5 Takeaways: Hopkins Plays Hero With Game-Winner in Primetime

2. Taylor, Leonard turn tide on special teams

Hopkins' heroics were only made possible by a game-changing play on special teams.

With both offenses stuck in the mud in overtime, the Chargers recorded their lone takeaway halfway through the extra period.

Scott unleashed a booming 48-yard punt that Denver's Montrell Washington tried to corral at the 32-yard line. But Chargers rookie Ja'Sir Taylor made a heads up play by blocking P.J. Locke into Washington, who muffed a punt that rookie Deane Leonard pounced on.

"Once I saw the fair catch and saw him relax, his teammate was standing right in front of him," Taylor said. "Instead of just letting him catch it, I decided to just make a play and bump the defender into him."

"It feels good. I'm just making the most of my role," Taylor later added. "I'm a special teams player, I got out there, give it my all and I'm glad it paid off tonight."

Leonard explained the technique Taylor used, and what he saw on the play.

"We knew we were backed up and they were going to send pressure. Our coach was telling us the returner was dangerous and an explosive guy, so we had to get on his hip," Leonard said. "Ja' made a great play and dumped the other corner. The ball fell right in front of me and I got on it.

"It's called 'dumping,' it's a drill we do," Leonard added about Taylor's maneuver. "It sounds dumb, but it was a big turnover in the game."

The takeaway changed the tide of the game, as Leonard recovered at the Denver 28-yard line, which set up Hopkins' game-winner four plays later.

"Ja'Sir and Deane were able to get down there and make something happen," Staley said. "The fact that you go beat your man, and then you go do the right thing when you get close to the returner.

"Those are young guys, so for them to make that type of impact for our football team says a lot about [Special Teams Coordinator] Ryan Ficken and [Assistant Special Teams Coach] Chris Gould," Staley added. "Hopefully, those guys continue to improve."

3. Bolts defense shines in 2nd half

The early results weren't pretty for the Chargers defense.

The Broncos racked up 169 yards of total offense in the first half on just 23 plays, good for over 7.3 yards per play.

Denver had three pass plays of at least 37 yards, including on back-to-back snaps late in the first quarter. The second one went for a 39-yard touchdown pass.

"Well, we didn't have our best stuff in the first half on defense," said linebacker Drue Tranquill. "Came out and played a lot better in the second half."

That's an understatement, as the Bolts limited the Broncos to just 89 net yards on 32 plays, good for an average of just 2.8 yards per play.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson completed his first 10 pass attempts Monday, but only hit on five of his next 18 attempts.

Staley swelled with pride while reading off Denver's possessions after halftime.

"In the second half, punt-punt-punt, field goal after a takeaway, three-and-out, punt-punt-punt," Staley said. "Our defense came to play tonight."

Perhaps the biggest sequence came in the fourth quarter when the Broncos took over at the Chargers 30 after an interception. But the Denver offense didn't gain a single yard and had to settled for a long field goal that gave the Chargers offense a chance later in the game.

The Bolts allowed a season-low 16 points in nearly 70 minutes of game action.