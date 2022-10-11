After Further Review: Bolts Cherish Back-to-Back Road Wins

2. More chatter about 4th-quarter call

As expected, Staley fielded plenty of questions about his decision to go for it late in the fourth quarter Sunday.

The Chargers kept their offense on the field on fourth-and-1 at their own 45-yard line with 74 seconds left. A first down would have allowed the Bolts to run out the clock.

But a pass attempt was incomplete, which prompted plenty of outside second-guessing as Cleveland took over in Chargers territory.

On Monday, Staley once again explained his reasoning for the call.

"Where we were at in the game, and the way our offense was playing — the way that our offense was playing in that game gave me full confidence in the matchup," Staley said. "And the way our defense was defending the passing game, and their kicker.

"All of that good stuff, that factored into it," Staley added. "We trusted our offense to go make a play. That was the decision I made and I felt like it was the right one."

Staley even took it back a play, explaining his mindset as the Bolts faced third-and-3 just before.

That play call, Staley said, was an RPO [run-pass option] type of play, where Justin Herbert could hand it off or keep it and throw it. Ekeler carried for two yards on third down.

"Then, depending on what happened on that play, if it stayed the same, then we would throw it, targeting [WR] Mike [Williams]," Staley said. "We wanted to finish that game with our offense on the field. They had played a whale of a game.

"We liked our matchup on the outside," Staley added. "That's what I felt like was the best decision was for us at that time."

And what if the Chargers find themselves in a similar situation next week?

Staley said the Bolts were actually in that type of scenario against the Texans in Week 4, where the Chargers went for it in their own territory and converted.

"I think that you have to treat each decision like it has a life of its own. I think that you have to be transparent with your process," Staley said. "You know that each of these games are different. Last week, there was not a lot asked or said about what happened in Houston. That didn't happen to be something that was asked or, sort of, reported about.

"At the beginning of the season, against Las Vegas and Kansas City, probably a little bit more because those were more national-type games," Staley continued. "There were reasons in that game to do what we did.

"I think that that's what I've said since the beginning, since I've become the head coach, is that each of these games are different. They each have a different flow. There are different variables in play," Staley added. "At the same time, we're going to believe in what we do and how we do it. That's been my message to our team the whole time I've been here, and that's what I'm going to continue to do. I just think it's an easier way to live."

For what it's worth, a pair of Staley's players backed him Monday.

"This is no surprise. It's still Brandon Staley we're talking about here. We saw everything last year that we were doing," Ekeler said. "It showed up in this moment where he believed in us. He said we were having some pretty good success during the day and gave us an opportunity to go get one yard and we came up short."

Sebastian Joseph-Day added: "I'm going to ride with him, regardless of whatever the decision was or the reason behind it was. If I'm looking at it as him, I'm probably thinking, 'My offense is hot. Our offense has been hot all game. They've been doing whatever the heck they wanted.' Who they were trying to get the ball to, [WR] Mike Williams, he was going dummy the whole game. Moss'ing people the whole game. He was Mossing their No. 1 DB [Browns CB Denzel Ward], supposedly the best DB in the game right now, one of the best DBs in the game right now. In that regard, when I look at it like that, it's a no-brainer. If your offense is hot and they have the momentum and they're doing really well, and Mike Williams is playing as dominant as he has been this whole year, why not just give him the ball and give him a shot?"

3. Ekeler finds some space

Austin Ekeler had quite the performance Sunday, rushing for a career-high 173 yards and adding 26 receiving yards through the air.

That tally of 199 total yards and two total scores helped the Bolts offense put up 465 yards of total offense.

A key for the Chargers in Cleveland? Mixing up the play calls against a stout Browns defensive line.

"I think [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] does a good job, too, with scheme because if you're just sitting back, dropping back the entire time, then it's not going to be a good day," Ekeler said. "You're just going to let these people run up the field. What do we do? We do a ton of play actions. We do a ton of RPOs. We're moving the pocket. We do so many different things with so many different types of personnel. Some chips and things like that where it makes you have to react.

"You don't just get to sit there and put your hands on a guy and sprint up the field. You actually have to understand the surroundings and that's going to slow you down just enough for our guys to have the edge," Ekeler added. "If we can continue to do that, I think we'll have a pretty good chance of making a run."

One of the best examples of what Ekeler outlined above came with just under six minutes left in the second quarter. Facing second-and-goal at the 12, Lombardi dialed up a perfect play call with a screen to Ekeler.