Chargers Mailbag: Revamped Run Game, Season Expectations & Bosa's Timeline

Let's hope so, because the Bolts offense we saw in Week 5 was about as balanced as you can get.

After a month of struggles to run the ball, the Chargers and Austin Ekeler went off to the tune of 238 rushing yards in Cleveland. That was the most by the Bolts since putting up 246 in 2018, a game that also occurred in Cleveland.

Ekeler sparked the big day with a 71-yard run early, but he continued to gash the Browns the rest of the way, too. And Joshua Kelley kept up his solid season, too, with 10 carries for 49 yards, including his first score since 2020.

The Bolts had 34 pass attempts and 34 rush attempts, which is exactly where you want that unit to be.

Yes, I know Justin Herbert is an elite player, but you can't rely on him to produce gaudy numbers each and every week, even if he's more than capable of it.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley highlighted the importance of getting the run game going in Week 5.

"We don't want to be looked at as a passing team. I think our guys were tired of hearing that because that's not what we believe internally," Staley said. "We just needed to play together more and find our rhythm. We really believe in how we want to run the ball. We just needed more time on task."

Entering Week 6, the Bolts have climbed to being tied for 22nd with 99.2 rushing yards per game.

Now, they'll face a Broncos defense that ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per game (112.4) and is 20th in rushing yards allowed per play (4.68).

As I wrote a few weeks ago, nobody expects the run game to produce 200-plys yards on a weekly basis. But if they can get to 100 or more, that will keep the Broncos (and future opponents) honest on the defensive side of the ball.

Especially if the offensive line, which played lights on Sunday, can keep developing consistency and cohesiveness up front.

Can Chargers fans realistically expect, at worst, a playoff appearance? At best, a deep playoff run? Keep up the great work! (Neethaniel Flores via email)

Certainly a valid question from Neethaniel here, but it's a little early to be talking about the playoffs in my estimation.

I've never really paid much attention to that until the calendar flips to November, when the second half of the schedule comes into play and teams have a chance to establish themselves.

I mean, is the goal to make the playoffs and go on that deep run? Of course.

But the Chargers can't secure a playoff berth win a win Monday night against Denver.

There's an old NFL adage that says teams simply take things one week at a time. And even though we've all heard it a million times, it's rings true.

The Bolts goal heading into Week 6 is to get a win over the Broncos and move to 4-2, with a 2-1 record in the division.