Bolts Offense Focused on Repeat Success in Run Game

"Each week is a new week" in run game

The Chargers took the practice field Friday before Monday Night Football as they ramp up preparations for their matchup with the division-rival Broncos.

A tale of last week's game was the efficiency in the running game, as the team rushed for a season-high 238 yards in the win over the Browns. Although the offense gained confidence in that area of the game after recent success, they understand that each week is different than the last.

During his Thursday press conference, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi admitted that while the running game was clicking, things differ from week to week when it comes to the success they might have.

"It was great," Lombardi said. "It makes it so much easier on everyone involved when you run the ball well. It's good.

"It's encouraging, but every week is a new week. It doesn't guarantee anything for the future," Lombardi added.

What this success has brought to the team is confidence as they continue to move forward this season. Still, Lombardi emphasizes the need to continue to work, as every week is different.

"I think confidence is such a big thing in any endeavor, so, hopefully, it builds a little confidence," Lombardi said.

"One thing I've learned in football is that every week is a process and you go through the process and you give everything you can to the planning and the practice and putting thought into it," Lombardi later added. "Again, just because it worked on Sunday doesn't mean it will work this Sunday. We're back to square one every week."

Rookie tackle Jamaree Salyer shares a similar sentiment to Lombardi. He noted accolades achieved in the last game can be celebrated, but then it's time to move on to the next opponent.

"It's kind of like the 24-hour rule. You celebrate for 24 hours then wipe the slate clean, fix what you need to fix, be happy about what you can be happy about then take the next challenge as it comes," Salyer said. "I think we're well past the celebration phase of last week, so onto this week, onto a new challenge and it's a new game plan."

The first three games, the Bolts struggled to move the ball on the ground, as they rushed for a combined 177 yards. Since then, they've put up a 319 rushing yards in the last two games.

Running back Austin Ekeler, who had a career-high 173 yards this past Sunday, knows that while their game plans change from week to week depending on who they're playing, getting game reps as a unit has been one of the most crucial parts of this running game resurgence.

"We've gotten a little flow going," Ekeler said. "We pretty much know our team now, what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are. Might not be necessarily weaknesses, but what's working for us.

"We just tend to stick to those, and it depends on who we playing on defense as well, what they have as well, their strengths. It's just getting in our rhythm and flow," Ekeler added.

Running back Joshua Kelley, who found the end zone in Week 5, added:

"The running game has gotten going," Kelley said. "To be honest, it's credit to the offensive line, tight ends, receivers, they've all really embraced it.