Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Bolts Ready for Primetime Showdown with 49ers

Nov 11, 2022 at 02:42 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Week in Review Week 10

The Chargers are once again two games above .500 following their Week 9 win over the Falcons.

At 5-3, the Chargers prepare for another primetime game, as they will travel north to visit the 49ers on Sunday Night Football

Here's a breakdown of news from the Chargers 10th week of the season:

Monday: Chargers talk win over Falcons

In the first game since their bye week, the Chargers were able to leave Atlanta on Sunday with a 20-17 win.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley mentioned that the team was ready for that kind of game and hopes to carry some momentum heading into Week 10.

"I think that the group that went to Atlanta was ready for that type of game," Staley said. "Any time that you can be in those close games against a team that is first place in their division, a team that has won a lot of quality games and beaten a lot of quality teams, I think that it gives you confidence that, 'Hey, we can go in here with this type of crew and be able to go close the game out.'

"I was really proud of that group because it took everybody yesterday, like I told you guys after the game. To get a road win like that against that type of team, I'm excited to carry that into this week," Staley later added.

Sunday's game got off to a rocky start, as the Chargers quickly fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter. From the second quarter on however, the Bolts allowed just seven points.

Cornerback Michael Davis talked about the defensive adjustments, as the bounce back came as a result of everyone playing connected.

"I think we just came together and just told each other, 'One play at a time," Davis said. "I know the first series looked pretty bad on us, but I think, overall, when we came back in the second quarter, we just had that 'next play' mentality, just a 'one play at a time' mentality.

"As long as were connected and playing one play at a time, we can accomplish anything," Davis later added.

A pair out of the Bolts five wins have come in walk-off fashion. No stranger to close games, wide receiver Joshua Palmer noted that almost every game in the NFL is close, so you need someone to step up and seal the win — something rookie kicker Cameron Dicker was able to do on Sunday.

"It's a great feeling when you win close like that. I wish we didn't have to win close like that," Palmer said. "I wish you could have blowouts every week, but it's not realistic in the NFL. Our kicker came alive. Dicker came alive and was able to seal it for us."

Both Palmer and Dicker were praised for their clutch performances by CBS Sports writer John Breech and NBC sportswriter Peter King on Monday, as the two made timely plays on the way to the win. To read the full article, click here.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, Sunday's win came at a cost, as Staley updated injuries suffered by tackle Trey Pipkins III and defensive lineman Austin Johnson on Sunday.

"Trey Pipkins [III] had kind of an aggravation of that MCL injury. He's going to be day-to-day," Staley said. "Austin Johnson has an injury to his MCL and a fracture to his knee, and he will be out for the season."

Tuesday: Bolts flexed to primetime

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the Chargers Week 11 home matchup against the Chiefs would be moved from the afternoon slot to Sunday Night Football on NBC. Kickoff is slated for 5:20 p.m. PT.

With this move, the Bolts will now play on Sunday Night Football in Weeks 10 and 11. It will be the first time in franchise history they play consecutive weeks on Sunday night. The move also means that the Chargers are set to appear in a franchise-record six primetime games this season.

Officially halfway through the season, Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 starting lineups, with the Chargers coming in seventh — a drop from their preseason ranking of No. 3.

According to PFF's Brad Spielberger, the Bolts biggest reason for their fall comes from injuries, as it has plagued the team so far.

Spielberger wrote:

The injury bug has once again ravaged the Chargers in 2022, with wide receiver Keenan Allen not contributing since Week 1, wide receiver Mike Williams now out for an extended period, edge defender Joey Bosa out since Week 3 and cornerback JC Jackson lost for the season.

Still, the Chargers have had some bright spots, as running back Austin Ekeler has been on a touchdown frenzy since his slow start. The biggest X-factor for the Bolts, according to Spielberger, remains outside linebacker Joey Bosa's return, as it will serve as a boost to the Chargers defense.

To read the full breakdown, click here.

Wednesday: Bolts look to avoid slow starts

Wednesday morning got off to a hot start for the Chargers.

Following two made extra points and field goals against the Falcons, Dicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 9.

Dicker, who joined the team last Thursday, nailed game winning 37-yarder as time expired to give the Bolts the win. Dicker is the second Chargers specialist to win this weekly award this season, as Dustin Hopkins received it for Week 6.

Dicker will remain the Chargers kicker this week, as Hopkins and Taylor Bertolet continue to work their way back from injury.

"It will be the same as last week," Staley said. "Going into it with the thought of Cameron. Dustin is working his way back, making progress, same as Taylor."

Slow starts have been a talking point so far this year, as the Bolts once again went down double-digits to start the game against the Falcons. Staley talked about these slow starts during his media availability and what kind of adjustments could be made to remedy those kind of situations.

"I think I made the point after the game, but just structuring your practice," Staley said. "Making a couple of adjustments where we are out there as a team faster and making a couple of adjustments that way where early in the practice, you are in team [drills] and you are going. Maybe do that a little bit more, I think.

"Starting today, we made a couple of adjustments that way to focus on it, just like we had some adjustments that we made coming out of halftime," Staley added. "I want to make sure that our players know that we're going to make that a point of emphasis. Hopefully, we can start faster."

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, who played against the 49ers a lot during his time with the Rams, knows that the team cannot afford to start off slow due to their physical nature and play. Focus at all times will be one of the many keys this Sunday.

"That's the way I look at it because I played them for four years, so I know what you gotta do," Joseph-Day. "You can't get caught moving, can't be caught looking at other things. You got to be locked in. You got to play fast."

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle), Pipkins (knee), outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee), Khalil Mack (rest) and Hopkins (right hamstring) all did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Troy Reeder were limited.

Following Johnson's season-ending knee injury, the Chargers announced they had signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed Johnson on Injured Reserve. In addition, the Bolts signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants to the practice squad.

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag on Wednesday, where he answered questions about Staley's coaching, injury timelines and more.

Thursday: What the Niners bring on both sides of the ball

The Chargers took the field Thursday for a padded practice ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Niners.

Allowing the fewest rush yards per game, the 49ers defensive line wreaks havoc in the trenches. They also rush the passer at a high level, and Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi knows that in order to be able to be successful on offense, running the ball effectively will be key against this Niners front.

"We're always hoping that we can run the ball well," Lombardi said. "Game flow, obviously, has a lot to do with that. It's a team that has a really good pass rush and I think they are really hoping to be able to do that.

"That's what they want to do, and so the more that we can keep them in a run mode and make them hit blocks and not be able to just tee off on the pass rush, the better. I think it's an important part of the game," Lombardi added.

One of the key elements of San Francisco's front is Nick Bosa, the brother of Joey, who continues to be one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. At 8.5 sacks so far this year, Bosa is what Lombardi calls a "werewolf".

"Guys that are hard to block," Lombardi said. "His get-off, his athleticism. He's one of the best at it. A werewolf is a guy that you always need to be aware of where he is.

"He's definitely one of those defensive players that you have to game plan around," Lombardi added.

Flipping to the Chargers defensive side, Sunday will be the second straight week the team faces off against one of the better running teams in the league.

What makes the Niners different, however, is the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey's ability to be dynamic coupled with the way he's being used is something that Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill spoke about during his Thursday availability.

"They're finding ways to get him the ball in all aspects," Hill said. "Obviously, looking back at what he's done — getting him out of the backfield, lining him up as a receiver, even throwing him the ball — they're utilizing his skillset. It's just making them even more explosive."

In transactional news, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Thursday.

For the first time since suffering his knee injury in Week 7, Rumph participated in practice on a limited basis. Ogbongbemiga and Reeder practiced in full on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Tight end Tre McKitty was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in practice.

On Thursday, the Chargers and First We Feast announced a new, first-of-its-kind partnership for both brands, including programming, Truth or Dab - LA Chargers Edition, and the Hot Ones x LA Chargers Tailgate @ Eat Your Feed Fest '22. To watch the first episode of Truth or Dab featuring Kyle Van Noy and Austin Ekeler, click here.

Photos: Chargers Begin Niners Week

Check out the best photos of the Bolts Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221109_Gallery_001
1 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_002
2 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_003
3 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_004
4 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_005
5 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_006
6 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_007
7 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_008
8 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_009
9 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_010
10 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_014
11 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_011
12 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_012
13 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_013
14 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_015
15 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_016
16 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_017
17 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_018
18 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_019
19 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_061
20 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_020
21 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_035
22 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_021
23 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_042
24 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_027
25 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_022
26 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_023
27 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_038
28 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_065
29 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_031
30 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_040
31 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_024
32 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_049
33 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_025
34 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_058
35 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_026
36 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_029
37 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_030
38 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_032
39 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_043
40 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_033
41 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_036
42 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_050
43 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_034
44 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_047
45 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_037
46 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_066
47 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_041
48 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_055
49 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_057
50 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_044
51 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_028
52 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_045
53 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_046
54 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_048
55 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_051
56 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_052
57 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_053
58 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_054
59 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_039
60 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_056
61 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_059
62 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_060
63 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_062
64 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_063
65 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_Gallery_064
66 / 66
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Friday: Final tune-up for Sunday Night Football

The Chargers took the field for the final time on Friday.

Aside from the game being on Sunday Night Football, outside linebacker Khalil Mack is excited for the game, as the amount of high-level talent on the field is something Mack looks forward to.

"I feel like it's just been a lot of different challenges throughout the year," Mack said.

"I'm just looking forward to it. I love playing guys that are doing the best work in the league," Mack later added.

One of those high-level players is 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who has continued to make his mark as one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Mack relishes opportunities like this, as he enjoys going up against the best of the best.

"It's going to be good to go up against a guy like that," Mack said. "There are all types of intangibles when you think about football, and I feel like he has all of them.

"He can exert his will on everybody," Mack added. "He's a hell of a competitor. It's always fun going up against other good guys. It's going to be fun. I can't wait."

Earlier in the week when it was announced Johnson was lost for the year, the Chargers interior defensive line looked at this week's practice as a chance to step up in his absence.

A room with Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Christian Covington and Breiden Fehoko, Sunday will be the first look at the Bolts interior defensive line with no Johnson.

Fehoko, who was signed to the active roster on Wednesday, will step in for the Bolts as he did last year. Staley spoke Friday about Fehoko and his role.

"From the minute I've got here, he's improved," Staley said. "I think last year when he got his opportunities, I thought he exceled in his role and this year the same way.

"Again, he's one of us, and that's important. He's going to go out there and play well on Sunday," Staley added later.

On the injury front, Pipkins did not participate in practice, but was listed as "QUESTIONABLE". Staley mentioned Pipkins as a "game-time decision" and if he is unable to go, it will be either Storm Norton or Foster Sarell who will get the nod at right tackle.

In additional game status, Allen, Williams and Hopkins were listed as "OUT" for Sunday's contest, while Rumph was listed as "DOUBTFUL".

Prior to Friday's practice, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith talked with Matt Maiocco, who covers the 49ers for NBC Sports Bay Area, to preview Sunday's game.

Members of the 49ers also talked about the Chargers ahead of their Week 10 primetime matchup. Check out what Niners said about the Bolts.

Smith also released his Final Thoughts ahead of the game against San Francisco, leading with the importance of the Chargers starting out fast against the 49ers.

Photos: Bolts Get Ready for SNF

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221110_Practice_Gallery_001
1 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_002
2 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_003
3 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_005
4 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_004
5 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_006
6 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_008
7 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_007
8 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_009
9 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_010
10 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_011
11 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_012
12 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_016
13 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_013
14 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_020
15 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_014
16 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_023
17 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_015
18 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_024
19 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_017
20 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_028
21 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_018
22 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_034
23 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_019
24 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_032
25 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_021
26 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_036
27 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_022
28 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_037
29 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_025
30 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_026
31 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_027
32 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_029
33 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_041
34 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_030
35 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_031
36 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_033
37 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_035
38 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_040
39 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_038
40 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_039
41 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_043
42 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_042
43 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_046
44 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_044
45 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_045
46 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_048
47 / 48
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221110_Practice_Gallery_047
48 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Odds and Ends

How to Watch Chargers at 49ers on Nov. 13

Power Rankings and Game Picks

Videos of the Week

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

The sixth episode of 'All In' titled 'No Flinch' follows the Chargers as they move to 5-3 despite a slew of injuries.

Mic'd Up | Kyle Van Noy

Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy was mic'd up during the Week 9 matchup vs the Atlanta Falcons.

Truth or Dab | Austin Ekeler and Kyle Van Noy

In the first Chargers edition of the Hot Ones special, Truth or Dab, watch as host Sean Evans drills the NFL stars and gives them two choices: tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab.

Playmakers | Melissa Stark Talks Return to Sidelines on Sunday Night Football

NBC Sports reporter joins Hayley Elwood on the latest edition of Playmakers podcast to discuss her new gig after 20 years away, why you're seeing in-game interviews, storylines she's watching between the Chargers and 49ers.

Chargers Weekly | Two Straight on "Sunday Night Football," Starting With the Niners

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre recap the Chargers Week 9 win over the Falcons and preview Sunday Night's game against the 49ers.

Tweets of the Week

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Look to Get Back on Track Following Bye Week

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to visit the Falcons

news

Chargers Prep For Last Game Before Bye Week

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Seahawks

news

Chargers Return Home for Monday Night Football

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Broncos in primetime

news

Chargers Look for More Success on Road in 2022

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to travel to Cleveland

news

Chargers Ready to Hit Road and Take on the Texans

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to travel to Houston

news

Chargers Prepare to Host Jaguars Following Mini-Bye

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Jaguars.

news

Chargers Get Through Short Week, Focused on Early-Season Rest

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts played on Thursday Night Football.

news

Chargers Complete Week 1 Prep for Season Opener

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepared for the season opener.

news

Bolts Return to Primetime With Playoff Berth at Stake

Take a look at all the Chargers' major news and notes from Week 18.

news

Bolts Get Key Players Back Ahead of Crucial Rematch

Take a look at all the Chargers' major news and notes from Week 17.

news

Chargers Travel to Houston, Earn Six Pro Bowl Nominations

Take a look at all the Chargers' major news and notes from Week 16.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Latest News
Advertising