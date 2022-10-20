Grinding Away: Keenan Allen Working Hard to Return 

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said he's looking forward to including Allen in the gameplan, especially on third downs.

"I think when Keenan comes back, I think it's going to help everyone. He's such a huge factor, especially on third down," Lombardi said. "We've been doing a good job staying out of third-and-long. We just haven't done as good of a job as we are used to converting on a lot of those third-and-mediums, third-and-shorts.

"He's a big part of us being successful at that. I think the other guys have been doing well, but he's obviously the best at that kind of thing," Lombardi added. "When you get the best back, I think it will help everyone."

Allen is one of the best wide receivers in franchise history, with 734 receptions for 8,601 yards and 48 touchdowns in 117 career games.

Entering Week 7, the Bolts rank 24th overall in red-zone offense, as they have scored touchdowns on 12 of their 25 trips (48 percent).

Allen should help inflate those numbers, too. Of his 48 career touchdowns, 35 of which have come from 20 yards or fewer. And, all but one of Allen's touchdown catches from Justin Herbert have come inside the 20-yard line.

"I complement the guys so well," Allen said of his impact once he returns. "I'm a guy that does a lot of dirty work, a lot of third-down converting, keeping us on the field. I draw a lot of coverage so it opens things up.

"It's another one of those things where I eat up some of the coverage, so it's going to open everybody up and create even more opportunities," Allen added.

As Allen has rehabbed and worked his way back, he's taken on a supportive role as the Chargers have gotten off to a 4-2 start.

"We've got a lot of fight, man. These guys always fight to the end, always fight for each other," Allen said. "We don't play to lose, and you love to watch that. We leave it all out on the field.

"But I think when I get back, there will be more opportunities for everybody," Allen added. "We need to capitalize on that."

If the Bolts can do that, then they will likely earn just the third postseason appearance in Allen's 10 seasons with the team.

Allen has 14 catches for 275 yards and three scores in four career playoff games.

But the 30-year-old wants another taste of playoff football, especially after missing out on almost the entire first half of this season.

"It would be major," Allen said of a potential postseason berth. "Every time we went, we lost in the [Divisional] Round. So, hopefully we can build on that and take it further.