Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Chargers Look to Bounce Back in Week 12

Nov 25, 2022 at 02:57 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Week in Review W12

The Chargers dropped a heartbreaker in Week 11 against Kansas City in primetime.

At 5-5, the Bolts season has reached its most important point thus far.

Here's a breakdown of news from the Chargers 12th week of the season:

Monday: Sitting at 5-5

The Chargers dropped a close one at home to the division rival Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The loss moves them to .500 as they enter Week 12 and with the AFC West title likely out of the equation, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley talked about the level of urgency there is around the team to try and make a playoff push.

"We're trying to take it one game at a time," Staley said during his day-after media availability. "Our focus is going to be on Arizona. We played two really tough games in a row in primetime against two, as you guys know, really quality teams, and they've been great games. I feel like our level [of play] has been high."

"We have to put that one behind us. As tough as it is, last night, and the week before — that's real, those types of games — but you can't let those guys affect your next one," Staley later added. "We have to come back on Wednesday with a lot of purpose for Arizona because they're a good team."

While many wins will be needed to make a playoff push in the grand scheme of things, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., echoed Staley that they have to worry about what's in front of them this week — not what's up down the road.

"We just have to worry about one week at a time. We have Arizona this week," Samuel said. "We can't look past them. They are a great team, great players. That's our one spot right there. We just have to focus on them and get the win against them."

The Chargers got a big boost in wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on Sunday. Unfortunately for Williams, his return was barred late in the first quarter, as he left the game and did not return the rest of the night.

"He kind of had a reaggravation of [his ankle] last night," Staley said. "We are going to find out a lot more in the next couple of days about his possibilities for Wednesday's practice, but not a significant re-injury."

Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., also left the game with "a stinger that did not resolve" on Sunday, according to Staley.

The Bolts expect running back Joshua Kelley to be back on the field at practice this week per Staley, as he has reached his four-game minimum of being on Injured Reserve.

Tuesday: Updated AFC playoff picture

The loss on Sunday Night combined with other AFC teams winning put the Chargers in a tough spot. At 5-5, the Chargers are currently sitting outside of the top seven seeds and would miss the playoffs if the season ended today.

As Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith put it in his updated playoff picture, Sunday's game against the Cardinals will hold a lot of weight.

Smith wrote:

The Chargers dropped to 5-5 Sunday night and also saw teams around them in the playoff race pick up wins. Sunday's game in Arizona is critical for the Bolts if they want to remain in the playoff mix.

In transactional news, the Chargers announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster from the practice squad and placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on Reserve/Injured list.

Dicker has played in three games this season with the Bolts and has not missed a field goal or extra point thus far, including a long of 47 yards.

Wednesday: Back on the practice field

The return to practice field was a chance for the Bolts to reset and put the past in the past.

What matters now is Week 12, and despite how the last couple of weeks have gone for the team, Staley's message to the team remains to be focused on Arizona and putting the rest behind them.

"The big picture is just about what is happening in front of us right now, which is today's practice, and then who we are playing this week, which is Arizona," Staley said. "You have to be able to put losses like the last one behind you. I think that there is a lot of energy that goes into all of these games.

"What you have to do is be able to get your energy back so that you have the right type of preparation today," Staley added.

Still, safety Derwin James, Jr., is disappointed that the team is sitting at 5-5, but knows that there is still more than enough opportunity to continue to be back in the playoff picture come seasons end.

"Disappointed. I wouldn't want to start like that," James said. "But I feel like in the league, in the NFL, you have to keep playing and take it one week at a time.

"Like I said, right now it doesn't look good but if we work hard, keep staying together and come together and not point fingers, I feel like if we look up, we'll like what we see at the end of the season," James added.

What awaits the Chargers is another team that has been hit by injuries — the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite what their record says, the Cardinals are still a dangerous team according to Staley and the Bolts will have to be at their best this Sunday in Arizona.

"I think that they have encountered a lot of challenges this year, in terms of being cleaned out by injuries," Staley said. "They are still a very dangerous team. They have played everybody really tough. The season is not over yet. They still have a really good team."

"They are a very dangerous team and there is a reason why people thought of them that way, because they have a good enough team to beat you. We're going to have to be at our best on Sunday, for sure," Staley later added.

Williams did not practice on Wednesday, as Staley mentioned they would take it "day by day" with them.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (NIR- rest) both did not participate in practice on Wednesday, while tight end Gerald Everett (groin) and punter JK Scott (right quadricep) were limited.

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag on Wednesday, where he answered questions about the Chargers playoff chances, the defense and much more.

Thursday: Thanksgiving practice

Happy Thanksgiving from the Bolts.

In an adjusted schedule for the holiday, the Bolts took the field as they continued preparation for Sunday's trip to Arizona.

Since returning to play in Week 11 against Kansas City, Allen participated fully in practice both Wednesday and Thursday — a welcome sight for everyone on the team.

Allen's impact was clear from the jump this past Sunday, as the trust between quarterback and receiver was on full display.

"I think that there's a trust factor between him and the quarterback, as far as knowing exactly where he's going to be and what he's going to do," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said. "Not that the other guys aren't running their routes correctly — but when you've got those kinds of reps and you have a receiver with that kind of feel, the quarterback just has the confidence of maybe hanging with him an extra count because he knows he's going to get open or being able to time the throws up because they've got so many reps together."

Specifically on third downs, Allen was a huge safety valve for the Chargers offense. That will be needed this Sunday, as the Bolts will face one of the highest-blitzing teams in the league led by Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph.

"There are certain pressure packages that have kind of been a hallmark of the way [Joseph] operates that are very challenging," Lombardi said. "There's definitely some carryover."

"I've been part of teams that would cross paths with him," Lombardi later added. "There's always long protection meetings when you're facing his defense."

Flipping it to third downs on the defensive side, a couple long third down conversions by Kansas City were crucial to the outcome of the game on Sunday — something defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is trying to spend more time on.

"We're just trying to spend more time on it," Hill said. "Today was a big third-down emphasis. We try to make sure that we put more plays to stopping the third down, making sure that our guys have the right looks.

"Even in the walk-through, taking the time to slow it down and make sure that we're going through it with the right progressions to make sure that everybody is on board," Hill added. "We just have to spend more time on it, and make sure that we meet more together, so that everybody knows the importance of that execution and that down. That's what we have to continue to do."

There was one new addition to Thursday's injury report, as cornerback Michael Davis was limited with a knee injury. Callahan was upgraded to limited after not practicing on Wednesday, and Everett practiced in full.

In the Thanksgiving spirit, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith asked a dozen Chargers players five different Thanksgiving-related questions. See what some of the hot takes some members of the Bolts had regarding Thanksgiving food.

Members of the Cardinals also talked about the Chargers ahead of their Week 12 matchup. Check out what Arizona said about the Bolts.

Photos: Chargers Begin Week 12

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221123_Practice_MH_012
1 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_015
2 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_001
3 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_018
4 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_020
5 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_027
6 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_021
7 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_023
8 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_028
9 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_031
10 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_107
11 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_040
12 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_070
13 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_099
14 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_098
15 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_051
16 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_032
17 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_085
18 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_053
19 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_061
20 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_088
21 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_046
22 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_037
23 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_087
24 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_055
25 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_058
26 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_111
27 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_086
28 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_069
29 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_036
30 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_108
31 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_071
32 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_054
33 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_067
34 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_064
35 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_080
36 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_082
37 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_093
38 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_060
39 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_095
40 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_057
41 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_104
42 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_112
43 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221123_Practice_MH_035
44 / 44
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Friday: Back on the road

The Bolts took the field for the final practice before they travel to Arizona and take on the Cardinals on Sunday.

Not on the field on Friday, however, was Williams, who was officially declared as "OUT" for Sunday's contest.

"He's progressing," Staley said on Friday. "He's going to be out for the game. Kind of showed up Wednesday, was at the walk-through and just felt like resting him would be the best course of action."

That means Palmer will step into another big role in Arizona, something he has excelled in the last couple of weeks.

Hauling in over 100 yards in two out of the last three weeks, Palmer has stepped up big time while the receiving core dealt with injuries — something that quarterback Justin Herbert is not surprised about.

"With a couple of injuries, we really needed him to step up and he's done a great job of that," Herbert said on Friday. "We knew it during camp, that he was going to be a special player. A couple injuries go down, and he's got to step up and he did.

"He answered the call. He's out here after practice catching passes, he's doing all the right things so I'm not surprised about his success," Herbert said.

Traveling to Arizona on Saturday, the Bolts will be back on the road — a situation they are 3-2 in, with both losses by one possession.

The Chargers have played each team well on the road, and Staley credits the leaders of the team for the group to be ready to play no matter the location.

"Our mindset has been good the whole time, really since I've been here," Staley said. "We have a really good mindset. I think that it starts with the leadership of your team, with guys who have been there and done that.

"We have a lot of guys who have accomplished a lot in this league. Now, they're doing it together with this team," Staley added.

In addition to Williams being out, Michael Davis was listed as "QUESTIONABLE" and safety Nasir Adderley was listed as "DOUBTFUL". All other players that were listed on the injury report came off of the list.

Prior to Friday's practice, Smith talked with Darren Urban, who covers the Cardinals for azcardinals.com to preview Sunday's primetime matchup.

Also on Friday, Smith released his Final Thoughts ahead of the game against the Cardinals in Arizona.

Photos: Final Bolts Practice Before AZ 

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Friday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221125_Gallery_001
1 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_002
2 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_003
3 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_004
4 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_005
5 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_006
6 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_007
7 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_009
8 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_008
9 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_010
10 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_011
11 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_012
12 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_013
13 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_014
14 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_015
15 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_018
16 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_017
17 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_019
18 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_020
19 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_022
20 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_021
21 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_027
22 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_025
23 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_023
24 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_028
25 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_030
26 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_031
27 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_024
28 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_016
29 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_032
30 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_026
31 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_042
32 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_037
33 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_033
34 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_041
35 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_034
36 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_035
37 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_036
38 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_038
39 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_039
40 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_040
41 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_043
42 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_044
43 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_045
44 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_047
45 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_046
46 / 48
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_048
47 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221125_Gallery_029
48 / 48
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Odds and Ends

Week 11 Snap Counts

How to Watch Chargers at Cardinals on Nov. 27

Power Rankings and Game Picks

Videos of the Week

Mic'd Up | Bryce Callahan

Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan was mic'd up during the Week 11 primetime matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs.

Playmakers | Know Your Opponent with Dani Sureck

The Arizona Cardinals team reporter joins Hayley Elwood on the latest edition of Playmakers podcast to discuss Kyler Murray's return, how the Cardinals look to improve defensively and more.

Chargers Weekly | Cards on Deck, Updated AFC Playoff Picture

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre recap the Chargers Week 11 loss to the Chiefs, break down the AFC playoff picture as it stands and preview Sunday game against the Cardinals.

Questions from a Popeyes Box | Michael Bandy

Chargers wide receiver Michael Bandy answers questions from a Popeyes box including which movie he would watch the rest of his life, which instrument he wishes he could play and more.

Tweets of the Week

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Set for 2nd Straight Primetime Game

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

news

Bolts Ready for Primetime Showdown with 49ers

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Niners on Sunday Night Football

news

Bolts Look to Get Back on Track Following Bye Week

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to visit the Falcons

news

Chargers Prep For Last Game Before Bye Week

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Seahawks

news

Chargers Return Home for Monday Night Football

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Broncos in primetime

news

Chargers Look for More Success on Road in 2022

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to travel to Cleveland

news

Chargers Ready to Hit Road and Take on the Texans

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to travel to Houston

news

Chargers Prepare to Host Jaguars Following Mini-Bye

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Jaguars.

news

Chargers Get Through Short Week, Focused on Early-Season Rest

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts played on Thursday Night Football.

news

Chargers Complete Week 1 Prep for Season Opener

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepared for the season opener.

news

Bolts Return to Primetime With Playoff Berth at Stake

Take a look at all the Chargers' major news and notes from Week 18.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

Latest News
Advertising