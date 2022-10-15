Final Thoughts: Bolts Ready for Primetime Showdown with Broncos

4. He's still Russell Wilson

The Chargers defense is on high alert against the Broncos offense.

Even if Denver's current stats don't look so great.

Entering Sunday, the Broncos rank 30th in third-down percentage (30.56), and are last in both red-zone success (21.43) and goal-to-go situations (33.33).

But with Russell Wilson at the helm, Staley and others know a big game could be just around the corner for the quarterback and his cast of playmakers.

"You have a decade worth of film of Russell Wilson," Staley said. "If you need a reminder, and we've given our guys reminders, there's a decade worth of film of him being one of the top players in the league.

"They have all the pieces to be successful," Staley added. "Sometimes it just takes time."

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill said Wilson and the Broncos are simply going through a bit of a transition. The quarterback spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Seattle before being acquired in a blockbuster trade in March.

"Russell is a Super Bowl champion. He's still finding his rhythm within that scheme. A new person moving into a new scheme, but he has command," Hill said. "You know that he knows what he is looking for, having experience in this league. He still can make all of the throws.

"His 9 ball is still one of the prettiest in the league. The more and more opportunities that he gets, with him and [Broncos Head] Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, in that system, and they get it grooved out, we know that good things are going to happen," Hill added. "We all know Russell — if he gets going, it can be a scary movie. That can happen at any point, so we have to make sure that we're prepared and ready to go."

Wilson was listed on Denver's Injury Report with a shoulder all week but did not have a game designation and will start Monday.

He's thrown for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

5. Limit the sacks

Earlier this week, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi was asked for his assessment of how Herbert was playing through five games.

His answer, especially the first part, stood out.

"Really good. I think he's feeling better every week," Lombardi said. "The thing that he is doing so well is protecting the football. We're not getting sacked and I think a big part of that is, obviously, the offensive line and the tight ends and the running backs and the receivers getting open.

"He bails us out of a lot of situations with just the clock in his head and getting rid of the ball if he feels if the protection is breaking down," Lombardi added. "Just keeping us out of bad situations, he's tremendous at it. When he has the opportunity, we know that he makes just incredible plays. I think he's doing fantastic."

Sure enough, the Chargers are tied for first with the Browns with just five sacks allowed this season.

The offensive line deserves credit, as do other blockers around Herbert, but the quarterback has a knack for feeling pressure, too.

Herbert on Saturday described how he's learned to adapt to that early in his career.

"I think it's experience," Herbert said. "I think just seeing it and going through it and having the understanding of seeing different pressures and different types of blitzes, knowing where your odds are, knowing where to get the ball out and where your checkdowns are.

"I think that's a big part of playing quarterback," Herbert added.