What Easton Stick's Return Means for the Chargers Offense

Easton Stick is back with the Bolts.

The Chargers announced Saturday that they have signed the quarterback, who is now set to return for his sixth season in powder blue.

Stick is in line to once again back up Justin Herbert, as that pair has worked extremely well together on and off the field in recent years.

Stick, who spent time as the starter in the final portion of the 2023 season, showed plenty of growth in the four games he started.

And although the Bolts couldn't secure a victory with Stick under center, it was evident how much he cared about the Chargers with the way he poured his heart into each game.

"I've had a lot of fun. I'm really grateful for this last stretch," Stick said before Week 18. "It's been really tough, obviously, we haven't been winning, and that's hard, and a lot of that is on me.

"That's frustrating, but I've really enjoyed getting to go out there every single day and be in the huddle and communicate and be in charge of the thing, going out there and playing and really compete," Stick added. "It's been a lot of fun. Grateful for that."

Plenty of people noticed Stick's desire to win, including Herbert.

"It could've been real easy for a lot of them to shut it down and quit, but these guys stuck together," Herbert said after the season. "It was awesome watching Stick go out there and play and battle and compete. I thought he did a great job stepping in."

Herbert has credited Stick in recent years for helping get him prepared for games with their work in meeting rooms and on the practice field.

That bond has carried over to game day, too, with Herbert using Stick as a sounding board in between offensive series.