Bolts Look to Start 2023 Off Right Against Rams

The Chargers have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

Following a primetime win over the Colts, the Bolts have now won three straight games and will look to extend their streak as they take on the Rams in their regular-season home finale.

Here's a breakdown of news from the Chargers 17th week of the season:

Monday: Chargers clinch playoff spot

For the first time since 2018, the Bolts are heading back to the playoffs.

The team put on another impressive performance on their way to a 20-3 win over the Colts on Monday Night Football.

Just three weeks ago sitting at 6-6, things were very different. Three straight wins later, the Chargers are in the playoffs — but they're not satisfied yet.

"I think it's just the beginning. It's just the beginning," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said after the game. "This is not our final goal. We expected to be at this point. I'm really proud of how this season has gone for our football team and what we've been able to demonstrate in order to make it into the postseason.

"That's probably what I'm most proud of," Staley added. "Not just being in it, but how we made it, what it took for us to get in. But, you know, this is just the beginning for us."

On defense, the Chargers put up another great performance, limiting the Colts to three points, turning them over three times and holding them to 0-for-10 on third-down conversions. Throughout the team's winning streak, the defense has shined and continues to improve as the final stretch of the season continues.

"Just have a unit that's really connected out there, a team that's playing extremely hard, playing extremely disciplined, doing all the things that you need to do to put a dominant effort like that," Staley said. "You know, that's certainly what our expectations are in the run game and the pass game, pass-rush, got to have it situations, third down, fourth down.

"It was a complete performance. It was a dominant performance, and certainly one that we expect," Staley added. "But I'm really proud of the guys because they've come together and made it happen, and our players deserve all the credit."

Things in the NFL change fast, and the Chargers have changed their fortunes in the last month of the season.

With two regular season games remaining until the playoffs, the work is not done quite yet. Quarterback Justin Herbert believes that they haven't played their best football yet and there are things they can tidy up before the playoffs come in two weeks.

"I don't think we played our best football yet," Herbert said. "You know, I think the defense has done an incredible job these past couple of weeks. I think offensively we can do better. We can limit turnovers and that starts with me. We can limit penalties.

"Just being able to convert on third down and things like that, but we're definitely going to be watching film after it one and learn from it," Herbert added."

Tuesday: Approaching the final two games

It was a Victory Tuesday this time around at Hoag Performance Center.

Clinching an AFC Wild Card spot on Sunday, the Chargers could still finish anywhere from the fifth seed to the seventh seed in the conference. To read the full AFC playoff picture, click here.

Although the Chargers already have their ticket to the postseason locked up with two games remaining in the regular season, their approach to those final weeks will remain game by game.

On Tuesday, Staley spoke about how the next two games could shake out, adding that it might change based on circumstances.

"We're going to take that game-by-game here to finish out the regular season," Staley said. "Our plan is to continue to improve as a football team. I think that is the most important thing, that we continue to improve, and the only way you are going to do that is by competing.

"On a case-by-case basis, if there is someone that is not right, certainly, we don't want them out there if it is going to inhibit their ability to play in the postseason and play at a high level," Staley added. "We're just going to take that case-by-case. But our goal is to play really well this week against the Rams and compete at a high level."

As Staley mentioned, the most important thing is improvement from here on out, and they will get a chance to against a Rams team that is coming off of a huge win in which they scored 51 points.

Although it hasn't been an ideal for the them, Staley is very familiar with the coaching staff and its players and knows that they will bring a major challenge come Sunday.

"The thing that stands out to me is just respect — respect for everybody that is in that organization, coach, player, front office," Staley said. "I know the caliber of coaching that goes on at that place. I know the caliber of players that are over there, who we are going to have to compete against."