Week 6 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Broncos

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos as we head into Week 6 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday**
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Hamstring
|Limited
|QB Justin Herbert
|Ribs
|Full
|K Dustin Hopkins
|Right Quadriceps
|Limited
|G Zion Johnson
|Ankle
|Full
|WR Joshua Palmer
|Ankle/Knee
|Full
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|Limited
|LB Kyle Van Noy
|Back
|Full
** indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation is an estimate
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|RB Mike Boone
|Foot
|Limited
|OLB Baron Browning
|Wrist
|Full
|OLB Jonathan Cooper
|Hamstring
|Limited
|RB Melvin Gordon III
|Neck/Ribs
|Limited
|ILB Josey Jewell
|Knee
|DNP
|S PJ Locke
|Concussion
|Full
|CB Damari Mathis
|Knee
|Limited
|G Quinn Meinerz
|Hamstring
|Limited
|RB Latavius Murray
|Wrist
|Full
|OLB Aaron Patrick
|Concussion
|Full
|CB Darius Phillips
|Hamstring
|Limited
|DL Mike Purcell
|Ankle
|Limited
|G Dalton Risner
|Back
|DNP
|TE Eric Saubert
|Thigh
|Limited
|S Caden Sterns
|Hip
|Limited
|OL Billy Turner
|Knee
|Limited
|CB K'Waun Williams
|Wrist
|Limited
|QB Russell Wilson
|Right Shoulder
|Limited
