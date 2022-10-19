Bolts Get Back to Work After Primetime Win

Bolts face quick turnaround on short week

Just two days after defeating the Denver Broncos in overtime on Monday Night Football,the Bolts preparation for their next opponent is in full swing. The Bolts will take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at SoFi Stadium in Week 7 for a chance to win their fourth straight game.

As the Bolts quickly turned the page to preparing for Seattle on Wednesday, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley talked about what it says about the resiliency of the team to have a 4-2 record despite dealing with injuries to key members on both sides of the ball.

"There's a lot that happens and you have to be ready for it," Staley said. "It's just part of the job description. I think our guys have done a really nice job of playing together in all three phases and figuring it out.

"You treat each week like it has a life of its own," Staley added. "Each week, the injury report changes, you subtract some guys, you add some guys. Whatever that group is, you take it to the game and do the best you can. I think that this locker room believes in one another. I think that it's been on display through six games so far."

Wide receiver Mike Williams, who leads the Bolts with 409 receiving yards, talked about how the team is feeling as they look to improve to 5-2 on the season.

"It's good," Williams said. "We work hard during the week to come out with the W, so for us to be on a three-game winning streak, it's amazing. But right now, we just have to focus on the next win and that's Seattle."

As the Bolts prepare to host Seattle on short week, Williams explained in the locker room on Wednesday what the key is in order to get back into rhythm following a Monday night game.

"Let's get back to work, let's come in here this week and get the plan together," Williams said. "You know practice the plan, put everything together by Saturday and get to work."