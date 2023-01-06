Chargers Set for Regular-Season Finale in Denver

Wednesday: Chargers 'hearts go out' to Hamlin following incident

On Wednesday, Chargers offered their thoughts and prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, the Bills and all involved after Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the first quarter.

"The first thing was just the prayers for him and his family, prayers for the Bills and his teammates and his coaches — everybody that is involved within that organization — prayers for the Bengals and their players, because they were sharing the field that night," said Staley. "You just know that, if you're a part of this game, when something like that happens, it impacts so many people.

"Total respect and admiration for [Bills Head Coach] Sean McDermott and [Bengals Head Coach] Zac Taylor in the way that they handled a truly rare, one-of-a-kind, type of situation. So much respect for both of them," Staley added. "Since that play, you've seen that football brings people together, and the power of prayer. What you've been able to see since is what, I think, makes football special. We send our deepest prayers to Damar and his family, the Bills players and their organization, the Bengals, and everybody that is involved with pro football."

The incident is a shocking and emotional one across the NFL, but on the positive note as of Wednesday, reports mentioned that Hamlin was trending in a positive direction. Nonetheless, multiple Chargers players spoke about Hamlin and how the incident stuck out with them.

"Our hearts go out to Damar and his family and the Bills organization and also the Bengals just for being [there]," Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said. "When you see something like that, I can't imagine how traumatic it is. Seeing it on TV, words can't describe how I felt in a negative sense.

"Our prayers are with him, our thoughts are with him and his family," Joseph-Day added. "Just pray that he recovers and continues to tread forward because from what I read, he's going in a positive direction."

The Chargers organization provided multiple resources for their players and coaches in the days following the incident, as Eugene Yim, a Chargers team physician, spoke to the team Wednesday morning.

Herb Martin, the Chargers team clinician, is always readily available, as is Arthur Hightower, the Senior Director of Player Engagement. Team chaplain George Gregory also provided resources.

"We have a tremendous team in-house, led by Dr. Herb Martin, and with Dr. Yim on the medical side of things," Staley said. "From a mental health standpoint, with Arthur Hightower, what you want to establish with your guys is that when something like this happens, everyone handles it differently.

"Some people want to handle it right away, some people might need some space, some people need to do it 1-on-1, some need it do it in small groups or a big group," Staley added. "You just want to make sure that you offer all of those avenues for your players, and that it's not just today that you're talking about it, that you're available for them throughout. It's that consistency of your presence and understanding that we're all in it together."

In his weekly mailbag, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith put Hamlin's situation in perspective.

Smith wrote:

There are so many great people in this league. From what I've recently read about him, Damar Hamlin is one of them.

Football is a grueling sport that requires so much stamina and commitment from all involved. And fans certainly have the right to be frustrated if their team falls short of certain goals.

But always remember that the behind the brand and logo of your favorite team is just a collection of human beings who are trying their best.

It's those people, all of them, who make this league great.

The Chargers only held a walk-through on Wednesday, so the report was an estimation. Fullback Zander Horvath and tackle Trey Pipkins III were the only members of the team that would've been limited. The rest of the team were full participants.

Thursday: Bolts continue to offer support for Hamlin

Hamlin remained on the hearts and minds of the Chargers on Thursday, including Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill, who got to know Hamlin on a personal level.

Hill spent three seasons as the University of Pittsburgh defensive backs coach, two of those coaching Hamlin. He got an opportunity to recruit and grow a relationship with both Hamlin and his family, which is why Monday night's incident was tough for Hill.

"Yeah, it's been tough," Hill said of the last few days. "Obviously, you try to stay in communication with the family and other players. It's definitely hard because you gain those relationships and those players immediately become your family.

"You spend time with Nina and Mario and get to know them and what they represent," Hill added. "For them to be put in that position, you hate for anybody to go through, but that personal connection and relationship — knowing his little brother was watching, it's just tough."

Hill, like many others have since the incident, spoke glowingly about Hamlin as a person.

"Just a great person," Hill said about Hamlin. "Obviously, he comes from a winning program. Even when he arrived on campus, it was all about winning and how he could help the community. It was more about being close to him so he could change the way people view Pitt, change the way he impacts young people in the community so they could see him play up close and personal.

"To be around his family, just a very supportive family. Just an outstanding young man," Hill added. "He's a winner. He's doing everything, and has always done everything, to support his community and family and make sure he lifts the people that he's around up. That's been him since Day 1."

The world got some positive, uplifting news on Thursday morning, as Hamlin as "substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours."

A pair of physicians from the Cincinnati hospital Hamlin is currently being treated spoke via a Zoom call and remains in intensive care but is now responsive and communicating with doctors through writing.

The great news put a smile on everyone's face including Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., as he and the team continue to wish the best for Hamlin.

"One thing that made me smile today when I seen the update on him and his first question to the doctors was, 'Who won the game?'," Chargers safety Derwin, James, Jr. said. "That kind of let me know he love the game of ball, and that's really what it's about."

"All I've been doing is praying for them and guys in the locker room have been doing the same," James later added. "Just trying to lift his family, lift his spirit."