Final Thoughts: Bolts Look to Complete Perfect October

2. Allen's status, depth at WR

Keenan Allen has been hard at work behind the scenes while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury that popped up in Week 1.

Now, it appears the Chargers wide receiver is close to returning, as Staley said Friday that he is a "game-time decision."

Allen worked in both individual and full-team drills this week, which was a big step in his comeback.

"Felt solid. Felt good on the game speed," Allen said. "Obviously, it'll ramp up if I play. I think I felt comfortable."

However, here's the scenario that Allen (and the Chargers) face:

Allen could play this week if he feels good enough. Or, it's conceivable that he takes another week off, especially with a Week 8 bye that would give him even more time to rest.

"We've come this far, so patience is a virtue. We won't put him out there unless we know he can go," Staley said. "How much he goes? Obviously, first game back so he'd be on a pitch count [if he plays]."

Allen said: "Yeah, if I'm on the fence, then I don't even think it'll be a questionable thing. It's either yes or no at this point, whether I can or I can't. If I can, then I will."

While Allen's status remains up in the air, we know that wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham, Jr., — both of whom have concussions — will not play Sunday.

"Anytime you have one or two receivers out, you have to make sure you fill in that production other places with your tight ends and backs," Staley said. "That's where I think our coaching staff does a great job [saying,] 'These are the players we get to play with, let's go figure it out together.'

"The good news is that Justin has a rapport with all those guys," Staley said.

With Palmer out and Allen questionable, that leaves three fully healthy wide receivers on the active roster in Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter and Jason Moore, Jr.

Staley said some procedural roster moves would have to be made in order for someone like Michael Bandy or Joe Reed to be active Sunday.

3. Looking for more red-zone offense

The Chargers offense has had no problem getting into the red zone, as their 25 possessions inside the 20-yard line are tied for the most in the league.

But finding the end zone has been a different story, as the Bolts have scored on just 12 of those trips. That 48-percent success rate ranks 24th in the league.

"I'd say it needs improving," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said Thursday about the red-zone offense. "We're getting down there a lot, but we need to come away with touchdowns.

"A lot of that comes down to running the ball a little bit better and executing some of the plays better, having a better plan, everything," Lombardi said. "Not as good as we want."

Herbert added: "I think we've done a good job. There's always room for improvement. I think we've done a good job moving the ball up and down the field. Obviously, you would love to score as many points as you can but we played a good defense last week so we'll have to do our best to have a good plan, execute and try to put up as many points as we can."

The Chargers are tied for the league lead (with Seattle) with 10 red-zone field goals. Those include three of Dustin Hopkins' four field goals Monday, and all three of Taylor Bertolet's field goals against the Browns.

Herbert said Friday that that area of focus can improve as the year goes on, similar to what happened last year.

The Chargers scored in the red-zone at a 55-percent clip through four games (11 of 20) in 2021, but ended the season as the league's No. 4 red-zone offense with a 64-percent success rate.

"It's a long season, there's a lot of football left," Herbert said. "We're going to do what we can to put up as many points as we can. Obviously, we've been down a couple of guys. Losing Keenan is never going to help you, so we've got to be better.