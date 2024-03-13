 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About New Chargers RB Gus Edwards

Mar 13, 2024 at 01:06 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

G.E 5 Things

The Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.

Here are five things to know about Edwards:

1. The Harbaugh connection

Edwards goes from playing under one Harbaugh to another.

The veteran running back joins the Bolts after playing six seasons in Baltimore under John Harbaugh, the older brother of Jim, now the Chargers Head Coach.

He will also see a familiar face in Chargers Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, who held the same role with the Ravens from 2019 to 2022.

2. Touchdown machine

Edwards had quite a season in 2023.

It was a career year for the veteran running back as he set career bests in multiple categories.

The focal point of Baltimore's ground game, Edwards ran for a career-high 810 rushing yards on 198 carries (4.1 yards per attempt).

Edwards also cashed in near the end zone, setting a career best with 13 touchdowns on the ground, good for fourth among all running backs in the NFL this past season.

Best Photos of Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) in action during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
1 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) in action during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) gestures after the NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
2 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) gestures after the NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) run during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
3 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) run during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs against Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. (24) and Jalen Pitre (5) during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
4 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs against Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. (24) and Jalen Pitre (5) during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
5 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo\Jed Jacobsohn)
6 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo\Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Jaguars 23-7. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
7 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Jaguars 23-7. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, hands the ball off to Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
9 / 20

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, hands the ball off to Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) carries against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
10 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) carries against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
11 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
12 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
13 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
14 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Browns during the second half on an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
15 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Browns during the second half on an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) stiff arms Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
17 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) stiff arms Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
18 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) avoids tackles by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, left, and cornerback Mike Ford (28) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
19 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) avoids tackles by Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, left, and cornerback Mike Ford (28) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
20 / 20

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) rushes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Undrafted success story

Starting out in the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent didn't deter Edwards from working his way into a role with the Ravens right away.

Edwards was signed out of college after going undrafted and began his career in Baltimore on the practice squad. However, he took full advantage when his name was called upon during the first half of the 2018 season.

He churned out a success career in Baltimore, playing in 69 games and with 3,395 rushing yards on 699 attempts (4.9 per attempt).

His success led him to own the record for most rushing scores and rushing yards by an undrafted player in Ravens franchise history.

4. Strong college stats

As a star running back in Staten Island, New York, Edwards was a three-start recruit by a number of outlets.

He would end up attending the University of Miami and get action from the jump on offense and special teams as a true freshman.

Edwards played in 35 games for the Hurricanes, rushing for 977 yards on 186 attempts (5.3 yards per attempt) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He would spend his redshirt senior season at Rutgers, where he became starter and played in all 12 games during the 2017 season.

Edwards was stellar for the Scarlet Knight in his lone season finishing first on the team with 713 rushing yards, 816 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns. He earned a split of the Homer Hazel Award, given to the team's MVP that year.

5. Hails from Liberia

Edwards spent most of his life before college growing up in Staten Island, but was born and spent the early years of his life in Liberia.

He was born and raised there until he and his family fled when Edwards was 5 years-old to find a better life in the United States.

Edwards would spend the rest of his childhood in Staten Island and became a star running back at Tottenville High School before making the jump to Miami.

Related Content

news

Why Alohi Gilman's Return is Big for the Bolts Defense

The former sixth-round pick has worked himself into one of the Chargers most dependable players on defense 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Chargers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Here is everything you need to know for all of the Chargers offseason roster moves 
news

5 Cosas Para Saber Sobre Nuevo RB de Chargers Gus Edwards

Los Angeles Chargers acordaron el miercoles los términos con Gus Edwards

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising