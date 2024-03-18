Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

A special teams stalwart, Dye joins the Chargers after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 61 career games (including playoffs), making eight starts at linebacker. Dye is reunited with Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken, who coordinated Minnesota's special teams in 2021 when Dye led the Vikings with 11 special teams tackles. For his career, Dye has 19 special teams tackles and, on defense, has posted 54 tackles (25 solo), a five-yard sack, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery.

Dye played four years at the University of Oregon (2016-19), helping the Ducks win the Pacific-12 and become Rose Bowl Champions following his final season, earning Associated Press first-team All-Pac-12 honors in the process. He led the team in tackles each of his four years, becoming the first player in program history to do so in four-straight seasons. Dye started 48 of his 50 career games with the Ducks, finishing with the third-most tackles in school annals (397). He added 15 sacks, five interceptions, 19 passes defensed, 44 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a recovery.