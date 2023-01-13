Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Bolts Start Playoff Journey On the Road in Jacksonville

Jan 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Week in Review Wild Card

The regular season has come to an end.

Following their regular season finale in Denver, the Chargers begin their preparation for their Wild Card Round matchup against the Jaguars.

Here's a breakdown of news from the Chargers 19th week of the season:

Monday: All eyes on Jacksonville

The Chargers schedule is set Super Wild Card Weekend.

Despite knowing they would play the Jaguars prior to kickoff, dates and times of the first round of playoff games were announced Sunday night. The Bolts will be traveling to Jacksonville and playing in the Saturday night slot in their first playoff game since 2018.

While this does make this week a short week, the team is focused on keeping their same rhythm they would in a game week by adjusting and moving certain things up a day. The team will travel to Jacksonville on Friday, and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley pointed out that the game being at night gives them some more time to get ready for the game.

"The benefit is that we don't have to be in a hurry on Friday," Staley said. "As you know, those East Coast trips, they are long. When we played Atlanta at 1 o'clock [p.m.], which is really 10 o'clock [a.m.], those are tight turnarounds.

"We are playing in the evening, so, hopefully, we'll be able to not be in any hurry on Friday," Staley added. "Then, be able to wake up on Saturday and have some time to decompress, and then get our minds right to go play."

This travel will be similar to the one they had in Week 16 when they traveled to Indianapolis, as kickoff won't be until 8:15 p.m. (ET) / 5:15 p.m. (PT).

"It will be similar. We'll be able to get in Friday evening and not be in a hurry to do anything," Staley said. "Whenever we have a night game, we do the team meeting stuff the day of the game.

"Friday, there won't be anything football-wise, per se, when we get to the hotel," Staley added. "Wake up on Saturday, have some meetings, and then get ready to go play."

It's a quick turnaround for the Chargers as their sights shift to the Jaguars. And on the injury front, they also got an update on wide receiver Mike Williams, who left Sunday's game in the second quarter.

"Mike's MRI confirmed that there is not a fracture nor a muscle injury, he just has a contusion," Staley said. "You will see him back at practice at some point this week."

Staley also updated linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., who also left the game on Sunday, and others.

"Kenneth [Murray] had a stinger," Staley said. "You will see him back at practice this week."

"Bryce [Callahan], you will see him back at practice this week," Staley later added. "Trey Pipkins [III] made it out of the game OK. I think that was it from the game."

Tuesday: Bolts begin Wild Card Practice

Although the good news won't affect the Chargers on the field this week, they did get a big update. Tackle Rashawn Slater was designated to return from Injured Reserve and would be back on the practice field on Tuesday.

"We're going to activate the 21-day [practice] window for Rashawn Slater," Staley said. "You will see him at practice.

"He is not going to play in this game, but we're going to open up the window for him to start practice," Staley. "He is progressing well. We're excited to get him back out there with the football team."

With Slater back on the field practicing, his outlook looks good. But first, the team is focused on this weekend's game and taking care of the Wild Card Game.

Saturday night will be Chargers-Jaguars Round 2, but this time in Jacksonville.

Both teams look and play very different compared to when they first met back in Week 3, a meeting the Jags won after pulling away in the second half. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and center Corey Linsley were inactive for that game and the Bolts also lost outside linebacker Joey Bosa, Slater and wide receiver Jalen Guyton during the game. Herbert was also playing his first game with fractured rib cartilage.

"I feel like we've evolved and changed," Linsley said about the Chargers now compared to Week 3. "I feel like we're different and better team now, but this team that we're going up against, we knew that they were good in Week 3 and they're still a very good team, especially on defense.

"They're physical, tough bunch that deserves all of your attention in every situation, so we're going to have to bring our stuff," Linsley added.

More than three months later, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also looks different this time around.

"Just more experience; more time on task, more familiarity with their skill group," Staley said about Lawrence. "Their skill group has been intact the whole season, so him having that chemistry with that skill group."

"He is the same player that he has been his whole life. Coming out of Cartersville, Georgia, he has always been a really good distributor, a guy that is a playmaker, a guy that can play well in the clutch. He is having a great season."

The Chargers enter their first playoff game since 2018 with only six members of the last playoff roster currently on the team. The playoff experience is mixed, but the team is built around having both players and coaches with big game experience.

The ability to lean on other members of the team is something that is important as they enter Saturday night.

"That type of experience, where it's your brothers that have gone through it — it's always the most impactful, the players who have gone through it," Staley said. "I think that we have a really good combination on our coaching staff of guys who have been in Super Bowls and guys that have been in the NFL Playoffs, National Championship Games in college.

"You lean on all of that experience. Our players know that," Staley added. "Since we've gotten here, we've had that type of atmosphere, where you can really trust the people that you're around and bring out the best in one another."

On Tuesday, the Bolts conducted a walkthrough, so the injury report is an estimation. Williams did not participate, but everyone else would have practiced in full.

Top Shots: Regular Season Finale in Denver

Check out the best shots as the Chargers wrapped up their regular season slate in Denver against the Broncos

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
1 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
2 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
3 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
4 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
5 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
6 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
7 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
8 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
9 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
10 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
11 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
12 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
13 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
14 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
15 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
16 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
17 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
18 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
19 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
20 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
21 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
22 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
23 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
24 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
25 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
26 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
27 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
28 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
29 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
30 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
31 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
32 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
33 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
34 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
35 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
36 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
37 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
38 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
39 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
40 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
41 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
42 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
43 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
44 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
45 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
46 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
47 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
48 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
49 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
50 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
51 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
52 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
53 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
54 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
55 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
56 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
57 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
58 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
59 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
60 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
61 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
62 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
63 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
64 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
65 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
66 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
67 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
68 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
69 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
70 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
71 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
72 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
73 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
74 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
75 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
76 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
77 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
78 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
79 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
80 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
81 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
82 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
83 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
84 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
85 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
86 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
87 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
88 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
89 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
90 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
91 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
92 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
93 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
94 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
95 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
96 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
97 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
98 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
99 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
100 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
101 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
102 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
103 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
104 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
105 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
106 / 106

Take a look at the top shots from when the Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos by a at Empower Field at Mile Hight on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Wednesday: Keys to Saturday; Slater speaks for first time since injury

In the inaugural Players' All-Pro Team, Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr., was voted by his peers as the best player at strong safety. Every active NFL player had the opportunity to cast their vote and select the first ever Players' All-Pro Team. In addition to voting for players at their position or that they line up against, among the rules were that players cannot vote for themselves or teammates and could not have missed five or more games before Week 15.

To read the full First-Team, click here.

Wednesday served as the middle of the week for the Chargers ahead of their Wild Card matchup on Saturday.

There's a lot of excitement when the playoffs come around, but one of the keys is making sure it is under control. That is something Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about, although it might be a playoff game, trust the same routine that brought them to this point.

"There is, obviously, a little added adrenaline in something like this," Lombardi said. "Over the course of the year, you have developed a routine and you stick to the routine.

"What you have done has gotten you here, so don't try to make it much different, I think," Lombardi later added. "Hopefully, the importance of the game, you are able to filter out the distractions a little bit better, maybe, than you are over a 17-game season. Keep doing what you have been doing, basically."

Defensively, the team got a glimpse of the different targets the Jaguars had in their early-season matchup. While that could feel like a long time ago, the multiple targets on the Jacksonville offense is something that defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is well-aware of.

"I think that's the biggest thing, that they do have a lot of different targets and they do spread the ball around," Hill said. "They feature them in all different types of ways. We have to have our attention up when certain guys are in certain locations. They have a good way of using all of those guys and they all have a special trait.

"We have to make sure our guys are tuned in," Hill said. "It's going to be our preparation and execution to go out there and get the job done this week. We all have an assignment, and we have to know their assignments and how they use their guys and deploy them and be ready for that challenge."

Though he won't play on Saturday, Slater spoke for the first time since his bicep injury in Week 3. The Chargers designated Slater to return from Injured Reserve on Tuesday, activating a 21-day practice window.

The Pro Bowl left tackle talked about his injury, stating that he knew the recovery timetable for such an injury, and gave himself two options as he began his rehab process.

"I always had the mindset that I was either going to get a good jump on the offseason or that I was going to come back," Slater said. "Thankfully the guys played really hard and gave me an opportunity to come back.

"It's been a really smooth process and I'm glad to be back out there," Slater added.

Slater practiced for the first time this week, and while he didn't give a percentage of what his health is, he did mention that he is feeling strong and taking mental reps throughout his recovery process.

Would Slater return if the Chargers win on Saturday? Slater said he is unsure, but regardless of the result, he is prepared to be even better upon his return.

"I'm not sure yet, we're kind of just slowly working me back into it," Slater said. "We'll see how it goes."

He later added: "My vision that fueled me was to come back a better player than when I left," Slater said.

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag on Wednesday, where he answered questions about the X-factors on Saturday, Van Noy's impact and more.

Smith also wrote about the nine free agent additions that helped the Bolts make a playoff push. To read the article, click here.

Photos: Bolts Kick Off Wild Card Week

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 61

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Thursday: Chargers wrap up practice ahead of travel day

Another member of the Bolts earned AFC Player of the Month honors.

Rookie kicker Cameron Dicker was announced as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January by the league office on Thursday morning. This comes after Dicker was nearly perfect to end the season, going 11-12 on field goals and 14-14 on extra points.

Dicker is the seventh member of the Chargers, and first since Darren Sproles in 2008, to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

On Thursday, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith detailed one of the biggest defining moments of the season that helped propel this playoff game. Following a Sunday Night Football loss to the 49ers, Staley met with two of the team's star players.

Smith wrote:

Almost nobody saw the conversation take place.

But for the three men that were involved, it was perhaps a season-defining moment that helped the Chargers carve out a path to the postseason.

Back on November 13, the visiting locker room at Levi's Stadium was nearly empty.

Just as Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley was about to head for the bus, he took a brief moment — maybe 90 seconds at most — to meet with two of his star players.

To read the full feature, click here.

The Chargers took the field for one more practice before the team traveled to Jacksonville on Friday morning.

The team remains focused as kickoff gets closer, as preparation and consistency to approach has been some of the team's strong suits all year — and nothing has changed this week.

"The vibe is good right now," Staley said. "Focus is good, where it should be. We have prepared well. This is a really good group of guys that has played a lot now a lot together, been in the fight.

"Our preparation has been premium all year long," Staley added. "One of the strengths of our football team is the consistency of it. This week was really clean. I know our guys are excited to play and that is what you want for your team. You want them excited to play. I know we'll be ready."

The mindset this week has been the same they have taken all season and they continue to do what led them to this point.

When asked how much extra fire he had for Saturday since it is a playoff game, Herbert upheld that mindset.

"That's a good question, but if there was extra fire in my belly this week, it would imply that I didn't have enough during the regular season," Herbert said on Thursday. "I think we're treating it like another game because we gave our best effort week in and week out.

"This is just another great opportunity to go play football and this team is special," Herbert added. "We're looking forward to the challenge, the opportunity of going out there and playing football."

The only player with an injury designation was Williams, who did not practice on Thursday and was listed as "QUESTIONABLE".

"He's progressing, getting treatment," Staley said. "Trying to get him as must rest as possible before Saturday. We're hoping he can make it to the game."

Staley later added: "We're at that point of the season where the reps aren't what matters, the rest is."

Members of the Jaguars also talked about the Chargers ahead of their Wild Card matchup. Check out what Jacksonville said about the Bolts.

Photos: Chargers Practice Ahead of Jacksonville Matchup

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 59

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Odds and Ends

Week 18 Snap Counts

How to Watch Chargers at Jaguars on Jan. 14

Power Rankings

Videos of the Week

Mic'd Up | Alohi Gilman

Chargers safety Alohi Gilman was mic'd up during the Week 18 game in Denver against the Broncos.

Playmakers | Lindsey Thiry on the Chargers' Wild Card Weekend Matchup

The ESPN NFL reporter joins Hayley Elwood on the latest edition of Playmakers podcast to discuss her overall thoughts on Chargers vs. Jaguars, the impact of playoff experience and more.

Chargers Weekly | Previewing Saturday's Rematch Against the Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre look back at the Week 3 matchup between the Bolts and Jaguars and preview Saturday's Wild Card matchup.

Third Wheel | Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman

Cornerback Michael Davis and safety Alohi Gilman join host and quarterback Chase Daniel to see how much they know about their teammates in a three-round battle on this episode of Third Wheel.

Tweets of the Week

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Set for Regular-Season Finale in Denver

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to travel to face the Broncos in the regular season finale

news

Bolts Look to Start 2023 Off Right Against Rams

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Rams in the regular-season home finale.

news

Chargers Ready for Colts in Primetime

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to visit the Colts in primetime.

news

Bolts Look to Build Momentum Heading Into Week 15

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Titans.

news

Bolts Return Home Looking to Bounce Back

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Dolphins in primetime.

news

Chargers Have Sights Set on Raiders in Week 13

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Raiders.

news

Chargers Look to Bounce Back in Week 12

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the the Cardinals.

news

Chargers Set for 2nd Straight Primetime Game

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

news

Bolts Ready for Primetime Showdown with 49ers

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Niners on Sunday Night Football

news

Bolts Look to Get Back on Track Following Bye Week

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to visit the Falcons

news

Chargers Prep For Last Game Before Bye Week

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Seahawks

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising