Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

Dissly comes to Los Angeles after spending six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 65-of-72 career regular-season games, hauling in 127 receptions for 1,421 yards (11.2 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. Dissly saw the most action of his career in 2022, where he started all 15 games played and set career highs with 34 receptions and 349 yards, adding three touchdown grabs. He started 55-of-62 games at tight end over the last four seasons and was a key contributor as a blocker in the run game, helping the Seahawks to a postseason berth in 2022 and paving the way for running back Kenneth Walker III to total over 900 yards and eight touchdowns in each the last two years.