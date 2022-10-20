Top Quotes | What the Seahawks Are Saying About the Chargers

Defensive Coordinator Clint Hurtt

"It's a combination of a couple of things. One, he does get the ball out quickly. They have some RPOs and quick game things that are part of the offense and can get him in rhythm as well as some boots to get him out of the pocket. The other side of it too, it's very similar to the bigger quarterbacks in this league like a Josh Allen or some of the other bigger guys. He's really strong. You will see lineman or blitzers come near him and he will stiff arm guys and still gets the ball out. That's a unique thing for a big guy like that. We saw that when we played Josh Allen in Buffalo a couple of years ago. He has the same innate trait where he can get himself out of a lot of danger. He is a very talented passer. I was telling coach this the other day, when he was going into his last year at Oregon, I went to speak at their spring clinic when Mario Cristobal was there. I didn't know anything about the team, I was out there watching a play, and I see this defensive end or a tight end playing quarterback slinging the ball. I said, 'Who the heck is this?' He was like, 'That's our quarterback, he's pretty good,' yeah, no kidding. He's a good player."