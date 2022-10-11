Power Rankings: Chargers Remain Steady After Week 5 Win

No. 11 Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 14)

But the Chargers have won a couple game after a distressing 1-2 start that included some big injuries...

No. 10: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 13)

The Chargers have suffered several significant injuries to key players. Left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) was placed on injured reserve, so the Bolts have turned to rookie sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer at the spot. On the edge, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa were supposed to form one of the top pass-rushing duos, but Bosa is on injured reserve indefinitely (groin), so a committee of guys is stepping in -- including second-year pro Chris Rumph II and veteran Kyle Van Noy... How young players perform while filling in at key spots will be crucial to making a playoff run.

No. 15: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 18)

No. 8: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 11)