Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

The 2024 NFL League Year begins Wednesday as teams can make free agency signings official and begin to fill out their roster ahead of the draft.

Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: March 12, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.

The Chargers also need a tackle, but Bowers looks like the perfect Jim Harbaugh prospect — a player who never has to leave the field and can have an impact on all areas of the offense... This roster is going to be getting younger, and Bowers would be a terrific foundational piece in a Harbaugh offense.

Jordan Reid, ESPN – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Last updated: March 5, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 9 with the Bears.

After trading back with the Bears in this scenario to gain more draft capital, the Chargers remain in the top 10 and have a chance to land a versatile offensive playmaker in Bowers… Bowers would give Justin Herbert a top-tier receiving option. He's a mismatch all over the field with great run-after-catch ability, and he could be a real focal point of the L.A. offense going forward.

Charles Davis, NFL.com – WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Last updated: March 6, 2024

New GM Joe Hortiz could go in many directions with this pick (OT/TE/defense), but the Chargers can't pass on perhaps the best receiver available in Odunze, whose work ethic is beyond outstanding.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Last updated: March 5, 2024

PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 9 with the Bears.

It is no secret that Harbaugh wants to invest in the trenches so his rushing attack can be the backbone of the offense. Fuaga is an ass-kicker in the run game and a natural right tackle, making him a perfect complement for All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Last updated: March 11, 2024