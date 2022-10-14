Top Quotes | What the Broncos Are Saying About the Chargers

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

On the challenge quarterback Justin Herbert presents:

"First and foremost, he can just drop back and play quarterback. Then when things don't work out or the pocket collapses, he can take off and he can run. He's an elite runner. He's got very good speed, and he also has the ability to keep his eyes downfield and find explosive plays down the field. I think that's what really stresses a defense more than anything. You want to try to keep him in the pocket as much as you possibly can. Because when he gets out, sometimes—and that's not necessarily how we draw it up. Whenever there's a scramble, it looks really cool. His ability to create when things aren't perfect—I think—is the thing that he does best."

On Chargers OLB Khalil Mack and S Derwin James, Jr.:

"Khalil is a dynamic player, and we've all known that. He's been that way for a long time. It's funny coming here. I figured that you weren't going to have to see him twice a year. Then he goes ahead and goes to the Chargers. He is an elite player right now, both playing the run and playing the pass, and being able to rush the passer. He's so elite at that. [It's a] challenge because we have to be able to work as a team to be able to block him. It's not just one man. You can't just say it's the right tackle, the left tackle. It has to be a lot of people. He's just that good and you don't want him to take over the game. [S] Derwin [James]—with him, I think he's done a great job playing in the box. He's a physical player and he's got amazing athleticism to be able to cover, to be able to drop in coverage. Really, it's just his ability to play in that box and be a force in the run game. That's pretty impressive."

On the Broncos-Chargers rivalry: