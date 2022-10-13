Follow The Leader: Austin Ekeler Showcasing Why He's a Captain

Now, with Denver in town for a pivotal division clash, Ekeler recalled how growing up in Colorado actually helped paved the way for him to get to where he is now.

Ekeler joked that he didn't watch the NFL until his junior year of college, probably because he didn't have time to do so growing up in the small town of Eaton, which is located a little over an hour outside of Denver to the northwest.

Eaton spent the bulk of his childhood helping out on his family's 80-acre ranch, building toughness, strength and quite simply, a work ethic one needs to make it to the NFL.

"You learn how to work hard," Ekeler said. "You learn that's there's no excuses, just that you have to work hard.

"You might not get the results you want, and you might get the results that actually might not even affect you in any way, but you just have to work," Ekeler continued. "It's what you do and the environment you grow up in. There are so many responsibilities all over the place, and you might not even partake in some of those.

"I had to take care of these animals," Ekeler added. "I really didn't care about any of them but guess what? I'm out there taking care of them. There's no excuses. It taught me how to work."

The scenery around looks a bit different now. The beaches and sunshine of Southern California have replaced taking care of animals and helping with other chores around the ranch.

Ekeler's work ethic, however, has remained the same.

There's a reason why Ekeler is the youngest running back in the common draft era to reach 25 touchdown catches.

And why the Bolts offense seems to click better when he's in his groove.

All he really knows is hard work, even if the results take awhile to shine through.

"[I'm driven by] the pursuit to become a better version of myself, every single day," Ekeler said. "That is what I live by.

"I'm trying to become the best version of myself and increase my impact … and leave a wake of motivation behind myself to pull other people up," Ekeler continued. "I want to live in that uncomfortability zone, where I push myself so far that I wonder, 'Man, I don't know if I can keep going.' I love living there. I love to be on the edge of my capabilities, because that's where the most growth is.

"Everyone likes to be comfortable," Ekeler added. "But there's different perspective in how you see your comfortability level. It depends on what you're looking for in life. For me, it's not quantifiable. It's a concept I'm trying to grow into. I'm always pushing and always growing."