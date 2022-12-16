Bolts Look to Build Momentum Heading Into Week 15

Wednesday: Bolts begin Titans week

The Chargers participated in a walk-through on Wednesday for the second-straight week, as they geared up to face the AFC South-leading Titans.

Participation was estimated, but Callahan, Joseph-Day and tackle Trey Pipkins III all participated in a limited fashion.

James, however, was estimated to not have participated, and his status remains day-to-day.

"Day-to-day. Today would have been a rest day for a lot of guys," Staley said on Wednesday. "We're going to try and get him back, but we are definitely going to err on the side of patience. We'll let his body talk to us."

James and everyone else's status will be a topic as the week progresses, but the Bolts expect to see another big target back on Sunday.

Staley expects to get back tight end Donald Parham, Jr., who has been on Injured Reserve since early November, on Sunday. His return will be a big boost for the offense not only in the passing game, but in the run.

"I'm excited to get [Parham] back. I'm really proud of him," Staley said. "He's been extremely patient. His patience has been tested. To get him back, it's going to be great to have him back in there. He has been a very productive for us."

"To get more tight ends in the game, adding him into the mix with [TE] Gerald [Everett], [TE] Tre' [McKitty] and [TE] Stone [Smartt], we think that that is going to hopefully be a thing that helps us down the stretch here," Staley later added.

Staley specifically mentioned Parham's blocking, an area he showed effectiveness in last year.

His return may be able to help a running game that the Chargers are emphasizing, especially in the redzone.

With limited space available in the redzone, being able to run the ball effectively can go a long way in turning a field goal into a touchdown. Staley says the team is working hard on it and is an area for improvement.

"There's not a lot of space to throw it down there," Staley said. "You lose the vertical space down there. Going that way is a great way to be an effective red zone team. Running the ball is different, in terms of how people do it — some people get in big groupings, some people spread you out.

"To be able to hand the ball to your back, I think that is a great way to do it." Staley added. "Just finding that consistency, for us, in how we run the football down there, I think is important. We're working hard at it and it needs to improve for our team."

While the circumstances aren't exactly the same at this point this year compared to last year, Staley did say in what areas he and the team learned that can help him this year.

Specifically when it comes to managing this final stretch, Staley hopes that what he and the team learned last year can come in handy these final four games.

"After last season, I knew that you have to engineer your whole program for this time of year, for December," Staley said. "We tried to do that last year, but just making the subtle tweaks to the schedule and getting the guys fresh and playing well and the focus. Their routine at the end of the year I think is really important.

"Bringing them together the best you can and I think hopefully getting healthy at the right time," Staley added. "Getting your guys back healthy at the right time. Getting that addition that can help you go play well on Sundays. Learned a lot, for sure, and we will see."