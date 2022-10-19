Dustin Hopkins Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the league office. It marks the third Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career.

In the Week 6 win over Denver on ESPN's Monday Night Football, Hopkins powered through an in-game injury to make all four field goal attempts, including the 39-yard game-winner in overtime, and one PAT, to catapult the Chargers to a 4-2 record and into a tie for first place in the AFC West.

Hopkins led all AFC players in Week 6 with 13 points scored and four field goals. After sustaining an injury in the second-quarter PAT, Hopkins scored 12 of his 13 points by nailing all four field goals to help the Bolts execute a come-from-behind victory by overcoming an early 10-point deficit. The Florida State product has made all 12 PATs and nine of his 10 field goal attempts this season.