Scouting the Broncos: Week 6

It's Pat Surtain II, who Chargers coach Brandon Staley said is playing as well as any cornerback in the NFL right now. He's right. In a victory against the 49ers in Week 3, Surtain was targeted six times without allowing a catch. He deflected two passes intended for star Raiders receiver Davante Adams in Week 4, including one at the goal line. He has been as solid as it gets on the outside, and that has allowed Denver to mix up both its coverages and its pass-rush schemes.

It's clear by now that the Broncos will spend much of this season figuring out who they want to be offensively. Though the defense is among the league's top five by numerous metrics, you can't win on defense alone in the modern NFL. Despite his recent struggles, I expect Wilson to adjust and improve as he and his teammates figure out what their identity needs to be. It's far too early to count out the nine-time Pro Bowler and a team that entered the season with high expectations. But their path to the postseason will be a treacherous one if they can't win Monday night and improve to 3-3. Staley pressured Wilson well during three matchups up with the quarterback as the Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020, sacking him 16 times in three meetings, including the playoffs. For me, the game comes down to how well the Broncos can protect their quarterback against what Staley schemes up.