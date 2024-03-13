Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
Dissly comes to Los Angeles after spending six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 65-of-72 career regular-season games, hauling in 127 receptions for 1,421 yards (11.2 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. Dissly saw the most action of his career in 2022, where he started all 15 games played and set career highs with 34 receptions and 349 yards, adding three touchdown grabs. He started 55-of-62 games at tight end over the last four seasons and was a key contributor as a blocker in the run game, helping the Seahawks to a postseason berth in 2022 and paving the way for running back Kenneth Walker III to total over 900 yards and eight touchdowns in each the last two years.
A native of Bozeman, Mont., Dissly played collegiately at the University of Washington. He began his Huskies career as a defensive end before switching to tight end for his final two seasons. On offense, Dissly started 16-of-27 games played, hauling in 25 passes for 336 yards (13.4 avg.) and three touchdowns. Defensively, he appeared in 19 games and made a start, recording 10 tackles (seven solo), a sack, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Dissly was the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Montana as a senior at Bozeman (Mont.) High, earning Parade honorable mention All-America recognition.
