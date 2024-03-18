 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Transactions

Presented by

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

Mar 18, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
240318_BozemanPR

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest free agency news.

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.

A six-year NFL veteran, Bozeman has appeared in 100 career games (80 starts), including the postseason, for the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. He was a sixth-round selection (215th overall) by the Ravens the 2018 NFL Draft, starting 52-of-67 games at left guard and center for Baltimore from 2018-21 before starting 28-straight games at center with Carolina the past two seasons (2022-23).

Bozeman helped Baltimore win back-to-back AFC North Division titles from 2018-19 and make a total of three appearances in the postseason. He took over as the starting left guard for Baltimore in 2019, paving the way for a Ravens offense that set an NFL record with 3,296 rushing yards and averaged a league-best 33.2 points per game, protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson to be named Most Valuable Player by The Associated Press.

After helping block for Baltimore's No. 1-ranked rushing attack in the league (191.9 yards per game) as left guard in 2020, Bozeman moved to center in 2021. During his first season at center, the Ravens ranked sixth in the NFL in total offense (378.8 yards per game) and third in rushing yards per game (145.8).

Bozeman won a pair of National Championships at the University of Alabama, where he started 31-of-53 career games played over five seasons (2013-17). A team captain as a senior in 2017, Bozeman capped his collegiate career by leading the Crimson Tide to the program's first College Football Playoff National Championship, earning first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors and second-team All-America recognition. He blocked for 17 100-yard rushing performances as the starting center for the Crimson Tide over his final two seasons.

Beyond the gridiron, Bozeman was named the Carolina's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2023, demonstrating a passion and commitment toward bettering the community through the activation of his charity, the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation.

Best Photos of Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
1 / 20

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 20

Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Bradley Bozeman (77) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
3 / 20

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
4 / 20

Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
5 / 20

Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
6 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) prepares for the snap during an NFL pre-season football game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
8 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) prepares for the snap during an NFL pre-season football game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
9 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
10 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
11 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
12 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) lines up on offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
13 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) looks for someone to block during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
14 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
15 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
16 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) waits to take the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) waits to take the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
19 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) prepares to block against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
20 / 20

Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman (56) prepares to block against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Latest News
Advertising