Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | What the Seahawks Are Saying About the Chargers

Oct 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

What the Seahawks are saying

Take a look at what Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, wide receiver DK Metcalf and more said throughout the week about the Bolts ahead of their Week 7 matchup:

Head Coach Pete Carroll

On what he has seen from Austin Ekeler:

"He's just a really good player, he's a star player. He's a great finisher with ball in his hands and he is really hard to tackle. He doesn't give up on a play ever, so you have to finish him and do a really good job. They get him in all kinds of spaces as you can see with all of the passes that he has caught. Their passing game is one that does feature the chance for him to be a centerpiece. It's reminiscent of some of the stuff that you've seen [Chargers offensive coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] do over the years back in New Orleans, there is some carry over."

On the challenges Justin Herbert presents to defenses:

"First off, he is incredible. He is an incredible athlete and player. I've listened to his interviews and stuff over the offseason just to try to get to know who he is and how he handles stuff. He is a really together kid too. He reminds me of Josh Allen, a big guy that can move around, get outside of the pocket, and strike you dead. He has all of the throws and all of the arm talent and strength that you would ever need. He's a really good competitor too. The fact that he got banged up earlier in the year and just kept fighting through it, that was a difficult injury that he fought through, so you have to give him a lot of credit on all levels."

Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu

On what it means to him to go back to L.A. where he started his career with the Chargers:

"It's going to mean a lot. Going back home and being able to play in front of my family and friends like I've done my whole entire athletic career, so I'm looking forward to seeing my family and friends supporting me in the stands."

On if he has to do anything to avoid getting too amped up for his return to L.A.:

"Oh, I am I always amped up, so this isn't anything new. It's how I play every week in and week out, so it's going to be me playing another football game."

On if he has anything to prove to the Chargers:

"Not just the Chargers, but the whole world. I'm just going to keep improving at being this player that I know I can be. I'm a great player and I'm going to keep getting better.""

Quarterback Geno Smith

On playing for the Chargers for the 2018 season:

"It was cool. The Spanos family, Mr. [Tom] Telesco, their GM, and all of those guys, they welcomed me in for the short time that I was there. It was actually [former Chargers OLB] Uchenna's [Nwosu]rookie year, and a bunch of guys are still on the team, but I enjoyed it. It was a really good organization."

On what he is going to expect from the Chargers defense:

"They have a really good defense. I expect them to be physical and they have great guys up front, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day who we have seen with the Rams. They have a bunch of guys up front. Obviously, Joey (Bosa) is out, but they still have capable guys. Their linebackers are young and fast, they fly around and hit. They have Derwin James in the backend who is a really good safety, one of the better safeties in the league. J.C. Jackson, who they just signed over, is one of the better corners. He is a guy that is really known for taking away the ball, he gets a lot of interceptions and things like that. They have guys all over. It's going to be another challenge and I think we are up to the challenge. We have to be on our game, come out playing fast, and play together."

On safety Derwin James, Jr. and the similarities in how the Arizona Cardinals use safety Budda Baker:

"Some. Yeah. I mean they are both playmakers. They kind of let those guys roam the field and do their thing. When you've got guys like that are athletic and can cover so much ground, you don't want to hinder them and put them in one box and say, 'You just cover this half of the field.' So, Derwin (James Jr.) is all over the place and they'll use him in multiple spots. The key is understanding where he is and ID'ing him and then going from there."

Wide receiver DK Metcalf

On his thoughts about the Monday Night Football game:

"The Chargers have a really good defense. They have playmakers all over the field. I know the Broncos kind of struggled to move the ball down the field in the second half, same with the Chargers. So, I think it's going to be a fun game to go up against all the playmakers that they have on their defense and just to see our defense step up again and shut some more people out."

Defensive Coordinator Clint Hurtt

On what is preventing Justin Herbert from getting sacked at a high rate:

"It's a combination of a couple of things. One, he does get the ball out quickly. They have some RPOs and quick game things that are part of the offense and can get him in rhythm as well as some boots to get him out of the pocket. The other side of it too, it's very similar to the bigger quarterbacks in this league like a Josh Allen or some of the other bigger guys. He's really strong. You will see lineman or blitzers come near him and he will stiff arm guys and still gets the ball out. That's a unique thing for a big guy like that. We saw that when we played Josh Allen in Buffalo a couple of years ago. He has the same innate trait where he can get himself out of a lot of danger. He is a very talented passer. I was telling coach this the other day, when he was going into his last year at Oregon, I went to speak at their spring clinic when Mario Cristobal was there. I didn't know anything about the team, I was out there watching a play, and I see this defensive end or a tight end playing quarterback slinging the ball. I said, 'Who the heck is this?' He was like, 'That's our quarterback, he's pretty good,' yeah, no kidding. He's a good player."

On if the Chargers winning close games says more about the offense or defense:

"I would say this, they are a talented football team in all three phases. Obviously, when you win close games like that in this league and you win three of them, it speaks to your resiliency, mental toughness, and things of that nature, so kudos to them on that. We just know that, obviously, it's a big challenge. It's a talented offense all across the board, so we have to make sure that we do our part and continue to progress and get better. I love the challenge that we have coming into this game."

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks

On what challenges Herbert and the offense present:

"They got playmakers, just like every other team in this league. They got playmakers, they got a really good quarterback, good running back and receivers. We just gotta execute our game plan...make sure we tackle well, they've got some guys that can get you out of space and make you miss some tackles."

On what makes Ekeler 'such a threat' as a runner and pass catcher:

"He's just a good overall back. You know he can run the ball and he's great at route running and catching the ball. Then when you get him out in space he can make guys miss. His build, he's like a little bowling ball that's why I say you got to tackle well and get him down to the ground."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Look Towards the Seahawks on Short Week

"They've played against some good defenses and they put up a lot of points, a lot of yards."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Tuesday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday after a Week 6 win

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Walk-Off OT Win Over Broncos

"It was just a tough and rugged game. It took everybody in Powder Blue to win it."

news

Top Quotes | What the Broncos Are Saying About the Chargers

"He is an elite player right now, both playing the run and playing the pass, and being able to rush the passer. He's so elite at that."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Begin Preparation for Monday Night Football

"Anytime we get to play this game, it's always exciting, especially when the whole world is watching. I can't wait until Monday night it's going to be very exciting."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 5 win

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Complete Comeback Win In Cleveland

"You can't say enough about our O-Line group. They got a game ball."

news

Top Quotes | What the Browns Are Saying About the Chargers

"I think those guys still play really well and play really hard. It is a system that those guys know very well. We have a tough task."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Get Back to Work in Week 5

"I just think it challenges us in a way that we just have to be really technique sound. You have to make sure you that we follow our keys."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday after a Week 4 win

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Talk Road Win Over the Texans

"I think the fact that we're 2-2, certainly not satisfied with that record, but definitely proud of our response today as a team."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

Latest News
Advertising