5 Things to Know About New Chargers RB Gus Edwards

3. Undrafted success story

Starting out in the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent didn't deter Edwards from working his way into a role with the Ravens right away.

Edwards was signed out of college after going undrafted and began his career in Baltimore on the practice squad. However, he took full advantage when his name was called upon during the first half of the 2018 season.

He churned out a success career in Baltimore, playing in 69 games and with 3,395 rushing yards on 699 attempts (4.9 per attempt).

His success led him to own the record for most rushing scores and rushing yards by an undrafted player in Ravens franchise history.

4. Strong college stats

As a star running back in Staten Island, New York, Edwards was a three-start recruit by a number of outlets.

He would end up attending the University of Miami and get action from the jump on offense and special teams as a true freshman.

Edwards played in 35 games for the Hurricanes, rushing for 977 yards on 186 attempts (5.3 yards per attempt) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He would spend his redshirt senior season at Rutgers, where he became starter and played in all 12 games during the 2017 season.

Edwards was stellar for the Scarlet Knight in his lone season finishing first on the team with 713 rushing yards, 816 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns. He earned a split of the Homer Hazel Award, given to the team's MVP that year.

5. Hails from Liberia

Edwards spent most of his life before college growing up in Staten Island, but was born and spent the early years of his life in Liberia.

He was born and raised there until he and his family fled when Edwards was 5 years-old to find a better life in the United States.