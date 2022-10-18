Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Walk-Off OT Win Over Broncos

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On tonight's win:

"Where to begin? This is a complete team win. It was a tough, rugged game. They have an outstanding defense over there. It was tough sledding in every way for all four quarters and overtime. It was just a tough and rugged game. It took everybody in Powder Blue to win it."

On advancing to a 4-2 record despite injuries:

"It's just part of the NFL. I think you just need to be ready for it. You don't need to make too big of a deal about it. This is why you build a team, for times like this. Like I said, we needed everybody in order to win this game. That's a good team over there. Every one of their games this season has been down to the wire, all of them, and that's what it was today. The fact that we're able to show our resilience in all three phases, and then be able to finish that game on our home field in front of our fans, I'm really proud of our group today."

On the defense's performance tonight:

"In the second half, punt-punt-punt, field goal after a takeaway, three-and-out, punt-punt-punt. Our defense came to play tonight."

On the muffed punt recovery and the game-winning field goal:

"My reaction, initially, is that this is a great hang [time] when [Scott] hit it. I was like, 'OK, that's up there, it's going to give us a chance.' [Broncos WR Montrell Washington] had bobbled one earlier, if you remember. We kind of knew that going into the ballgame. I think our gunners did an outstanding job populating it. Ja'Sir [Taylor] and Deane [Leonard] were able to get down there and make something happen. The fact that you go beat your man, and then you go do the right thing when you get close to the returner, those are young guys, so for them to make that type of impact for our football team says a lot about [Special Teams Coordinator] Ryan Ficken and [Assistant Special Teams Coach] Chris Gould. Hopefully, those guys continue to improve."

On the muffed punt recovery and Scott's contribution with the hang time: