Chargers Set for 2nd Straight Primetime Game

Wednesday: New and familiar faces on the practice field

On Wednesday morning, the Chargers announced they signed defensive lineman Tyeler Davison to the active roster from Cleveland's practice squad. Davison was a fifth-round selection of the Saints in 2015 and has played in 105 regular season games (86 starts).

The Bolts also signed defensive lineman David Moa to the practice squad and in corresponding moves, the team placed Covington and Ogbonnia on Injured Reserve.

With Davison being added to the mix, the Chargers will hope to have him as depth given the losses along the defensive line. While joining a team in the middle of the week requires a lot of work, Staley talked about the integration of new additions along the defensive line.

"It's just going to be a team operation, just like it was in the San Francisco game," Staley said. "We were playing with some new guys in that game, as well. This isn't the first time we have had to onboard new guys.

"It's going to take all of the coaches and players in order to get these guys up to speed for Sunday. We have a lot of time between now and then. I'm excited to see our team help these guys attack the gameplan and be able to play at a high level come Sunday," Staley added.

The defensive line welcomed new players to mix, while another group on the team welcomed back some familiar faces to the practice field.

Allen and Williams both practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, marking their return to the field.

Allen has played a combined 45 snaps this season and while he has no set timetable for his return, he is taking his return to practice day by day and seeing how he feels.

"Just seeing how I respond day by day," Allen said. "So today, going to do a little individual work, take it slow and if that goes good, tomorrow we'll get in there and practice, see how that feels and Friday, go a little bit more and if I'm feeling good after the week then."

For Williams, who is practicing for the first time in three weeks, how he felt in practice was going to tell him a lot, as he is hoping to get back to the form he knows upon return.

"At the end of the day, you want to be healthy, you want to be able to go out there and do what you do, so that's the main thing," Williams said. "If I'm out there, be able to do what I can do so just play my game. I'm looking forward to being out there today and getting those things completed."

Their game statuses are to be determined up to this point, as Staley said he would have a better idea as the week goes on.

"It's only Wednesday, but you will see them practice this week," Staley said. "I think we're just going to build them up as we go and I think we'll be able to tell you a lot more as the week goes on. Friday, I will probably have a lot better report, I think, for you guys."

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs), tight end Gerald Everett (groin), tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee) also practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

The only players who did not participate in practice were outside linebacker Khalil Mack (not injury related- rest), kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) and punter JK Scott (illness).

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag on Wednesday, where he answered questions about the addition of Davison, WR depth and more.

Thursday: KC the second time around

Sunday will mark the second time the Chargers and Chiefs face off against one another since the Week 2 matchup on Thursday night.

That game went as well as the Bolts could've hoped, as they controlled the time of possession and kept the Chiefs offense at bay. However, they fell short by three points.

While the Chargers offense does want to keep the Chiefs offense off the field, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about the importance of keeping a balance this Sunday.

"Our goal is always to sustain drives and score," Lombardi said. "We don't mind scoring in one play, if we can, but they are definitely an explosive offense that if you can keep them off the field, it certainly helps. All of that being said, you are just trying to get into rhythm.

"What you really want to avoid are the three-and-outs when you are only out there for a minute or so and then they have the ball again," Lombardi later added. "It's definitely a balance you want to strike."

Of course, a big question up in the air as the week counts down is the status of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who once again were limited participants in practice.

"If they are going [to play], it's huge," Lombardi said. "Obviously, they are our two best receivers. If they are out there and healthy, it's a big boost."

On the defensive side, the Week 2 bout in Kansas City saw the Chargers hold the Chiefs to 33.3% on third downs.

But in Week 10 against the Niners, the defense struggled to stop third and long conversions. Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about the struggles this past Sunday and what will be important in that aspect come Sunday.

"Just the execution," Hill said. "We know there are going to be situations where we have to win our one-on-one battles. [The 49ers] won their battles that game and that's going to be a challenge this week."

"We have to win our one-on-one battles. I think that's going to be the big thing. It's going to be a huge emphasis to execute our third-down plan," Hill added.

The only change to Thursday's injury report was the return of Mack (NIR- Rest), who did not participate on Wednesday.

Also on Thursday, Senior Writer Eric Smith talked with safety Derwin James, Jr., ahead of Sunday's primetime matchup, as the star safety continues to do it all for the Chargers. To read to full feature, click here.