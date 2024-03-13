Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
A sixth-round selection by the Chargers in 2020 (186th overall), Gilman started 24-of-58 games with the Bolts (including postseason) over the last four seasons, totaling 167 tackles (57 solo), four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and four recoveries. He had a career year last season flying around the defense for Los Angeles, setting career highs in starts (14), tackles (73), solo stops (49), interceptions (two), passes defensed (10), tackles for loss (two) and forced fumbles (three).
Gilman played two seasons (2018-19) at Notre Dame, serving as a team captain his final season, after transferring from Navy, where he played during the 2016 season. For the Fighting Irish, Gilman started 26 games and recorded 169 tackles (91 solo), a six-yard sack, three interceptions, six forced fumbles and seven pass breakups. He earned honorable mention All-American Athletic Conference recognition at Navy, finishing second on the team with 76 tackles (50 solo), adding five passes defensed, a forced fumble and two recoveries.
