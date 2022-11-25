Chargers Look to Bounce Back in Week 12

Wednesday: Back on the practice field

The return to practice field was a chance for the Bolts to reset and put the past in the past.

What matters now is Week 12, and despite how the last couple of weeks have gone for the team, Staley's message to the team remains to be focused on Arizona and putting the rest behind them.

"The big picture is just about what is happening in front of us right now, which is today's practice, and then who we are playing this week, which is Arizona," Staley said. "You have to be able to put losses like the last one behind you. I think that there is a lot of energy that goes into all of these games.

"What you have to do is be able to get your energy back so that you have the right type of preparation today," Staley added.

Still, safety Derwin James, Jr., is disappointed that the team is sitting at 5-5, but knows that there is still more than enough opportunity to continue to be back in the playoff picture come seasons end.

"Disappointed. I wouldn't want to start like that," James said. "But I feel like in the league, in the NFL, you have to keep playing and take it one week at a time.

"Like I said, right now it doesn't look good but if we work hard, keep staying together and come together and not point fingers, I feel like if we look up, we'll like what we see at the end of the season," James added.

What awaits the Chargers is another team that has been hit by injuries — the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite what their record says, the Cardinals are still a dangerous team according to Staley and the Bolts will have to be at their best this Sunday in Arizona.

"I think that they have encountered a lot of challenges this year, in terms of being cleaned out by injuries," Staley said. "They are still a very dangerous team. They have played everybody really tough. The season is not over yet. They still have a really good team."

"They are a very dangerous team and there is a reason why people thought of them that way, because they have a good enough team to beat you. We're going to have to be at our best on Sunday, for sure," Staley later added.

Williams did not practice on Wednesday, as Staley mentioned they would take it "day by day" with them.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (NIR- rest) both did not participate in practice on Wednesday, while tight end Gerald Everett (groin) and punter JK Scott (right quadricep) were limited.

Thursday: Thanksgiving practice

Happy Thanksgiving from the Bolts.

In an adjusted schedule for the holiday, the Bolts took the field as they continued preparation for Sunday's trip to Arizona.

Since returning to play in Week 11 against Kansas City, Allen participated fully in practice both Wednesday and Thursday — a welcome sight for everyone on the team.

Allen's impact was clear from the jump this past Sunday, as the trust between quarterback and receiver was on full display.

"I think that there's a trust factor between him and the quarterback, as far as knowing exactly where he's going to be and what he's going to do," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said. "Not that the other guys aren't running their routes correctly — but when you've got those kinds of reps and you have a receiver with that kind of feel, the quarterback just has the confidence of maybe hanging with him an extra count because he knows he's going to get open or being able to time the throws up because they've got so many reps together."

Specifically on third downs, Allen was a huge safety valve for the Chargers offense. That will be needed this Sunday, as the Bolts will face one of the highest-blitzing teams in the league led by Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph.

"There are certain pressure packages that have kind of been a hallmark of the way [Joseph] operates that are very challenging," Lombardi said. "There's definitely some carryover."

"I've been part of teams that would cross paths with him," Lombardi later added. "There's always long protection meetings when you're facing his defense."

Flipping it to third downs on the defensive side, a couple long third down conversions by Kansas City were crucial to the outcome of the game on Sunday — something defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is trying to spend more time on.

"We're just trying to spend more time on it," Hill said. "Today was a big third-down emphasis. We try to make sure that we put more plays to stopping the third down, making sure that our guys have the right looks.

"Even in the walk-through, taking the time to slow it down and make sure that we're going through it with the right progressions to make sure that everybody is on board," Hill added. "We just have to spend more time on it, and make sure that we meet more together, so that everybody knows the importance of that execution and that down. That's what we have to continue to do."

There was one new addition to Thursday's injury report, as cornerback Michael Davis was limited with a knee injury. Callahan was upgraded to limited after not practicing on Wednesday, and Everett practiced in full.

