Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Chargers Ready for Colts in Primetime

Dec 24, 2022 at 02:47 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

WIR- Week 16

The Chargers moved two games above .500 for the first time since early November.

A thrilling Week 15 win over the Titans moved the Bolts to 8-6 and one step closer to making the playoffs, as they moved into the sixth seed in the AFC.

Here's a breakdown of news from the Chargers 16th week of the season:

Monday: Defense shines again in 2nd straight win

The Chargers earned a hard-fought win over an AFC playoff contender for the second-straight week. Their 17-14 win over the Titans at SoFi Stadium puts the Bolts in the driver's seat when it comes to the playoffs, as the team controls its own destiny.

The last two games have shifted the season — and they've done it without one of their leaders on defense.

Holding the Dolphins and Titans each to under 300 total offensive yards, the Chargers defense have put together great back-to-back performances against two very different offenses without James.

Whenever James returns, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley expects to be better, but until then, these couple of games without him have allowed them to see more players step up. Something that could be big down the road.

"We expect to play better with one of the top players in the league out there," Staley said. "I think that that will be a great infusion of leadership, production and energy. I think what it has really allowed us to do is take a good look at some guys in some leading roles.

"In these last couple of games, you've been able to see [DB] Ja'Sir Taylor out there playing, you've been able to see [S] Nasir [Adderley] and [S] Alohi [Gilman] in different roles than they normally play for us," Staley added. "I think that has been good."

And the players on that defense have stepped up big time.

Going up against the high-flying offense in Miami or against the physicality of Tennessee, the Chargers defense has stepped up. Staley credits the defenses' play to an increased energy that has been on display in recent weeks.

"I touched on a little bit after the game, but I think that it's hard to have maximum energy when you're going through so much zig-zag, so much in-and-out, so much stuff," Staley said. "It's hard to have that full tank when a lot is going down. We've just had a little bit less of that.

"We have a little bit more certainty, in terms of who we're playing with, who we've been practicing with," Staley added. "I think our guys are comfortable in their roles and they're comfortable in the gameplan. You're seeing that full game being played, that complete performance."

The defense will look to continue their success this week, as they will travel to Indianapolis and play on Monday Night Football. And they might get back James, who continues to progress.

"He's progressing," Staley said. "We are hoping to see him back in practice at some point this week. With the extra day, we're going to make sure that we take full advantage of it, but I still consider him day-to-day.

"He's feeling better, for sure," Staley added. "If you were able to see him work out pregame, he is trending in the right direction."

Tuesday: How the Chargers can clinch a playoff spot

What a difference a couple of weeks make.

After back-to-back wins over AFC playoff contenders, the Chargers now control their own destiny in the final three games of the regular season.

The Bolts hold the sixth seed in the AFC and have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot as early as Week 16.

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith wrote:

Well, look at the Chargers. The Bolts have two straight impressive wins as they climbed from the ninth seed to the No. 6 spot entering Week 16. All three phases are contributing these days for the Chargers, who are looking for their first playoff berth since 2018. The Chargers can clinch a playoff spot Monday night in Indianapolis but know that there is still plenty of work to be done in the final three weeks of the regular season.

By the time the Chargers get ready to kick off on Monday Night Football, they will know whether they have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot.

A loss by the Jets, Patriots and Raiders, coupled with a Chargers win, and the Bolts will be able to punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Wednesday: James, Mack named to Pro Bowl

The Chargers defense had a couple players punch their ticket to the Pro Bowl.

Both James and outside linebacker Khalil Mack were announced as starters 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Wednesday. This marks James' third time and Mack's seventh being named to the Pro Bowl.

In addition to James and Mack, six more Chargers were named alternates for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games: Running back Austin Ekeler (first alternate), center Corey Linsley (first), quarterback Justin Herbert (second), long snapper Josh Harris (second), punter JK Scott (fourth) and wide receiver DeAndre Carter (fifth) as a return specialist.

Since the Chargers don't play until Monday, their schedule this week looked a bit different than it would in a regular week. At 8-6, they will use the extra day as a way to recover, as Week 16 could be a big one.

Especially the last couple of weeks, the team has gotten big contributions from many players, but there have been a couple all season who have stood out.

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith wrote Wednesday about a couple of unheralded players who have been crucial in the story of the Chargers season, including Ja'Sir Taylor, Breiden Fehoko and many more.

In the case of most improved player however, Smith tabbed cornerback Michael Davis as his most improved player in his weekly mailbag, as Davis has stepped into a starting role and excelled.

Smith wrote:

But he's been pressed back into a starting role over the last two months and has thrived of late, rising to the occasion and being one of the Bolts best defensive players. Since Week 9, he leads all NFL cornerbacks with 10 forced incompletions.

I chatted with Davis a few weeks ago about what he was focusing on and he gave a simple answer: Effort.

If you play hard, he said, good things usually happen. That's been the case for Davis, and the entire Chargers offense, in recent weeks.

In transactional news, the Chargers announced they had signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to the active roster and placed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano on Reserve/Injured. The team also signed defensive lineman Aaron Crawford and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., to the practice squad.

Thursday: Chargers return to practice

The Bolts returned to the practice field on Thursday — and got a good sign as well.

James was back on the practice field for the first time in over two weeks. Practicing in a limited capacity, the defense could be getting one of their leaders back this week.

The defense has been surging recently, and James' return could be a major boost that can improve the unit even more. With three games remaining in the regular season, the defensive familiarity will look to continue to get better, as it has been one of the many factors for the recent success.

"We had seen them practice all the time, but being able to see them in games and in your system, playing against quality people, I think that is certainly true, that it was a discovery process," Staley said. "I think that we have a lot better picture of how to use them now — now that they have been in games — and what their strengths are. The picture has changed for us all season."

"Now, a lot of these guys who are new, I think that we have a lot better sense of how to use them," Staley later added. "And, they're playing really good within the framework of our team, playing our style of football. I think that is what you've seen the last two weeks, the style of football that we believe in, with the way that we've been able to play it."

And awaiting them in Indianapolis is a Colts team that is coming off of a game where they were on the wrong side of history. The Colts broke the NFL record for biggest blown lead in NFL history last week.

Still though, they did score 33 points against a division-winning Vikings team as Staley points out, and despite what happened last week, the Chargers know they have to bring their best on Monday night.

"You know what this team is capable of doing because they've done it," Staley said. "They have a lot of quality leadership on their football team. When you take a look at who is out there for them in all three phases, they have a lot of outstanding leaders on that football team — guys who are proven NFL players, not just as premium NFL players, but leaders within a football team."

"We're going to be prepared for their best because they have a lot of good coaches and players on their football team," Staley later added. "All you have to do is watch the game film and watch them compete every time that they play. Their guys play extremely hard, and they have a lot of good players. We're expecting a really tough game on Monday night."

The message is the same in the locker room, as veteran defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day knows the Colts are hungry. They still have a lot of talented players, and the Bolts will be prepared for their best.

"They have a lot of great players on both sides of the ball," Joseph-Day said. "It's going to be a challenge. We're going to their place, they're going to be ready. They have a great interim head coach right now [Jeff] Saturday, Hall of Fame guy, ex-player that's hungry.

"They're all hungry and I know they're disappointed from last week and they're going to be ready to play. That's the mindset we all have to have," Joseph-Day added.

Photos: Bolts Kickoff Colts Week

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221222_Gallery_001
1 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_002
2 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_003
3 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_004
4 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_005
5 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_006
6 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_007
7 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_008
8 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_009
9 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_010
10 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_011
11 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_012
12 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_013
13 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_014
14 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_015
15 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_017
16 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_023
17 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_024
18 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_016
19 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_019
20 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_020
21 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_018
22 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_021
23 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_026
24 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_022
25 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_033
26 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_025
27 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_035
28 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_034
29 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_027
30 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_029
31 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_041
32 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_044
33 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_030
34 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_031
35 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_042
36 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_032
37 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_040
38 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_036
39 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_045
40 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_043
41 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_037
42 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_038
43 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_039
44 / 46
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_028
45 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221222_Gallery_046
46 / 46
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Friday: James set to return in Week 16

All eyes this week have been on James and whether or not we would see his return on Monday.

The safety practiced in full on Friday and was asked if he was playing Monday. He responded with a simple nod — he should be ready to go.

"I'm feeling amazing. Feeling better," James said. "Took some time to get it healed and feeling better. A lot more confidence on it."

James' return to the defense is one that the group will be able to build on, as they continue to gain momentum down the stretch. Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill says that the teams progression is what they want to see, as this is the time of year you want things to start clicking.

"We knew that we had some tough times early in the year," Hill said. "This is the time where we want to kind of start progressing. We want to be a playoff team and have that run going into it. We want to be playing our best ball at the end.

"I think that is what guys are seeing, that's what they are feeling, and that's what we want to keep progressing on throughout the rest of the season," Hill added. "Keep growing as a defense. By the end of this thing, hopefully, we like what we see."

As the defense hopes to get healthier, the offense has had a couple of weeks with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back in the lineup. Not only that, but the offensive line also has been able to stay on the field, something that benefitted the running game.

Both touchdowns in Week 15 came on the ground, a development that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi hopes continues as they will see another good run defense.

"I think that it helps getting the five up front working together," Lombardi said. "The tight ends are improving. I think that [RB] Joshua Kelley being back is a big help for all of that. I think that we're improving.

"That was a good run defense we were facing, so I thought that — everything considered — it was a positive," Lombardi added. "This is another good run defense. Just keep plugging away, keep working at it. Hopefully, we have that breakthrough."

Prior to Friday's practice, Smith talked with JJ Stankevitz, who covers the Colts for their team website, to preview Monday's matchup.

Saturday: Chargers gear up for Indy

For a Week 16 injury report, the Chargers were as clean as they could be on Christmas Eve.

Cornerback Kemon Hall was the only Bolts player to be ruled out for Monday night's matchup, as James and everyone else came off of the report on Saturday.

"He's had a good week of practice," Staley said about James. "That's the main thing, that he's full speed and he's going to be able to lead us like he knows how and you're going to get that same playmaker out on the field. Excited to have him join up with everybody."

The Chargers will travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, as they have an opportunity to either clinch or set themselves up nicely to clinch a playoff berth. Depending on results from Saturday's matchups, the Bolts might be able to clinch with a win over the Colts.

Being in a similar situation last year, Herbert understands that the team will need to learn from last year's mistakes to avoid a similar situation from happening again.

"You have to learn from those mistakes. It didn't go our way last year," Herbert said on Saturday. "We lost a couple there at the end and we, unfortunately, didn't make the playoffs. That's the whole purpose of playing football right now — to be able to extend your season and to play well after what you're guaranteed.

"Obviously, it was a tough, tough year last year, but you have to look at the film," Herbert added. "You have to see what you did wrong. You have to make those games happen in December and November, when it matters most, and especially January."

That's the-big picture look, as the performances the last two weeks have set up the Chargers nicely.

However, as Herbert points out, there are still three regular season games remaining, and the most important game is the next one against the Colts. Taking everything one week at a time has been the message throughout the team.

"We have another great opportunity this year, you really have to take it week-by-week," Herbert later said. "The Colts are the most important game this week because it's happening in a couple of days. If you can focus like that, week-in and week-out, I think you'll like the way you end up."

Photos: Bolts Wrap Up Christmas Eve Practice Before Indy

Check out the best photos of the Chargers Saturday practice at Hoag Performance Center

221224_Practice_MH_003
1 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_006
2 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_001
3 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_009
4 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_005
5 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_004
6 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_012
7 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_015
8 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_016
9 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_017
10 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_022
11 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_023
12 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_068
13 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_032
14 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_055
15 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_025
16 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_074
17 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_071
18 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_054
19 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_085
20 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_062
21 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_045
22 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_060
23 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_033
24 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_036
25 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_047
26 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_081
27 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_040
28 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_073
29 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_050
30 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_058
31 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_029
32 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_067
33 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_061
34 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_082
35 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_030
36 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221224_Practice_MH_087
37 / 37
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Odds and Ends

Week 15 Snap Counts

How to Watch Chargers at Colts on Dec. 26

Power Rankings and Game Picks

Videos of the Week

Mic'd Up | Mike Williams

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was mic'd up during the Week 15 win vs the Tennessee Titans.

Homecoming | Donnie Edwards

In this edition of Homecoming, Chargers legendary LB returns to his alma mater Chula Vista High School. Joined by Hayley Elwood, Edwards looks back at the moments that shaped his life and how he tries to give back.

Playmakers | Know Your Opponent with Laura Overton

The Indianapolis Colts reporter/producer/host joins Hayley Elwood on the latest edition of Playmakers podcast to discuss this Monday's matchup, matchups to watch and much more.

Chargers Weekly | Colts on MNF Preview, AFC Playoff Picture Coming Into Focus

Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre recap the Chargers Week 15 win over the Titans and preview the Week 16 matchup against the Colts, as well as which games to monitor for the playoff picture.

Third Wheel | Breiden Fehoko and Morgan Fox

Defensive linemen Breiden Fehoko & Morgan Fox join host and quarterback Chase Daniel to put their knowledge of their teammates to the test in this three-round battle, on this episode of Third Wheel.

Tweets of the Week

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Look to Build Momentum Heading Into Week 15

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Titans.

news

Bolts Return Home Looking to Bounce Back

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Dolphins in primetime.

news

Chargers Have Sights Set on Raiders in Week 13

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Raiders.

news

Chargers Look to Bounce Back in Week 12

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the the Cardinals.

news

Chargers Set for 2nd Straight Primetime Game

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

news

Bolts Ready for Primetime Showdown with 49ers

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to take on the Niners on Sunday Night Football

news

Bolts Look to Get Back on Track Following Bye Week

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to visit the Falcons

news

Chargers Prep For Last Game Before Bye Week

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Seahawks

news

Chargers Return Home for Monday Night Football

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to host the Broncos in primetime

news

Chargers Look for More Success on Road in 2022

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to travel to Cleveland

news

Chargers Ready to Hit Road and Take on the Texans

Take a look at all the major news and notes from the week as the Bolts prepare to travel to Houston

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Latest News
Advertising