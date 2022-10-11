Pair of Chargers Get Week 5 Game Balls From MMQB

The Chargers have a winning record for the first time since Week 1, as their win in Cleveland moved them to 3-2.
Sunday was the second consecutive game that the Bolts saw success on the ground, rushing for a season-high 238 total yards as a team. That was the team's most rushing yards since Week 6 of the 2018 season, where they rushed for 246 yards against the Browns at the same stadium.
Running back Austin Ekeler led the way, finishing with a career-high 173 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He was Monday Morning Quarterback's Michael Fabiano's pick for best performance of Week 5.
Fabiano chose to award his game ball to Ekeler due to his incredible numbers that were crucial in the Chargers win on Sunday.
Fabiano wrote:
Ekeler put a statistical shock into the Browns. For the second consecutive week, he put the Chargers and fantasy managers on his back. The talented runner rushed for 173 yards and one score while also posting four catches for 26 yards and a second touchdown in a 30–28 win over the Browns.
Among the 173 yards was a 71-yard highlight run by Ekeler that set up the Chargers inside the 5-yard line. Relentless all game, the Bolts running back has now stacked up two consecutive big games running the football and scoring it as well.
Fabiano, who is Sports Illustrated's fantasy football analyst, also pointed out Ekeler's back-to-back big games have also helped those who have the running back on their fantasy teams.
Fabiano wrote:
All told, Ekeler posted 35.9 fantasy points, which bested the 34.9 points he scored in Week 4. After what some folks would consider a slow start, Ekeler has once again proved he's an elite fantasy runner.
Another member of the Chargers that was given a game ball by MMQB wasn't a player, but Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. MMQB writer Conor Orr chose Staley as his best performer, as he was behind Staley's decision to go for it on 4th down in the 4th quarter of Sunday's game.
Orr wrote:
His call to go for a fourth-and-1 against the Browns with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter, even if it didn't work out (and even if it wasn't the right play), was the right call from a mathematical standpoint. I am all for Staley doing what makes sense.
The Chargers have now won two straight games and will take on the Broncos (2-3) on Monday Night Football. With a two-game homestand after two weeks of being on the road, the Bolts will look to continue their winning ways as they will enter their third divisional game of the season.
