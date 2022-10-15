Chargers Return Home for Monday Night Football

Friday: Keeping the run game going

The Chargers will look to continue their success running the football as they go against a Broncos team that has given up 318 rushing yards in the last two games.

According to Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, the success the team has had running the ball in the last two weeks does not guarantee anything. It's a clean slate entering Week 6.

"One thing I've learned in football is that every week is a process and you go through the process and you give everything you can to the planning and the practice and putting thought into it," Lombardi said. "Again, just because it worked on Sunday doesn't mean it will work this Sunday. We're back to square one every week."

With that aspect of the offense coming along in recent weeks, one other area that Lombardi would like to see improve is the red-zone offense, which ranks 21st in the league and converting a touchdown on 52.38 percent of their red-zone opportunities.

"I wish it were better. I think we've had chances. I always look at scheme versus execution," Lombardi said. "I think that we've put ourselves in some tough situations with some pre-snap penalties. Maybe some throws that could have been caught that were dropped. I think the process is good.

"I think it's going to pick up and we're going to feel better about it. When you get down there, you want to score touchdowns and not field goals," Lombardi added.

On defense, one of the major struggles has been limiting explosive plays, as the Chargers have given up some notable ones since Week 2. Still, Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill believes all of these plays are fixable.

"You find a silver lining in that it's all fixable," Hill said. "We got hit on a few plays, and everybody would want those back, but we know that it takes a complete unit in order for us to go out and execute, I think that's the one thing that we're finding as player and coach.

"It's important for us to keep going and attacking it out on the practice field," Hill added.

There were no changes to the injury report on Friday.

Members of the Broncos also talked about the Chargers and the challenges they present ahead of their Week 6 matchup. Check out what Denver said about the Bolts.

Saturday: Set for primetime

The Chargers wrapped up their final practice of the week on Saturday as they finished preparations for their only Monday Night Football game at home this season.

This will be the second primetime game against a division rival for the Bolts this season, but this time around, they will be at home.

Home-field advantage is already huge in the NFL, and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley believes that division games make the magnitude of them that much bigger.

"Homefield is so important in the NFL and in your division, you have six of these games that are really tight, you know each other really well. They count for a lot," Staley said. "Anytime you can play teams the first time around, especially at home, you're going to try to take advantage of it."

"But anytime you play in a division like ours, every game no matter where it's played is going to be tight. That's why Monday night is going to be an exciting game," Staley added.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who has won both his starts on Monday Night Football, knows that the Broncos will be a challenge and is looking forward to another opportunity to play the game.

"I think it's always a great opportunity to play football. Regardless of what day we play, I think it's a special time for us to go play football and it's obviously a really good team that we're up against, so we've had to have a good week of practice, good week of preparation to have any chance on Monday."

On Saturday's injury report, Herbert, guard Zion Johnson, wide receiver Joshua Palmer, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and Dustin Hopkins all practiced in full and were taken off the injury report. Center Corey Linsley did not practice with an illness, but was taken off of the injury report. Tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) was listed as "QUESTIONABLE" and wide receiver Keenan Allen was listed as "DOUBTFUL".

Prior to Saturday's practice, Smith talked with Nick Kosmider, who covers the Broncos for The Athletic, to preview Sunday's game.