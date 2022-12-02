Chargers Have Sights Set on Raiders in Week 13

Wednesday: Stepping up in absences

Make that three Chargers Special Teams Players of the Week.

The NFL named punter JK Scott as the AFC Special Teams Player of the week for his performance in Week 12.

Scott led all AFC players in Week 12 with four punts inside the 20, including his final punt that set the Cardinals up inside their own 10-yard line eventually giving the Chargers offense great field position to put together the final drive. Scott was crucial in the field position battle that helped the Bolts pull out the victory in Arizona.

"It was awesome, man," Scott said about winning the weekly award on Wednesday. "Just a great honor."

The Chargers took the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for their second meeting with the Raiders — and they might enter this one a little banged up.

With wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) status still "day to day," according to Staley, Linsley (concussion), Pipkins (knee), safety Derwin James, Jr. (hip) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) all did not practice on Wednesday. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack also did not practice, but it was not injury related (rest).

With Pipkins "day to day", Staley talked about whether he would see the practice field this week.

"We're shooting for it, but we're going to be careful with it," Staley said. "He's been a pure example of toughness for us. We just want to make sure that we get that thing a lot of rest.

"It's that point of the year where you're going to try and do that anyway. Have to try and get that thing back," Staley continued.

And if Linsley cannot go on Sunday either, that will mean that backup center Will Clapp will slide back in at center. Clapp has made two starts this year and appeared in a total of four games.

"Exemplary from a backup center," Staley said about Clapp's play so far. "That's why we went and got him. The familiarity with [Offensive Coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] and [Offensive Line Coach] Brendan [Nugent] was really significant."

"He's come in and played quality football for us and given us an opportunity to win a bunch of games," Staley later added. "We're glad that we have him. One of those underrated offseason signings for our football team."

On the flip side, the defensive line has had a couple of weeks to work with their new look group. After suffering three major injuries along the defensive line in recent weeks, more and more consistent playing time will go a long way.

"I love the guys that we're coaching," Staley said. "I think the guys that we've joined up with — Tyeler Davison, we've had Joe [Gaziano] and Breiden [Fehoko] before, but I think that those guys have fit right in. I thought, last week, all three of them played well for us in that game.

"They're the right type of guys that you want when all of this type of stuff happens," Staley added. "You have to have players that you can count on, that you can depend on. All three of those guys that really fit in well to our football team. I like coaching them, for sure."

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag on Wednesday, where he answered questions about the Chargers being flexed to primetime again, slow starts and much more.

Thursday: James wins AFC Player of the Month; Raiders week

The awards keep rolling in for the Chargers this week.

The NFL named James as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November — a career first for him. James' dominant November saw him record 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles. He's the only defender in the league to have a sack, a pick and a forced fumble in November.

James is coming off one of his best games of the season against the Cardinals, and he credits winning the award and his elite-level play this year to his maturity as both a player, and a person.

"I feel like I'm older, more mature," James said on Thursday. "I'm not just running around, trying to find stuff. I know where the equipment is, I know everybody in the building.

"I know all the players. It's like, I'm older now, so I feel more [comfortable]," James added.

James was back out on the practice field in full on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.

James and the rest of the defense have a big test ahead of them this Sunday, as the division rival Raiders come into the matchup on a two-game win streak and the NFL rushing leader in Josh Jacobs.

"We have to be consistent and make sure that we make him try to trickle them down and not give up the home-run hitters," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill said about Jacobs. "With our defense, being poised, not being shaken.

"They may hit a run here or there, but we have to make sure that we stay behind our scheme and make sure that we're sticking with our plan," Hill added.

Still, Hill knows that they will not be able to lock in just on Jacobs, as the Raiders also have one of the best wide receivers in the league.

"We have to make sure that, at the same time, we're still taking care of Davante [Adams] — knowing where he is at, knowing his different locations — and making sure that we have an eye on him at all times," Hill said. "They do a good job of complementing both the run and the pass, and we just have to make sure that we're on top of both."

For the Chargers offense, the return of their own No. 1 receiver has changed the landscape of their offense. From the field to the locker room, his presence has been big.

"It's been huge," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said on Thursday. "Obviously, he is one of the premier receivers in the league, so having him on the field is big. I think the first week back, he was back, but you weren't exactly sure how healthy he was, and you felt a little better last week.

"I think we're confident that he is full-go now," Lombardi said. "Having the player is a big deal, and just having the personality and the confidence in the huddle — the veteran presence — it's big on a lot of levels."

Callahan (groin) and Mack (NIR- Rest) returned to practice in full on Thursday. Safety Nasir Adderley (thumb) was limited again while Williams (ankle), Linsley (concussion) and Pipkins (knee) were the only members of the team to not practice.