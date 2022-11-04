Bolts Look to Get Back on Track Following Bye Week 

Wednesday: Reflecting on the bye week, injury updates

The Chargers were back in full swing as the preparation for the Falcons ramped up Wednesday.

In his first media availability since the Monday following Week 7, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spoke about his read of the team through seven games.

"A strong sense of how good we can be because I've seen it," Staley said. "I've seen us play. What we've experienced is a lot of the tougher side of things, through seven games. I've seen us at full strength.

"I've seen us have to absorb some tough stuff and be able to overcome it to go on a three-game winning streak. I think you know where you need to go," Staley added.

The bye week came near the midseason mark, which gave Staley an opportunity to accomplish a couple of things.

"Just a lot of assessment in all phases of the program," Staley said. "I think offense, defense, kicking game, the way you practice, the way you meet, the way you travel, preparing for the next game, getting a jump start on the next game.

"I feel like I was able to communicate to a lot of different groups," Staley added. "That's important when you get that sort of time to try and connect with your people; coach, player, staff."

Staley also had injury updates, as Allen missed Wednesday's practice as well. Allen added Wednesday during his media session that while his hamstring felt great going into that game, it worsened during a rehab session over the bye week.

"Not at this point," Allen said about a possible timetable for a return. "Keep working through it and hope it starts getting better."

The Chargers did get some positive news however, as Staley updated the status of outside linebacker Joey Bosa, who is now rehabbing his groin injury back at Hoag Performance Center.

"Joey Bosa's recovery, he's back in the building and doing well," Staley said. "He looks healthy, fresh. Obviously, he's going to be week-to-week.

"We'll let you know when he's closer to returning to practice, but he's in good spirits, and the progress has been positive and we're excited about that," Staley added.

Tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and wide receiver Joshua Palmer were out of concussion protocol on Wednesday and practiced in full. Wide receiver Mike Williams, kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (back) did not practice on Wednesday.

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag on Wednesday, where he answered questions about the trade deadline, the Week 9 matchup with the Falcons and much more. In addition to the mailbag, Smith also wrote about the Chargers not making any moves at the trade deadline and what the team said went into it.

Thursday: 3rd-down emphasis over the bye week

Following the bye week, the Chargers offense and defense have made third downs an emphasis.

On offense, the the Bolts are tied for 13th overall with a third-down success rate of 40.57 percent. Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi pointed it out as an emphasis to the team, adding that finding the right mix will be crucial for figuring this problem out.

"I think we have had a little bit of shuffling guys in and out," Lombardi said. "Like I've said before, each group that you have based on the defense you're facing, it's just finding that right formula.

"Some of it is better planning, better play-calling, better execution. Everyone just picking it up a little bit in all three phases." Lombardi added.

And on the defensive side, the Chargers rank 17th overall with a third-down success rate of 40.96 percent. Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill talked the defense's performance on that end on Thursday.

"That reflection in the bye week is also looking at what gave us success in the past," Hill said. "I don't want to reveal what [Head Coach Brandon] Staley and I have done in the past that was successful, but it's more like looking back at some of that stuff, seeing if we have been doing those things in this situation.

"That's another way to get better, seeing what our calls are, seeing how we can help our players," Hill added.

The Falcons not only run the ball a lot, but efficiently as well. With the third-most carries and fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL, the Bolts defense will be tested against a Falcons backfield that has many different players that can cause damage.

"I think they are spreading the wealth around," Hill said. "You have four guys with at least 50-plus carries. Those guys are all guys who can get downhill. Probably not the most elusive guys, but they are on their track. They do have good vision.

"They are making sure that they are sticking to their foundation, and their foundation, right now, is running the ball. It has been effective for them," Hill added.

On Thursday's injury report, tight end Donald Parham, Jr. (hamstring), running back Austin Ekeler (abdomen), guard/tackle Brenden Jaimes (quadricep) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) were all added. Ekeler and Jaimes were listed as limited participants, but Parham and Ogbongbemiga did not practice.