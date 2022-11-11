Bolts Ready for Primetime Showdown with 49ers

The Chargers are once again two games above .500 following their Week 9 win over the Falcons.

At 5-3, the Chargers prepare for another primetime game, as they will travel north to visit the 49ers on Sunday Night Football

Here's a breakdown of news from the Chargers 10th week of the season:

Monday: Chargers talk win over Falcons

In the first game since their bye week, the Chargers were able to leave Atlanta on Sunday with a 20-17 win.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley mentioned that the team was ready for that kind of game and hopes to carry some momentum heading into Week 10.

"I think that the group that went to Atlanta was ready for that type of game," Staley said. "Any time that you can be in those close games against a team that is first place in their division, a team that has won a lot of quality games and beaten a lot of quality teams, I think that it gives you confidence that, 'Hey, we can go in here with this type of crew and be able to go close the game out.'

"I was really proud of that group because it took everybody yesterday, like I told you guys after the game. To get a road win like that against that type of team, I'm excited to carry that into this week," Staley later added.

Sunday's game got off to a rocky start, as the Chargers quickly fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter. From the second quarter on however, the Bolts allowed just seven points.

Cornerback Michael Davis talked about the defensive adjustments, as the bounce back came as a result of everyone playing connected.

"I think we just came together and just told each other, 'One play at a time," Davis said. "I know the first series looked pretty bad on us, but I think, overall, when we came back in the second quarter, we just had that 'next play' mentality, just a 'one play at a time' mentality.

"As long as were connected and playing one play at a time, we can accomplish anything," Davis later added.

A pair out of the Bolts five wins have come in walk-off fashion. No stranger to close games, wide receiver Joshua Palmer noted that almost every game in the NFL is close, so you need someone to step up and seal the win — something rookie kicker Cameron Dicker was able to do on Sunday.

"It's a great feeling when you win close like that. I wish we didn't have to win close like that," Palmer said. "I wish you could have blowouts every week, but it's not realistic in the NFL. Our kicker came alive. Dicker came alive and was able to seal it for us."

Both Palmer and Dicker were praised for their clutch performances by CBS Sports writer John Breech and NBC sportswriter Peter King on Monday, as the two made timely plays on the way to the win. To read the full article, click here.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, Sunday's win came at a cost, as Staley updated injuries suffered by tackle Trey Pipkins III and defensive lineman Austin Johnson on Sunday.

"Trey Pipkins [III] had kind of an aggravation of that MCL injury. He's going to be day-to-day," Staley said. "Austin Johnson has an injury to his MCL and a fracture to his knee, and he will be out for the season."

Tuesday: Bolts flexed to primetime

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the Chargers Week 11 home matchup against the Chiefs would be moved from the afternoon slot to Sunday Night Football on NBC. Kickoff is slated for 5:20 p.m. PT.

With this move, the Bolts will now play on Sunday Night Football in Weeks 10 and 11. It will be the first time in franchise history they play consecutive weeks on Sunday night. The move also means that the Chargers are set to appear in a franchise-record six primetime games this season.

Officially halfway through the season, Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 starting lineups, with the Chargers coming in seventh — a drop from their preseason ranking of No. 3.

According to PFF's Brad Spielberger, the Bolts biggest reason for their fall comes from injuries, as it has plagued the team so far.

Spielberger wrote:

The injury bug has once again ravaged the Chargers in 2022, with wide receiver Keenan Allen not contributing since Week 1, wide receiver Mike Williams now out for an extended period, edge defender Joey Bosa out since Week 3 and cornerback JC Jackson lost for the season.

Still, the Chargers have had some bright spots, as running back Austin Ekeler has been on a touchdown frenzy since his slow start. The biggest X-factor for the Bolts, according to Spielberger, remains outside linebacker Joey Bosa's return, as it will serve as a boost to the Chargers defense.