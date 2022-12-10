Bolts Return Home Looking to Bounce Back

Wednesday: Crunch time

The middle of the week looked a bit different for the Bolts this week.

Wednesday was a walk-through for the team, as they gear up for their third primetime game in five weeks.

Only a game back from a playoff spot in the AFC, Staley says the team knows they will have to play their best down the stretch, but also realize the importance of not looking too far ahead.

"We're a game out in the AFC. We have to search to play our best football down the stretch and find that formula each week," said Staley. "I think that's what we have had to do all season is really week to week, we have really had to adapt every week to a new week.

"That's how the NFL is and that is how this week is going to be versus Miami, is finding that formula for this game with the group that we have that is going to be at the game," Staley added. "We're going to be working hard at practice, get our team back physically for this game, and then go try to play our best."

For the Chargers, every game since the bye week has been like a playoff game according to Staley.

Consistency from here on out is everything, and it starts against Miami on Sunday.

"Every game is positioning you for the postseason," Staley said. "I think that what we're trying to establish here is that every week, we want there to be that same approach. Every week has the same approach. The NFL demands your respect that way.

"That's what we're trying to do is have consistency in our approach and find a way to play our best football down the stretch because that's what needs to happen in order for you to make a run," Staley added.

Wide receiver Mike Williams has been out with an ankle injury since Week 11, but will be on the practice field this week according to Staley's weekly injury updates on Wednesday.

"Mike Williams, you will see him at practice this week," Staley said.

With Wednesday only being a walk-through, participation was estimated. The wide receiver was listed as a limited participant — his first time on the practice field in over two weeks.

As for injury updates on the offensive line, Linsley participated in a limited fashion while Pipkins did not participate on Wednesday.

"Corey is progressing through the protocol," Staley said. "Trey Pipkins will not be at practice tomorrow when we go full."

Safety Derwin James, Jr., did not practice on Wednesday with a quadricep injury Staley says it was the "same residual" from that game.

Joseph-Day, who suffered a knee injury late in the Week 13 loss, also did not participate in the Wednesday walk-through.

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag on Wednesday, where he answered questions about the Chargers trying to find consistency, the Miami offense and more.

In Week 14 against the Dolphins, the Bolts will also showcase the causes that are most important to them through the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative. Many players will sport cleats that bring awareness to a number of topics.

One of those players, wide receiver DeAndre Carter spoke to Smith about representing the diabetic community with his cleats. To read the full feature, click here.

Thursday: Miami's offense; Status of the O-Line

The Chargers will face off against one of the most explosive offensive teams in the league on Sunday.

With receivers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and more, the Dolphins present intriguing matchups that very few teams in the league do.

"We just have to continue to focus on it because we have another challenge of two really good receivers coming in here," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill said. "That's going to be the challenge, this week, to get it done."

That's not to say that they will be able to overlook the pair of Dolphins running backs that have show they can hurt teams.

Hill complimented Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, as he acknowledged the importance of neutralizing the Dolphins run game in addition to stopping them in the air.

"We have to make sure that we take care of those backs and make sure that we take care of the run game first," Hill said. "We know that is a tough task, even when you have two receivers out there. But we know that it all starts with the run game because if they can express that, then it opens up so much more.

"There is definitely going to be an emphasis on stopping the run and putting them into some tough passing situations," Hill added.

On offense, the Bolts will hope to build some continuity on the offensive line that was hurt by injuries against the Raiders.

Pipkins remained out of practice on Thursday, working out on the side. Linsley, however, practiced in full for the first time since suffering a concussion against the Cardinals in Week 12.

The offensive line has been a key spot for the Chargers so far this season, especially this past Sunday. But, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi has liked the way they have fought through it, and a full week of practice will be beneficial.

"I think those guys are battling," Lombardi said. "There was a number of in-game adjustments that happened, guys moving around. [G/T Brendan] Jaimes coming in. Losing a player for a few plays here and there. So just the continuity, that gets difficult.

"I think we trust all of those guys," Lombardi added. "When they are in there for practice for the whole week working together, it's one thing. Then when all of a sudden pieces are moving around, it becomes more challenging."

James, Callahan, Joseph-Day and Pipkins all did not participate in practice on Thursday, while Clapp was limited. Everyone else practiced in full.

Also on Thursday, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith talked with linebacker Drue Tranquill about balancing fatherhood and full-time starting role ahead of the Dolphins primetime matchup. To read Smith's full feature on Tranquill, click here.