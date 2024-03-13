 Skip to main content
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

Mar 13, 2024 at 03:30 PM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.

Dissly comes to Los Angeles after spending six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 65-of-72 career regular-season games, hauling in 127 receptions for 1,421 yards (11.2 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. Dissly saw the most action of his career in 2022, where he started all 15 games played and set career highs with 34 receptions and 349 yards, adding three touchdown grabs. He started 55-of-62 games at tight end over the last four seasons and was a key contributor as a blocker in the run game, helping the Seahawks to a postseason berth in 2022 and paving the way for running back Kenneth Walker III to total over 900 yards and eight touchdowns in each the last two years.

A native of Bozeman, Mont., Dissly played collegiately at the University of Washington. He began his Huskies career as a defensive end before switching to tight end for his final two seasons. On offense, Dissly started 16-of-27 games played, hauling in 25 passes for 336 yards (13.4 avg.) and three touchdowns. Defensively, he appeared in 19 games and made a start, recording 10 tackles (seven solo), a sack, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Dissly was the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Montana as a senior at Bozeman (Mont.) High, earning Parade honorable mention All-America recognition.

Best Photos of Will Dissly

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly runs on to the field during introductions before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Seattle. The 49ers won 21-13. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly runs on to the field during introductions before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Seattle. The 49ers won 21-13. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs down the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle. The Rams won 30-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs down the field during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle. The Rams won 30-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) tries to break a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) tries to break a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) stiff arms Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) while carrying the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) stiff arms Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) while carrying the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) gets set to block during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-10. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) gets set to block during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-10. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs out on to the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 in Seattle. The 49ers won 31-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs out on to the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 in Seattle. The 49ers won 31-13. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly runs with the ball after catching a pass from quarterback Drew Lock against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly runs with the ball after catching a pass from quarterback Drew Lock against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/ John Froschauer)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) scores a touchdown on a 19-yard pass reception ahead of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) scores a touchdown on a 19-yard pass reception ahead of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

