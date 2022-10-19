Top Quotes | Chargers Look Towards the Seahawks on Short Week

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the Seahawks' offensive line:

"The rookies, we did a lot of work on those guys, too — [Seahawks T] Charles Cross and [Seahawks T] Abe Lucas. Those guys have done a really nice job. It's not an easy position to transition to, but to get two rookies in the trade that you feel like are quality players, now setting up your future, I thought that that was a really good move on their part. Then, [Seahawks C] Austin Blythe, their center, is a guy that I was with when I was with the Rams. He's a real commander and I think he has given that group a lot of leadership, a lot of toughness. [Seahawks G] Gabe Jackson and [Seahawks G] Damien Lewis have played a lot of football. You have a line that has a little bit of everything and a tight end group that can really affect the run game and the passing game. A very, very good offensive group. It's come together, they've played against some good defenses and they put up a lot of points, a lot of yards."

On if Smith is experiencing 'a resurrection' with the Seahawks:

"Geno [Smith], certainly, was going to be a higher [draft] pick. He has an outstanding career at West Virginia. I think that he has all the tools to be a successful quarterback. Sometimes, in today's NFL, people don't want to be patient with young players. Sometimes it takes the right environment, the right group of coaches, the right group of players to bring out the best in the quarterback, and I can cite a bunch of examples in NFL history of an NFL player taking a little bit more time. I think, nowadays, you don't get that time. Geno has been fortunate to do a good job of staying in the NFL because he's such a quality player. He took advantage of his time as a backup. When you get a chance to go compete for a job, you're ready for it. The skillset, in terms of his ability to throw the football, his size, speed and playmaking ability, that's what made him a high pick. Now, you have almost 10 years' worth of wisdom of the NFL. Now, you're seeing a guy that's playing really fast. Credit to him for hanging tough, and then, for now, making the most of his opportunity in proving that he's an animal starter."

On OLBs Chris Rumph II, Kyle Van Noy and Derrek Tuszka:

"Those three guys are doing really well for us. I think Kyle [Van Noy], leading the way with that group, is bringing Chris [Rumph II] along. You guys have heard me talk about Chris, and he continues to improve. Then, Derrek [Tuszka] has come in and done a nice job for us spelling those guys. Derrek had a big tackle the other night on the zone read on [Broncos QB] Russell [Wilson]. That was an outstanding, clutch play in crunch time. That was a big play, one of those plays that you look back and say, 'Man, that was a big-time play.' Like I said, it's going to be a committee approach. I think all of those guys are doing a good job. Khalil [Mack], the last game, I thought he was outstanding in the game and affected the game."

On the team's 4-2 record despite injuries: