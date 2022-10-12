Callahan Adding 'Veteran Presence' To The Bolts Secondary

Staley talks impact of Mike Williams, gives update on Keenan Allen

Despite having wide receiver Keenan Allen out of the lineup the last four games due to a hamstring injury, quarterback Justin Herbert and the Bolts offense rank second in the league in passing yards per game. A big reason why the Bolts have had success through the air in the absence of Allen has been the chemistry between Herbert and wide receiver Mike Williams.

Staley talked about the impact Williams' performances have on the offense.

"You can't minimize it," Staley said. "When you lose someone as special of a player as Keenan Allen, it's hard to replicate that type of production, especially when the coverage can tilt toward a player. That's why it's been important for us to be able to run the football, stay balanced, and make sure that we force the defenses to defend everybody.

Williams, who leads the Bolts with 392 receiving yards, has recorded 100-plus receiving yards in three games this season with 120 in Week 4 and 134 yards in Week 5.

"We're a much better team with Mike [Williams] touches the ball and when we can get to him a lot of different ways," he added. "I think that that's what we've been able to do. He's just really playing well. He's improving. He just has to stay with it because that type of improvement leads to the results. He and [QB] Justin [Herbert] have able to really connect here and allow us to really score the ball and move the ball."

Staley also gave an update on how Allen is recovering from his injury.

"Keenan [Allen] will be out there at practice today. He's still day-to-day, but he'll be out there in individual [period]. We'll be able to test it out and see how things are going."

Allen did in fact return to practice on Wednesday participating in wide receiver drills and working off to the side with team trainers. Staley talked about the plan to get No. 13 back, emphasizing the importance of easing Allen back in to practice.

"That was the plan, to not put him out there until he was ready to ramp his way back up," Staley added before practice. "He's been feeling better. At least he will be able to get out there, in his helmet, and go do some football stuff."