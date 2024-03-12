Chargers 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 5.0

The 2024 NFL League Year begins Wednesday as teams can make free agency signings official and begin to fill out their roster ahead of the draft.
Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 5 overall.
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Last updated: March 12, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
The Chargers also need a tackle, but Bowers looks like the perfect Jim Harbaugh prospect — a player who never has to leave the field and can have an impact on all areas of the offense... This roster is going to be getting younger, and Bowers would be a terrific foundational piece in a Harbaugh offense.
Jordan Reid, ESPN – TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Last updated: March 5, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 9 with the Bears.
After trading back with the Bears in this scenario to gain more draft capital, the Chargers remain in the top 10 and have a chance to land a versatile offensive playmaker in Bowers… Bowers would give Justin Herbert a top-tier receiving option. He's a mismatch all over the field with great run-after-catch ability, and he could be a real focal point of the L.A. offense going forward.
Charles Davis, NFL.com – WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Last updated: March 6, 2024
New GM Joe Hortiz could go in many directions with this pick (OT/TE/defense), but the Chargers can't pass on perhaps the best receiver available in Odunze, whose work ethic is beyond outstanding.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Last updated: March 5, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 9 with the Bears.
It is no secret that Harbaugh wants to invest in the trenches so his rushing attack can be the backbone of the offense. Fuaga is an ass-kicker in the run game and a natural right tackle, making him a perfect complement for All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Last updated: March 11, 2024
For as well as Rome Odunze performed at the combine, my preference is Malik Nabers.
Danny Kelly, The Ringer – OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Last updated: March 4, 2024
It may come as a shock to see Mims go off the board this early, but there aren't many humans on planet Earth as big and athletic as the former Georgia star… He's powerful, he's physical, and he moves people off the line of scrimmage. L.A. will want to play some smashmouth football under this new coaching staff, and Mims has all the traits to fit that style. With Rashawn Slater at left tackle and Mims on the right, this team's line is shaping up nicely.
Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports – OT JC Latham, Alabama
Last updated: March 6, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
The Chargers need a right tackle and Latham might be the most classically built right tackle in the draft. He's a force and can mirror well in pass protection for somebody his size. He also has the size and movement ability in the running game to be an impact player for the type of physical offense Jim Harbaugh has always liked to play.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Last updated: March 6, 2024
PROJECTED TRADE: The Chargers trade down to No. 11 with the Vikings.
The Chargers have used recent first-round picks on left tackle Rashawn Slater and left guard Zion Johnson, and now they're going to the well once more for Fuaga, who dominated the Pac 12 as a right tackle for the Beavers. He's a Day 1 plug-and-play starter who is as powerful as they come in this class but who also has the athleticism to get into space and destroy second-level defenders.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Last updated: March 4, 2024
The Chargers need a tackle, and this could be a valuable pick if they decide to trade back. But Harrison Jr. put up 118 and 120 yards against Jim Harbaugh while he coached Michigan, so why not bring the ballyhooed wideout aboard?
BR Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 5, 2024
Alt is a natural left tackle, but he would be forced to bump over because of current Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater. It's never an automatic transition by any means.
However, Alt's combination of size, athleticism and refined technique make the move quite feasible to give Los Angeles the caliber of offensive line that head coach Jim Harbaugh will certainly want.
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Last updated: March 6, 2024
Best-case scenario for the Chargers, who get Justin Herbert one of the best wide receiver prospects in recent years. Jim Harbaugh has seen up close just how good Marvin Harrison Jr. is, and now he'll get to coach the Ohio State standout instead of going against him.
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 4, 2024
The Chargers have formidable bookends with Rashawn Slater to protect Justin Herbert.
Joseph Acosta, SB Nation – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 5, 2024
This could be a prime trade back spot if a team really gets froggy for a QB, but this is my theme park so I get to choose what happens here. Alt is a career left tackle, but the Chargers would be drafting him to play right tackle. Alt is a smooth mover who can mirror and move in space.
Nate Davis, USA Today – WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Last updated: March 4, 2024
He actually embraced the combine grind, running a 4.45 40-yard dash while acing the gauntlet and looking every bit the part of a potential All-Pro down the line. Odunze (6-3, 212) has a sterling off-field reputation, the size, ball skills and production (92 catches, for 1,640 yards, 13 TDs in 2023).
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Last updated: March 6, 2024
Fuaga is a menacing plug-and-play right tackle, which is desperately needed in Los Angeles.
Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Last updated: March 4, 2024
This feels like the first point where the draft could go in multiple directions, but adding one of the top receivers in the draft feels like the best way for the Chargers to build around quarterback Justin Herbert.
Nabers averaged 3.64 yards per route run last season, the best mark among all wide receivers in this draft class, and he forced 30 missed tackles on 89 receptions.
Rob Maaddi, AP News – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Last updated: March 5, 2024
New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear the team must protect QB Justin Herbert and the offense has to run the ball efficiently. The 6-9, 321-pound Alt is an athletic, versatile player widely considered the best blocker in a strong draft class.
Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Last updated: March 7, 2024
Joe Alt is the best blocker in this draft, but Taliese Fuaga might be the best pro. Fuaga, a dominant right tackle from Oregon State, is as physically menacing as humans come. He's equally capable of swallowing defenders as a pass blocker as he is mauling someone in the run game.
Whether he's plugged in at guard or tackle doesn't matter. Herbert would immediately benefit from Fuaga's presence.