two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.

Gilman will likely never be the flashiest player on the Bolts defense. And he's one of the more introverted players in the locker room, too, which is a product of his proud Hawaiian upbringing.

But when the lights come on, it's usually Gilman who sets the tone early with his play.

Put another way, he's going to fit in great for what Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter want to do on that side of the ball.

"I've been a part of this program for four years and seen the ups and been a part of the downs," Gilman said. "I feel like I've been invested into it and I want to be a part of something on the way up.

"I'm an underdog story and you can say we've been underdogs for awhile and I want to change that," Gilman added. "I think I'm a good piece to add to that. Coach Harbaugh is all on board with that, his energy is contagious. I'm just super blessed."