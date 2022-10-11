Power Rankings: Chargers Remain Steady After Week 5 Win

The Chargers are back above .500 with a record of 3-2.
Following Week 5 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they get ready to host the division-rival Broncos.
No. 12: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 14)
No. 10: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 12)
The Bolts are now back above .500 ahead of next week's home tilt with the reeling Broncos...
But the tally in the win column doesn't include an asterisk. The Chargers went on the road and kept pace in the AFC West despite injuries to quarterback Justin Herbert, left tackle Rashawn Slater, wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Joey Bosa. The latter three didn't even play.
No. 9: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 13)
No. 7: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 9)
Herbert ranks sixth in EPA per dropback, and running back Austin Ekeler has stepped up in a big way, scoring five touchdowns in the past two weeks while ranking second in EPA per rush and yards per carry since Week 4.
No. 10: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 16)
Austin Ekeler has been the catalyst they need to spark a shorthanded passing game around Justin Herbert with elite, explosive running...
No. 13 Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 15)
No. 11 Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 14)
But the Chargers have won a couple game after a distressing 1-2 start that included some big injuries...
No. 10: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 13)
The Chargers have suffered several significant injuries to key players. Left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) was placed on injured reserve, so the Bolts have turned to rookie sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer at the spot. On the edge, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa were supposed to form one of the top pass-rushing duos, but Bosa is on injured reserve indefinitely (groin), so a committee of guys is stepping in -- including second-year pro Chris Rumph II and veteran Kyle Van Noy... How young players perform while filling in at key spots will be crucial to making a playoff run.
No. 15: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 18)
No. 8: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 11)
I care not what fourth downs Brandon Staley goes for, as long as he keeps the spirit alive. Austin Ekeler has run for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the last two weeks. The Chargers are slowly creeping up the board in terms of opponent rushing success rate. Staley's vision for this team has been crystal clear; the spotty execution is slowly ironing itself out.
