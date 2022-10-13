Chargers Offensive Line Finding Its Rhythm 

Here's a look at how each player has fared this season:

Jamaree Salyer

Salyer was thrust into the starting lineup in Week 5 after Rashawn Slater went down with a long-term biceps injury.

The 2022 sixth-round pick has held his own against solid competition, as he hasn't allowed a sack in 141 snaps at that spot.

Staley praised the rookie for stepping up against Cleveland's pair of elite edge rushers in Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

"He was outstanding. Those two guys are really tough to block. Jadeveon came to play yesterday. When he's on like that, he's a really tough guy to block," Staley said. "I think that Jamaree spent most of his time with Myles. As you guys know, Myles is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, one of the top players in the game. It was a really strong performance by Jamaree.

"He is going to learn a lot from it. It was his first time playing against a guy of that caliber, that has that type of size, speed, power and play-making ability. It was a good barometer, I think, for him to see where he needs to go," Staley added. "I think that the way that we played around him yesterday, the way we called the game, really allowed Jamaree to get his feet in the grass and play well. Our entire line came to play yesterday."

So far, Salyer had filled in admirably for Slater, who earned All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2021.

"The other good thing for Jamaree is that he also has another coach, Rashawn, who is helping him out, too," Staley said. "What we try to do with guys like him, that are new to the NFL, is use everyone's experience to help them out."

Matt Feiler

The veteran guard wasn't at his best in the first month of the season, as he particularly struggled in Week 2-4. Perhaps that has to do with him getting used to playing with Salyer, and also having center Corey Linsley miss six quarters of action.

But Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi displayed confidence in Feiler before Week 5.

"I think he's going to be just fine," Lombardi said.

Sure enough, Feieler had his strongest game of the season against Cleveland. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Feiler posted season bests in his overall grade (67.1) and pass-blocking grade (71.4).

"It was probably Matt Feiler's best game of the season," Staley said.

If Feiler can continue to trend in the right direction, that should only bode well for the Bolts up front.

Corey Linsley

Simply put, Linsley remains among the league's best players at his position.

And the Bolts entire offense — not just the offensive line — is better when he's in the lineup.

Linsley missed the second half of Week 2 against the Chiefs and then all of Week 3 against the Jaguars, as the Bolts coincidentally lost both of those games.

Yet Linsley's presence has surely helped the Chargers secure back-to-back road wins. He helps Justin Herbert before the snap, is the anchor up front and is one of the most important players on the entire roster.