Chargers Prep For Last Game Before Bye Week

Wednesday: Hopkins wins ST Player of the Week; Bolts back on the field

On Wednesday morning, kicker Dustin Hopkins was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office. This is the third Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career.

Hopkins suffered an injury during the game, but still finished the night perfect, making all of his four field goals — including a 39-yarder that won the game for the Chargers. Hopkins is the first Chargers specialist to win this honor since 2019 and is the sixth different Bolts kicker to win the award.

On Wednesday, the Bolts took the field ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Through six games, the storyline of the season for the Chargers has been injuries and the injury report to start the week was not much different.

A total of 12 players were listed on the first injury report of the week. Tight end Gerald Everett (illness), Parham (concussion), Linsley (illness), Hopkins (right hamstring), Kelley (knee) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) all did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Staley spoke during his media availability about being 4-2 despite the number of injuries, pointing out that it is a part of the NFL.

"It's just part of the NFL," Staley said. "I think we don't make too much of it because that's just the way the NFL is. That's what I tell the guys; that's what the guys know is that's part of the NFL. There's a lot that happens and you have to be ready for it.

"It's just part of the job description. I think our guys have done a really nice job of playing together in all three phases and figuring it out," Staley added.

Because the team played on Monday night, this week will be a shorter week than usual. Wide receiver Mike Williams talked about the key to get back in rhythm and ramp up for Sunday.

"Let's get back to work, let's come in here this week and get the plan together," Williams said. "You know practice the plan, put everything together by Saturday and get to work."

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith released his weekly mailbag, where he answered questions about J.C. Jackson, the red-zone offense and much more.

Thursday: Keys to Sunday

After a rugged game against the Broncos, the Chargers hope to get back to the offensive momentum they had prior to Monday night.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi spoke about the offensive performance on Monday, adding that while the Broncos do have a good unit on the defensive side, he wasn't satisfied with leaving points on the field.

"I wish we would have scored more points. It was really a slog," Lombardi said. "I think it's rare that you get that many plays, when you don't feel like you're moving the ball. We had an inordinate amount of third downs and converted a lot of them, especially kind of in the middle there.

"Like I said, you are happy with the win, but I felt that we left some stuff on the field that we could have scored some more points," Lombardi later added.

This week enters a Seahawks team that allowed just nine points in Week 6. With a lot of young players on the defensive side of the ball, Lombardi talked about the Seattle defense and what to expect, emphasizing that they will need to take care of the football.

"I think they play hard. They are big inside," Lombardi said. "You know there is this rookie on the left, 27 [Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen]. He's making a lot of plays for them. They run to the ball and the turnovers are what really sticks out. They get the ball out.

"It has always been a hallmark of Seattle, regardless of their scheme, and so ball security is a huge emphasis this week," he added.

Defensively, the team did not create a turnover this past week for the first time since Week 3. Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about the importance of turnovers and how the team can create them.

"We talked about us being 4-0 [in games with a takeaway], that was a product of us creating those turnovers. The two games that we lost, we didn't create any turnovers," Hill said. "That's the big emphasis for our defense, moving forward. We have to know that when we do create them, good things happen. If we don't, it's going to be a shootout and we're going to be fighting until the end.

"It starts in practice. It starts with getting to the ball and getting the opportunities when they come there," Hill added.

Everett was back at practice on Thursday and practiced in full. C/G Will Clapp, who was limited on Wednesday, returned to practice in full.

On Thursday, Chargers Team Reporter Hayley Elwood talked with former Bolts nose tackle Jamal Williams ahead of his induction into the Chargers Hall of Fame. Williams will become the 40th member of the Chargers Hall of Fame. To read the full conversation, click here.

Also on Thursday, Senior Writer Eric Smith talked with wide receiver Keenan Allen as he works his way back from injury. To read to full feature, click here.