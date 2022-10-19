Top Quotes | Chargers Look Towards the Seahawks on Short Week

Take a look at top quotes from Head Coach Brandon Staley, wide receiver Mike Williams and safety Derwin James, Jr. during Wednesday's media availability:
Head Coach Brandon Staley
On the Seahawks' offensive line:
"The rookies, we did a lot of work on those guys, too — [Seahawks T] Charles Cross and [Seahawks T] Abe Lucas. Those guys have done a really nice job. It's not an easy position to transition to, but to get two rookies in the trade that you feel like are quality players, now setting up your future, I thought that that was a really good move on their part. Then, [Seahawks C] Austin Blythe, their center, is a guy that I was with when I was with the Rams. He's a real commander and I think he has given that group a lot of leadership, a lot of toughness. [Seahawks G] Gabe Jackson and [Seahawks G] Damien Lewis have played a lot of football. You have a line that has a little bit of everything and a tight end group that can really affect the run game and the passing game. A very, very good offensive group. It's come together, they've played against some good defenses and they put up a lot of points, a lot of yards."
On if Smith is experiencing 'a resurrection' with the Seahawks:
"Geno [Smith], certainly, was going to be a higher [draft] pick. He has an outstanding career at West Virginia. I think that he has all the tools to be a successful quarterback. Sometimes, in today's NFL, people don't want to be patient with young players. Sometimes it takes the right environment, the right group of coaches, the right group of players to bring out the best in the quarterback, and I can cite a bunch of examples in NFL history of an NFL player taking a little bit more time. I think, nowadays, you don't get that time. Geno has been fortunate to do a good job of staying in the NFL because he's such a quality player. He took advantage of his time as a backup. When you get a chance to go compete for a job, you're ready for it. The skillset, in terms of his ability to throw the football, his size, speed and playmaking ability, that's what made him a high pick. Now, you have almost 10 years' worth of wisdom of the NFL. Now, you're seeing a guy that's playing really fast. Credit to him for hanging tough, and then, for now, making the most of his opportunity in proving that he's an animal starter."
On OLBs Chris Rumph II, Kyle Van Noy and Derrek Tuszka:
"Those three guys are doing really well for us. I think Kyle [Van Noy], leading the way with that group, is bringing Chris [Rumph II] along. You guys have heard me talk about Chris, and he continues to improve. Then, Derrek [Tuszka] has come in and done a nice job for us spelling those guys. Derrek had a big tackle the other night on the zone read on [Broncos QB] Russell [Wilson]. That was an outstanding, clutch play in crunch time. That was a big play, one of those plays that you look back and say, 'Man, that was a big-time play.' Like I said, it's going to be a committee approach. I think all of those guys are doing a good job. Khalil [Mack], the last game, I thought he was outstanding in the game and affected the game."
On the team's 4-2 record despite injuries:
"It's just part of the NFL. I think we don't make too much of it because that's just the way the NFL is. That's what I tell the guys; that's what the guys know is that's part of the NFL. There's a lot that happens and you have to be ready for it. It's just part of the job description. I think our guys have done a really nice job of playing together in all three phases and figuring it out. I think you've heard me say that, but week to week in this league, that's what has to happen. You treat each week like it has a life of its own. Each week, the injury report changes, you subtract some guys, you add some guys. Whatever that group is, you take it to the game and do the best you can. I think that this locker room believes in one another. I think that it's been on display through six games so far."
Wide Receiver Mike Williams
On how the team feels after three straight wins and being 4-2:
"It's good, we work hard during the week to come out with the W, so for us to be on a three-game winning streak it's amazing. But right now, we just have to focus on the next win and that's Seattle."
What stands out to him when watching Seattle's defense on film:
"They got some good young guys in the secondary, tall, fast and can run. They are forcing a lot of turnovers back there in the secondary, so we just gotta do our job and take care of the ball."
On facing former teammate Geno Smith:
"Oh yeah, Geno is cool peoples. Yeah me and Geno, Geno was cool people. I mean obviously you can see the work he put in over the years to be in the position he's in now to you know leading their team to a lot of wins. And he's making plays, so yeah Geno is a testimony of putting in the work, staying grounded and waiting your turn."
Safety Derwin James Jr.
On where the team is as it stands:
"I feel like we're in a great spot and I feel like we still aren't playing our best football yet. [Just] continue to get better every week and it's always better when you can win."
On Seahawks QB Geno Smith:
"Oh, I'm not surprised, he works hard, he always puts in a lot of work preparing his stuff in the right ways. I feel like he's just doing everything within the system and making the right play."
On LB Drue Tranquill:
"Heart and soul of the middle right now. He's been playing at a high level. A lot of energy. I feel like he's making a lot of plays and he's going help us."
