Top Quotes | What the Seahawks Are Saying About the Chargers

Take a look at what Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, wide receiver DK Metcalf and more said throughout the week about the Bolts ahead of their Week 7 matchup:
Head Coach Pete Carroll
On what he has seen from Austin Ekeler:
"He's just a really good player, he's a star player. He's a great finisher with ball in his hands and he is really hard to tackle. He doesn't give up on a play ever, so you have to finish him and do a really good job. They get him in all kinds of spaces as you can see with all of the passes that he has caught. Their passing game is one that does feature the chance for him to be a centerpiece. It's reminiscent of some of the stuff that you've seen [Chargers offensive coordinator] Joe [Lombardi] do over the years back in New Orleans, there is some carry over."
On the challenges Justin Herbert presents to defenses:
"First off, he is incredible. He is an incredible athlete and player. I've listened to his interviews and stuff over the offseason just to try to get to know who he is and how he handles stuff. He is a really together kid too. He reminds me of Josh Allen, a big guy that can move around, get outside of the pocket, and strike you dead. He has all of the throws and all of the arm talent and strength that you would ever need. He's a really good competitor too. The fact that he got banged up earlier in the year and just kept fighting through it, that was a difficult injury that he fought through, so you have to give him a lot of credit on all levels."
Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu
On what it means to him to go back to L.A. where he started his career with the Chargers:
"It's going to mean a lot. Going back home and being able to play in front of my family and friends like I've done my whole entire athletic career, so I'm looking forward to seeing my family and friends supporting me in the stands."
On if he has to do anything to avoid getting too amped up for his return to L.A.:
"Oh, I am I always amped up, so this isn't anything new. It's how I play every week in and week out, so it's going to be me playing another football game."
On if he has anything to prove to the Chargers:
"Not just the Chargers, but the whole world. I'm just going to keep improving at being this player that I know I can be. I'm a great player and I'm going to keep getting better.""
Quarterback Geno Smith
On playing for the Chargers for the 2018 season:
"It was cool. The Spanos family, Mr. [Tom] Telesco, their GM, and all of those guys, they welcomed me in for the short time that I was there. It was actually [former Chargers OLB] Uchenna's [Nwosu]rookie year, and a bunch of guys are still on the team, but I enjoyed it. It was a really good organization."
On what he is going to expect from the Chargers defense:
"They have a really good defense. I expect them to be physical and they have great guys up front, Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day who we have seen with the Rams. They have a bunch of guys up front. Obviously, Joey (Bosa) is out, but they still have capable guys. Their linebackers are young and fast, they fly around and hit. They have Derwin James in the backend who is a really good safety, one of the better safeties in the league. J.C. Jackson, who they just signed over, is one of the better corners. He is a guy that is really known for taking away the ball, he gets a lot of interceptions and things like that. They have guys all over. It's going to be another challenge and I think we are up to the challenge. We have to be on our game, come out playing fast, and play together."
On safety Derwin James, Jr. and the similarities in how the Arizona Cardinals use safety Budda Baker:
"Some. Yeah. I mean they are both playmakers. They kind of let those guys roam the field and do their thing. When you've got guys like that are athletic and can cover so much ground, you don't want to hinder them and put them in one box and say, 'You just cover this half of the field.' So, Derwin (James Jr.) is all over the place and they'll use him in multiple spots. The key is understanding where he is and ID'ing him and then going from there."
Wide receiver DK Metcalf
On his thoughts about the Monday Night Football game:
"The Chargers have a really good defense. They have playmakers all over the field. I know the Broncos kind of struggled to move the ball down the field in the second half, same with the Chargers. So, I think it's going to be a fun game to go up against all the playmakers that they have on their defense and just to see our defense step up again and shut some more people out."
Defensive Coordinator Clint Hurtt
On what is preventing Justin Herbert from getting sacked at a high rate:
"It's a combination of a couple of things. One, he does get the ball out quickly. They have some RPOs and quick game things that are part of the offense and can get him in rhythm as well as some boots to get him out of the pocket. The other side of it too, it's very similar to the bigger quarterbacks in this league like a Josh Allen or some of the other bigger guys. He's really strong. You will see lineman or blitzers come near him and he will stiff arm guys and still gets the ball out. That's a unique thing for a big guy like that. We saw that when we played Josh Allen in Buffalo a couple of years ago. He has the same innate trait where he can get himself out of a lot of danger. He is a very talented passer. I was telling coach this the other day, when he was going into his last year at Oregon, I went to speak at their spring clinic when Mario Cristobal was there. I didn't know anything about the team, I was out there watching a play, and I see this defensive end or a tight end playing quarterback slinging the ball. I said, 'Who the heck is this?' He was like, 'That's our quarterback, he's pretty good,' yeah, no kidding. He's a good player."
On if the Chargers winning close games says more about the offense or defense:
"I would say this, they are a talented football team in all three phases. Obviously, when you win close games like that in this league and you win three of them, it speaks to your resiliency, mental toughness, and things of that nature, so kudos to them on that. We just know that, obviously, it's a big challenge. It's a talented offense all across the board, so we have to make sure that we do our part and continue to progress and get better. I love the challenge that we have coming into this game."
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks
On what challenges Herbert and the offense present:
"They got playmakers, just like every other team in this league. They got playmakers, they got a really good quarterback, good running back and receivers. We just gotta execute our game plan...make sure we tackle well, they've got some guys that can get you out of space and make you miss some tackles."
On what makes Ekeler 'such a threat' as a runner and pass catcher:
"He's just a good overall back. You know he can run the ball and he's great at route running and catching the ball. Then when you get him out in space he can make guys miss. His build, he's like a little bowling ball that's why I say you got to tackle well and get him down to the ground."
