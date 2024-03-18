Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.

A six-year NFL veteran, Bozeman has appeared in 100 career games (80 starts), including the postseason, for the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. He was a sixth-round selection (215th overall) by the Ravens the 2018 NFL Draft, starting 52-of-67 games at left guard and center for Baltimore from 2018-21 before starting 28-straight games at center with Carolina the past two seasons (2022-23).

Bozeman helped Baltimore win back-to-back AFC North Division titles from 2018-19 and make a total of three appearances in the postseason. He took over as the starting left guard for Baltimore in 2019, paving the way for a Ravens offense that set an NFL record with 3,296 rushing yards and averaged a league-best 33.2 points per game, protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson to be named Most Valuable Player by The Associated Press.

After helping block for Baltimore's No. 1-ranked rushing attack in the league (191.9 yards per game) as left guard in 2020, Bozeman moved to center in 2021. During his first season at center, the Ravens ranked sixth in the NFL in total offense (378.8 yards per game) and third in rushing yards per game (145.8).

Bozeman won a pair of National Championships at the University of Alabama, where he started 31-of-53 career games played over five seasons (2013-17). A team captain as a senior in 2017, Bozeman capped his collegiate career by leading the Crimson Tide to the program's first College Football Playoff National Championship, earning first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors and second-team All-America recognition. He blocked for 17 100-yard rushing performances as the starting center for the Crimson Tide over his final two seasons.