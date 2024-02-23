What is the 2024 NFL Salary Cap Set At?

The NFL has officially announced the figure for the 2024 salary cap.
The league announced Friday that it have set the salary cap at $255.4 million, a much higher figure than what was expected league wide. The 2023 salary cap was $224.8 million, meaning the 2024 number is a jump of more than $30 million.
According to a December update from NFL Network, the cap was reportedly going to be around the $240-million mark.
How does that affect the Chargers?
The Bolts are now currently projected to be roughly $22 million over the cap, according to Over the Cap, a site that tracks each team's approximate cap space.
The 2024 NFL New League Year begins at 1 p.m. (PT) on March 13. All NFL teams must be under the salary cap by then.
