Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Follow The Leader: Austin Ekeler Showcasing Why He's a Captain

Oct 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

_original
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

This isn't Austin Ekeler's first time as a team captain.

Far from it.

The Chargers running back earned that honor in 2021 and again this season, extending a tradition of sorts where Ekeler has been a captain at every level of football he has played.

And after a Week 4 win over the Texans, a game in which Ekeler found the end zone three times, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley called attention to his leadership.

"I felt like he played like a captain today," Staley said. "Beyond Austin's performance on the field, I felt like he really led our football team on offense, just played with the energy that he's known for and just a complete performance by Austin."

Ekeler's story is well-known, having made it to the NFL after being an undrafted player out of Western State Colorado University.

The 27-year-old said he considers it a great honor to wear the "C" on his chest.

"It carries a significance with the team relying on you, your demeanor and the way you go about your work so that you continue to set a standard and hold a standard for everyone else to build off it," Ekeler said. "Feed off that same energy.

"For me specifically, I'm going to be a vocal guy," Ekeler added. "I'm going to be talking on the field, be in your ear, chirping and just making sure, 'Hey, I'm making sure you're continuing to feel that fire that's down inside you.' That's my mindset, to see what your fire is, but keep it going and keep that thing burning."

One of the most versatile offensive players in the league, Ekeler has proven his worth in multiple facets for the Bolts in recent seasons.

He turned heads in 2019 with 92 catches for 993 yards and eight scores as a running back, and then took the league by storm a season ago with 20 total touchdowns.

Ekeler found the end zone a dozen times on the ground a season ago, and added eight receiving scores, to tie for the league lead in total touchdowns with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

He had been shut out before Week 4 in Houston, where he simply went to work and made sure the Chargers would get a win after scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns and another through the air.

And he excelled again in Week 5, rushing for a career-high 173 yards to help the Bolts secure another road win in Cleveland.

Add it all up and Ekeler suddenly has scored five total touchdowns in five games this season, meaning he's on pace for another strong season.

Ekeler also reached 50 career touchdowns against Cleveland, with 24 of them on the ground and 26 on receptions.

"It feels good. Look, I never even really paid attention to it until it obviously started coming from the media a little bit more," Ekeler said. "I was like, 'I'll look into it.' I went back, I looked at the rankings for the Chargers touchdowns and the thing is exponentially, going down from LT [Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson] and [TE] Antonio Gates, I was like, 'Man, absolute legends back in the day,' because it's those two and then everyone else is like miles behind them.

"It's been pretty cool. I was like, 'Sheesh, I didn't even know I was that high as far as the touchdown count,' because you don't even think about it," Ekeler continued. "You just go out there and try the play the best you can and the results kind of play themselves out.

"I'll definitely take time to appreciate that and take time to appreciate the work that has been put in and just remember that it has been because of just straight up dedication to this opportunity that all of this has happened and everything else," Ekeler added. "It's a good reminder of, 'Hey, look how far you've come. Keep going.'"

Photos: Austin Ekeler's 50 Touchdowns with the Chargers

From undrafted to fifty touchdowns in the NFL, take a look back at each of Austin Ekeler's trips to the endzone as a member of the Chargers

Touchdown #1 | October 10, 2017 vs Philadelphia | 35-yard Rush
1 / 50

Touchdown #1 | October 10, 2017 vs Philadelphia | 35-yard Rush

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #2 | October 22, 2017 vs Denver | 1-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
2 / 50

Touchdown #2 | October 22, 2017 vs Denver | 1-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #3 | November 12, 2017 at Jacksonville | 28-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
3 / 50

Touchdown #3 | November 12, 2017 at Jacksonville | 28-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #4 | November 12, 2017 at Jacksonville | 22-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
4 / 50

Touchdown #4 | November 12, 2017 at Jacksonville | 22-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #5 | November 19, 2017 vs Buffalo | 21-yard Rush
5 / 50

Touchdown #5 | November 19, 2017 vs Buffalo | 21-yard Rush

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #6 | September 9, 2018 vs Kansas City | 13-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
6 / 50

Touchdown #6 | September 9, 2018 vs Kansas City | 13-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Greg Ronlov/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #7 | September 30, 2018 vs San Francisco | 22-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
7 / 50

Touchdown #7 | September 30, 2018 vs San Francisco | 22-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #8 | November 7, 2018 vs Oakland | 44-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
8 / 50

Touchdown #8 | November 7, 2018 vs Oakland | 44-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #9 | November 25, 2018 vs Arizona | 2-yard Rush
9 / 50

Touchdown #9 | November 25, 2018 vs Arizona | 2-yard Rush

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Touchdown #10 | December 9, 2018 vs Cincinnati | 5-yard Rush
10 / 50

Touchdown #10 | December 9, 2018 vs Cincinnati | 5-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #11 | December 30, 2018 at Denver | 1-yard Rush
11 / 50

Touchdown #11 | December 30, 2018 at Denver | 1-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #12 | September 8, 2019 vs Indianapolis | 1-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
12 / 50

Touchdown #12 | September 8, 2019 vs Indianapolis | 1-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(C. Morgan Engel/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #13 | September 8, 2019 vs Indianapolis | 55-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
13 / 50

Touchdown #13 | September 8, 2019 vs Indianapolis | 55-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #14 | September 8, 2019 vs Indianapolis | 7-yard Rush
14 / 50

Touchdown #14 | September 8, 2019 vs Indianapolis | 7-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #15 | September 15, 2019 at Detroit | 1-yard Rush
15 / 50

Touchdown #15 | September 15, 2019 at Detroit | 1-yard Rush

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #16 | September 29, 2019 at Miami | 18-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
16 / 50

Touchdown #16 | September 29, 2019 at Miami | 18-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #17 | September 29, 2019 at Miami | 1-yard Rush
17 / 50

Touchdown #17 | September 29, 2019 at Miami | 1-yard Rush

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #18 | October 20, 2019 at Tennessee | 41-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
18 / 50

Touchdown #18 | October 20, 2019 at Tennessee | 41-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #19 | October 27, 2019 at Chicago | 11-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
19 / 50

Touchdown #19 | October 27, 2019 at Chicago | 11-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #20 | November 7, 2019 at Oakland | 6-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
20 / 50

Touchdown #20 | November 7, 2019 at Oakland | 6-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #21 | December 1, 2019 at Denver | 30-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
21 / 50

Touchdown #21 | December 1, 2019 at Denver | 30-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #22 | December 8, 2019 at Jacksonville | 84-yard Reception from Philip Rivers
22 / 50

Touchdown #22 | December 8, 2019 at Jacksonville | 84-yard Reception from Philip Rivers

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #23 | September 27, 2020 vs Carolina | 12-yard Rush
23 / 50

Touchdown #23 | September 27, 2020 vs Carolina | 12-yard Rush

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #24 | December 27, 2020 vs Denver | 9-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
24 / 50

Touchdown #24 | December 27, 2020 vs Denver | 9-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #25 | January 3, 2021 at Kansas City | 4-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
25 / 50

Touchdown #25 | January 3, 2021 at Kansas City | 4-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #26 | September 12, 2021 at Washington | 3-yard Rush
26 / 50

Touchdown #26 | September 12, 2021 at Washington | 3-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #27 | September 26, 2021 at Kansas City | 16-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
27 / 50

Touchdown #27 | September 26, 2021 at Kansas City | 16-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #28 | October 4, 2021 vs Las Vegas | 14-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
28 / 50

Touchdown #28 | October 4, 2021 vs Las Vegas | 14-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #29 | October 4, 2021 vs Las Vegas | 11-yard Rush
29 / 50

Touchdown #29 | October 4, 2021 vs Las Vegas | 11-yard Rush

(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #30 | October 10, 2021 vs Cleveland | 4-yard Rush
30 / 50

Touchdown #30 | October 10, 2021 vs Cleveland | 4-yard Rush

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #31 | October 10, 2021 vs Cleveland | 19-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
31 / 50

Touchdown #31 | October 10, 2021 vs Cleveland | 19-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #32 | October 10, 2021 vs Cleveland | 3-yard Rush
32 / 50

Touchdown #32 | October 10, 2021 vs Cleveland | 3-yard Rush

(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #33 | October 31, 2021 vs New England | 5-yard Rush
33 / 50

Touchdown #33 | October 31, 2021 vs New England | 5-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #34 | November 14, 2021 vs Minnesota | 2-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
34 / 50

Touchdown #34 | November 14, 2021 vs Minnesota | 2-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #35 | November 21, 2021 vs Pittsburgh | 6-yard Rush
35 / 50

Touchdown #35 | November 21, 2021 vs Pittsburgh | 6-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #36 | November 21, 2021 vs Pittsburgh | 10-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
36 / 50

Touchdown #36 | November 21, 2021 vs Pittsburgh | 10-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #37 | November 21, 2021 vs Pittsburgh | 17-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
37 / 50

Touchdown #37 | November 21, 2021 vs Pittsburgh | 17-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #38 | November 21, 2021 vs Pittsburgh | 5-yard Rush
38 / 50

Touchdown #38 | November 21, 2021 vs Pittsburgh | 5-yard Rush

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #39 | November 28, 2021 at Denver | 12-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
39 / 50

Touchdown #39 | November 28, 2021 at Denver | 12-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #40 | December 5, 2021 at Cincinnati | 1-yard Rush
40 / 50

Touchdown #40 | December 5, 2021 at Cincinnati | 1-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #41 | December 12, 2021 vs New York Giants | 1-yard Rush
41 / 50

Touchdown #41 | December 12, 2021 vs New York Giants | 1-yard Rush

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #42 | December 16, 2021 vs Kansas City | 2-yard Rush
42 / 50

Touchdown #42 | December 16, 2021 vs Kansas City | 2-yard Rush

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #43 | January 2, 2022 vs Denver | 3-yard Rush
43 / 50

Touchdown #43 | January 2, 2022 vs Denver | 3-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #44 | January 9, 2022 at Las Vegas | 14-yard Rush
44 / 50

Touchdown #44 | January 9, 2022 at Las Vegas | 14-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #45 | January 9, 2022 at Las Vegas | 14-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
45 / 50

Touchdown #45 | January 9, 2022 at Las Vegas | 14-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #46 | October 2, 2022 at Houston | 10-yard Rush
46 / 50

Touchdown #46 | October 2, 2022 at Houston | 10-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #47 | October 2, 2022 at Houston | 20-yard Rush
47 / 50

Touchdown #47 | October 2, 2022 at Houston | 20-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #48 | October 2, 2022 at Houston | 14-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
48 / 50

Touchdown #48 | October 2, 2022 at Houston | 14-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #49 | October 9, 2022 at Cleveland | 12-yard Reception from Justin Herbert
49 / 50

Touchdown #49 | October 9, 2022 at Cleveland | 12-yard Reception from Justin Herbert

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Touchdown #50 | October 9, 2022 at Cleveland | 22-yard Rush
50 / 50

Touchdown #50 | October 9, 2022 at Cleveland | 22-yard Rush

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Now, with Denver in town for a pivotal division clash, Ekeler recalled how growing up in Colorado actually helped paved the way for him to get to where he is now.

Ekeler joked that he didn't watch the NFL until his junior year of college, probably because he didn't have time to do so growing up in the small town of Eaton, which is located a little over an hour outside of Denver to the northwest.

Eaton spent the bulk of his childhood helping out on his family's 80-acre ranch, building toughness, strength and quite simply, a work ethic one needs to make it to the NFL.

"You learn how to work hard," Ekeler said. "You learn that's there's no excuses, just that you have to work hard.

"You might not get the results you want, and you might get the results that actually might not even affect you in any way, but you just have to work," Ekeler continued. "It's what you do and the environment you grow up in. There are so many responsibilities all over the place, and you might not even partake in some of those.

"I had to take care of these animals," Ekeler added. "I really didn't care about any of them but guess what? I'm out there taking care of them. There's no excuses. It taught me how to work."

The scenery around looks a bit different now. The beaches and sunshine of Southern California have replaced taking care of animals and helping with other chores around the ranch.

Ekeler's work ethic, however, has remained the same.

There's a reason why Ekeler is the youngest running back in the common draft era to reach 25 touchdown catches.

And why the Bolts offense seems to click better when he's in his groove.

All he really knows is hard work, even if the results take awhile to shine through.

"[I'm driven by] the pursuit to become a better version of myself, every single day," Ekeler said. "That is what I live by.

"I'm trying to become the best version of myself and increase my impact … and leave a wake of motivation behind myself to pull other people up," Ekeler continued. "I want to live in that uncomfortability zone, where I push myself so far that I wonder, 'Man, I don't know if I can keep going.' I love living there. I love to be on the edge of my capabilities, because that's where the most growth is.

"Everyone likes to be comfortable," Ekeler added. "But there's different perspective in how you see your comfortability level. It depends on what you're looking for in life. For me, it's not quantifiable. It's a concept I'm trying to grow into. I'm always pushing and always growing."

On most days, the Chargers are coming right along with him.

Photos: Slimetime for Austin Ekeler

Get an inside look at Austin Ekeler getting slimed by his teammates after winning the Week 4 Nickelodeon NFL Slimetime NVP award.

221007_Slime_Gallery_001
1 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_002
2 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_003
3 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_004
4 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_005
5 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_006
6 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_007
7 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_008
8 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_009
9 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_010
10 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_011
11 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_012
12 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_014
13 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_013
14 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_015
15 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_017
16 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_016
17 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_018
18 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_019
19 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_020
20 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_021
21 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_022
22 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_023
23 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_024
24 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_025
25 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_026
26 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_029
27 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_028
28 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_030
29 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_031
30 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_032
31 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_033
32 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_036
33 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_034
34 / 35
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221007_Slime_Gallery_037
35 / 35
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Callahan Adding 'Veteran Presence' To The Bolts Secondary

"I think that he has been a real bright spot for our defense. He's been so consistent through five games...he's having an excellent year."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Begin Preparation for Monday Night Football

"Anytime we get to play this game, it's always exciting, especially when the whole world is watching. I can't wait until Monday night it's going to be very exciting."

news

Chargers Mailbag: Revamped Run Game, Season Expectations & Bosa's Timeline

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead Week 6 against the Broncos

news

Pair of Chargers Get Week 5 Game Balls From MMQB

Ekeler, Staley highlighted in Sports Illustrated among top NFL Week 5 performances

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 1st Episode of 'All In'

The 2022 season premiere is out, and here's a look at key storylines from the first episode of the all-access show

Latest News
Advertising