Chargers Free Agency 101

Q: What is the difference between a restricted free agent and an unrestricted free agent?

A: In the 2024 league year, players with three accrued seasons who have received a qualifying offer become restricted free agents when their contracts expire at the conclusion of the 2023 league year on March 13. Unrestricted free agents have completed four or more accrued seasons. Upon expiration of his 2023 contract, an unrestricted free agent is free to sign with any club with no draft-choice compensation owed to his old club.

Q: What determines an unrestricted free agent?

A: A player with four or more accrued seasons whose contract has expired. He is free to sign with any club, with no draft-choice compensation owed to his old club, through July 24 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later). At that point, his negotiating rights revert exclusively to his old club if by May 1 the old club tendered the player a one-year contract for 110 percent of his prior year's salary. His old club then has until the Tuesday following Week 10 of the regular season (November 14) to sign him. If he does not sign by that date, he must sit out the season. If no tender is offered by May 1, the player can be signed by any club at any time throughout the season.

Q: What constitutes an "accrued season?"

A: Six or more regular season games on a club's active/inactive, reserve/injured, or reserve/physically unable to perform lists.

Q: How do the free agency rules apply to restricted free agents?