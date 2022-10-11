Pair of Chargers Get Week 5 Game Balls From MMQB

Fabiano, who is Sports Illustrated's fantasy football analyst, also pointed out Ekeler's back-to-back big games have also helped those who have the running back on their fantasy teams.

Fabiano wrote:

All told, Ekeler posted 35.9 fantasy points, which bested the 34.9 points he scored in Week 4. After what some folks would consider a slow start, Ekeler has once again proved he's an elite fantasy runner.

Another member of the Chargers that was given a game ball by MMQB wasn't a player, but Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. MMQB writer Conor Orr chose Staley as his best performer, as he was behind Staley's decision to go for it on 4th down in the 4th quarter of Sunday's game.

Orr wrote:

His call to go for a fourth-and-1 against the Browns with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter, even if it didn't work out (and even if it wasn't the right play), was the right call from a mathematical standpoint. I am all for Staley doing what makes sense.