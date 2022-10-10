Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) host Monday Night Football as they face off against the Denver Broncos (2-3) in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 125th regular season edition between these two teams. The Broncos hold a 69-54-1 all-time advantage over the Chargers in the regular-season series; however, the Bolts have won two out of the last three matchups. The Bolts hold a 36-26 regular-season home record against Denver.

The last meeting between these two teams came on January 2, 2022 at SoFi Stadium.

In a game that saw quarterback Justin Herbert break the team's single-season touchdown record, the Chargers would cruise to a 34-13 victory in their home finale of the 2021 season. Herbert finished the game throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns enroute to the victory. Wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen were the recipients of those touchdowns, as they combined for 107 yards receiving. On defense, the Bolts held Denver to 3.1 yards per carry and finished with five tackles for loss in the game.

GAME DATE/TIME

Monday, October 17

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

Network: ESPN

Play-by-play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

