Chargers Ready for Colts in Primetime

Wednesday: James, Mack named to Pro Bowl

The Chargers defense had a couple players punch their ticket to the Pro Bowl.

Both James and outside linebacker Khalil Mack were announced as starters 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Wednesday. This marks James' third time and Mack's seventh being named to the Pro Bowl.

In addition to James and Mack, six more Chargers were named alternates for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games: Running back Austin Ekeler (first alternate), center Corey Linsley (first), quarterback Justin Herbert (second), long snapper Josh Harris (second), punter JK Scott (fourth) and wide receiver DeAndre Carter (fifth) as a return specialist.

Since the Chargers don't play until Monday, their schedule this week looked a bit different than it would in a regular week. At 8-6, they will use the extra day as a way to recover, as Week 16 could be a big one.

Especially the last couple of weeks, the team has gotten big contributions from many players, but there have been a couple all season who have stood out.

Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith wrote Wednesday about a couple of unheralded players who have been crucial in the story of the Chargers season, including Ja'Sir Taylor, Breiden Fehoko and many more.

In the case of most improved player however, Smith tabbed cornerback Michael Davis as his most improved player in his weekly mailbag, as Davis has stepped into a starting role and excelled.

Smith wrote:

But he's been pressed back into a starting role over the last two months and has thrived of late, rising to the occasion and being one of the Bolts best defensive players. Since Week 9, he leads all NFL cornerbacks with 10 forced incompletions.

I chatted with Davis a few weeks ago about what he was focusing on and he gave a simple answer: Effort.

If you play hard, he said, good things usually happen. That's been the case for Davis, and the entire Chargers offense, in recent weeks.

In transactional news, the Chargers announced they had signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton to the active roster and placed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano on Reserve/Injured. The team also signed defensive lineman Aaron Crawford and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., to the practice squad.

Thursday: Chargers return to practice

The Bolts returned to the practice field on Thursday — and got a good sign as well.

James was back on the practice field for the first time in over two weeks. Practicing in a limited capacity, the defense could be getting one of their leaders back this week.

The defense has been surging recently, and James' return could be a major boost that can improve the unit even more. With three games remaining in the regular season, the defensive familiarity will look to continue to get better, as it has been one of the many factors for the recent success.

"We had seen them practice all the time, but being able to see them in games and in your system, playing against quality people, I think that is certainly true, that it was a discovery process," Staley said. "I think that we have a lot better picture of how to use them now — now that they have been in games — and what their strengths are. The picture has changed for us all season."

"Now, a lot of these guys who are new, I think that we have a lot better sense of how to use them," Staley later added. "And, they're playing really good within the framework of our team, playing our style of football. I think that is what you've seen the last two weeks, the style of football that we believe in, with the way that we've been able to play it."

And awaiting them in Indianapolis is a Colts team that is coming off of a game where they were on the wrong side of history. The Colts broke the NFL record for biggest blown lead in NFL history last week.

Still though, they did score 33 points against a division-winning Vikings team as Staley points out, and despite what happened last week, the Chargers know they have to bring their best on Monday night.

"You know what this team is capable of doing because they've done it," Staley said. "They have a lot of quality leadership on their football team. When you take a look at who is out there for them in all three phases, they have a lot of outstanding leaders on that football team — guys who are proven NFL players, not just as premium NFL players, but leaders within a football team."

"We're going to be prepared for their best because they have a lot of good coaches and players on their football team," Staley later added. "All you have to do is watch the game film and watch them compete every time that they play. Their guys play extremely hard, and they have a lot of good players. We're expecting a really tough game on Monday night."

The message is the same in the locker room, as veteran defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day knows the Colts are hungry. They still have a lot of talented players, and the Bolts will be prepared for their best.

"They have a lot of great players on both sides of the ball," Joseph-Day said. "It's going to be a challenge. We're going to their place, they're going to be ready. They have a great interim head coach right now [Jeff] Saturday, Hall of Fame guy, ex-player that's hungry.